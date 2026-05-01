Cinematographer Sachin Vinay praises Visual precision of Dhurandhar, Shares Vision for global career

Indian-born cinematographer Sachin Vinay, who works on an International stage, has recently shared his thoughtful take on much-talked-about visuals of Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2. The cinematographer also talked about his career journey outside India. Sachin also spoke about his aspirations within the global film industry.

Sachin Vinay spoke about Dhurandhar 2’s cinematography and praised the visual language of the film. He acknowledged that the film’s visual language differs from his personal style. However the cinematographer shared that he holds deep respect for the movie. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar demanded tasks that were largely driven by large scale action and heavy VFX. Sachin also praised the commitment of makers to build a distinct cinematic world and sustain it.

“The visual style is quite different from my own,” he shared, “but I really appreciate the discipline in maintaining a consistent world throughout the film. That’s incredibly challenging when you’re dealing with VFX and action on this scale.”

Sachin noted that each fight sequence scene felt visually engaging. He praised the design and energy of fight sequences, calling it “carefully crafted.” According to him, the real achievement lies in consistency of vision and not just in spectacle. He values this hallmark of the cinematography world deeply .

Sachin also spoke about the kind of visual storytelling that he resonates with. He highlighted the atmospheric depth of The Batman which was cinematographed by Greig Fraser. He admired the use of darkness as a storytelling tool in the movie instead of constraint. According to him, the dim and shadow rich imagery does much more than setting the mood. It explored the interaction of light with darkness which added layers of feeling, depth and texture with each frame appearing carefully composed. The cinematographer praised the composition of each frame with silhouettes, practical lighting, and negative space which worked together and led to creation of a vivid and immersive world.

Sachin also went beyond sharing his views on contemporary cinema. The international working cinematographer shared his personal journey towards the global stage. Stepping outside India means working for long hours where facing uncertainty in process is very common. Sachin moved outside India to build a career across the global market, facing such issues but handled the immense professional pressure very well. Yet, he credits his family support. He believes that his family is the foundation of his career as it would not have happened if they had not allowed him to pursue the path.

“This journey isn’t easy, not just for me but for them as well. Their belief in me has been my biggest strength,” he said.

Today, Sachin Vinay is steadily building his name across the international markets. He has a clear focus on long term growth. Sachin envisions himself to continue working in Los Angeles, looking ahead five years. He is aiming to shoot a feature film or a series through which he wants to reflect his evolution as storyteller.

For Sachin, progress is incremental and intentional. “It’s always about doing better than what I did before, creatively and professionally.”

Indian technicians and cinematographers are increasingly gaining recognition all over the world by making India’s presence felt on global platforms, Sachin Vinay is one of the key names representing this new wave. These professionals are not only adapting to international standards but they are actively contributing to shaping them.