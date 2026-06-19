Chirag Patel is the Established Cinematographer making Indian Visual Craft go from Pune to Los Angeles.

Chirag Patel has carved out his niche as an Indian Director of Photography, who seamlessly spans the genres of narrative film, documentary, branded digital campaigns and internationally seen short and feature film platforms. His earlier profile was influenced by the big commercials of Chef Neha Deepak Shah, the first runner-up “MasterChef India” Season 4, as he was the only branded content Director of Photography and social media videographer for brands like Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Cookies, Big Bazaar, Slurrp Farm, Finish Dishwasher Detergent, Morphy Richards, Daawat, and Re’equil. His experimental documentary “Vamsi” (directed and photographed) won recognition in PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival and a SIGNIS Partner Award and his work as Director of Photography on “Malaal” went through the Golden State Film Festival, Culver City Film Festival, Dumbo Film Festival, IndieFEST Film Awards, IndieX Film Fest, Rameshwaram International Film Festival and Greece International Film Festival. For the first time it's been officially selected by the 16th Pune Short Film Festival; “Morning Angel,” filmed by Patel on the Sony Venice cinema camera, has been selected for the Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles; and his first independent feature film as DP, “The Evangelist,” has screened at the IFS Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal LA Live and at the Golden State Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre. All these developments highlight the versatility of the cinematographer's oeuvre, which continues to travel not only in India but also internationally, gaining greater visibility from time to time.

“Malaal” was recently accepted into the 16th Pune short film festival, "Morning Angel" screened at the Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles, and “The Evangelist” was screened at Regal LA Live and at the TCL Chinese Theatre. What is this moment for you in your career?

A: It makes me feel like it's a continuation of the work I've been developing and at the same time is meaningful. The tone and scale of each project is unique but there is a concerted effort to create images that may resonate with different audiences in different locations.

The film has already been screened on various international festival circuits and now its inclusion in the 16th Pune Short Film Festival introduces the film into a festival setting in India. Why is it important?

A: It's always a special time when the film is shown to the Indians. Although it's important to be recognized internationally, it's also important to be on an Indian platform again.

Q: One of the oldest short film festivals in India is Pune Short Film Festival. What can be the added value of selection to the journey of “Malaal”?

A: This is for another level of recognition. Each screening adds a new layer to a film, and every official selection brings a new life to a film.

On “Malaal,” you have won awards at festivals all over India, the United States, Europe and other international circuits. What do you believe explains the film's visual language's crossing of various areas?

Emotional clarity, I think that's important. When the images help to create the mood of the story truthfully, audiences can connect even if they are from different cultures.

“Morning Angel” in which you directed the photography was picked up by the Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. What does it mean to a cinematographer if he is to shoot in a Los Angeles festival?

A: Los Angeles is a significant film center and it's important to have work shown there. It puts the film in a community where people care for and value visual storytelling.

The logline for “Morning Angel” reads “Elizabeth's birthday night goes tragically astray when she unwittingly witnesses an event at an old hotel.” How do the choices you make in the making of a survival drama differ?In what ways do the choices you make as a cinematographer in producing a survival drama differ?

A: Survival drama requires atmosphere and tension. The camera must cause the viewers to feel the uncertainty, danger, and emotional pressure, but not too much too soon.

The Sony Venice cinema camera was used for the shooting of “Morning Angel”. What was the significance of this camera system to this project?

A: Sony Venice provides very good cinema quality and flexibility in challenging lighting conditions. Attractive and controlled visual tone for a suspenseful narrative with emotional changes.

It's your first solo directorial job for “The Evangelist” as DP. Why is the transition to feature length cinema an important achievement?

A: A feature requires sustained visual thinking. Not only are you creating very good individual scenes, but you're making a full film image that's supposed to play off of the other image throughout the entire picture.

“The Evangelist” premiered at the 35-plus-year-old independent film festival Regal LA Live, at the Los Angeles Film Festival. So why is that screening important?

A: It's important because it was shown in a serious setting to drive in independent film. The festival has a long history, providing the work context and links with filmmakers, audience and industry professionals.

Over the years, the IFS (International Film Showings) Los Angeles has held screenings, premieres, panels and networking events with celebrities like Patty Jenkins, Malcolm McDowell, Rosanna Arquette, Mena Suvari, Michael Madsen, and more. What kind of a festival environment makes the screening valuable?

A: This demonstrates the festival's authentic connection with the film community. A movie in such a setting becomes a part of a bigger professional conversation.

The Evangelist was also a Golden State Film Festival hit, playing at the TCL Chinese Theatre. It's a very special honour to watch your feature film showing in such a prestigious Hollywood venue.

A: It's a fun and unforgettable experience. The TCL Chinese Theatre is a special part of the film history, screening there makes the project scale and occasion.

Q: Golden State Film Festival is a competitive screening house of independent films that presents them to audiences and industry decision-makers. What is the point of having an independent feature?

A: The visibility is the need of the day for independent films. A competitive festival will expand the distribution of the film to potential supporters for the next step, and it will provide the creative team with exposure.

Now you've got four new shows at work: Pune, Marina del Rey, Regal LA Live and the TCL Chinese Theatre. How does that geographical range match up to where you're located now as a cinematographer?

A: It demonstrates that the work is spreading throughout the film communities. It is a positive sign for me as it is being taken up in both Indian and international circles.

Prior to these, you've been working with Chef Neha Deepak Shah with high-volume branded digital storytelling for major Indian consumer brands.Before these, you were working with Chef Neha Deepak Shah with high-volume branded digital storytelling for big brands from Indian consumers. What have you learned about the eye through the commercial?

A: Branded work, discipline and speed. You need to produce images that are appealing, legible and persuasive to people who make snap decisions on whether or not to continue to watch.

You have been able to reach large digital audiences in the campaigns of brands like Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Cookies, Big Bazaar, Slurrp Farm, Finish Dishwasher Detergent, Morphy Richards, Daawat and Re’equil. Why is it that sort of work important in a cinematographer's profile?

A: It demonstrates that filmmaking can exist outside of the movie theater. Visual storytelling is also a key component of brands, creators, and digital platforms today.

Q: Your film “Vamsi” was recognised by PLURAL+ and SIGNIS, a platform related to migration, diversity, inclusion and humanitarian storytelling. What did the documentary work add to your visual practice?

A: Through documentary work, one learns patience and empathy. It is important to listen to the subject and let the image come from the reality of the subject.

Q: “Vamsi” is about a person who moves to Dubai and creates a new identity and a new brand for himself. What lessons did you learn about filming migration and self-reinvention in that project?

A: It taught me that migration isn't just an act of getting from point A to point B. It is also a story of loneliness, ambition, memory, and looking for belonging.

As I see it your work is documentary, short drama, survival drama and feature length independent cinema. What strategies do you use to ensure branding consistency across media?

A: I never really try to get lost in the technicalities or details of a project, I try to always keep my eye on the emotional side of things. The style can vary, but always the purpose of the image must support the story.

Q: On a scale of 1 to 10, you have a 5 to 10 jump from branded Indian digital campaigns to international festivals and Hollywood venues, for readers in India.For Indian readers, you had a 5-10 jump from branded Indian digital campaigns to international festival screens and Hollywood venues as a Director of Photography. What does this reveal about the reach of today's Indian cinematographers?

A: Indian filmmakers are doing more and more across formats and boundaries. When the work is disciplined, strong, and emotionally clear, the craft is able to travel.

How do you envision the future of your career with these new screenings and selections?

A: I want to continue working on some projects that will continuously challenge me in a visual and emotional way. My aim is to continue to create films that are cinematic, truthful and able to resonate with diverse people in other parts of the world.