Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs

When professionals build portfolio careers, Sonal Panchal shows how chefs can scale impact by turning operational knowledge into repeatable systems that deliver measurable results

The Upwork Future Workforce Index tracks a structural shift: skilled professionals no longer follow single-employer career paths. Instead, they build portfolio-based income streams combining independent projects, consulting, product ownership, and public-facing work. The pattern appears across technology, creative services, and technical professions. What distinguishes successful transitions isn't abandoning craft—it's changing how expertise moves beyond the individual's physical presence.

Chef and culinary consultant Sonal Panchal demonstrated this principle through deliberate paradoxes. She published a vegan dessert book, then printed only 100 copies, distributing them directly to senior chefs rather than bookstores. She launched premium dips at three times competitors' prices, explicitly refusing volume-based competition. At Bistro 75 in Quebec, Canada, she eliminated 30% kitchen wastage and generated 50% revenue growth not as additional kitchen staff but as a strategist responsible for measurable outcomes.

Here, Chef Sonal was not brought in to add capacity or introduce a new culinary direction. Her mandate was structural: to examine how the kitchen functioned, where value was leaking, and which decisions prevented consistent outcomes. In one year, kitchen wastage (previously estimated at close to 30%) was eliminated through menu rationalisation, recipe standardisation, and workflow redesign. Her actions translated into a 50% year-on-year revenue increase, driven by improved consistency, tighter cost control, and a clearer value proposition rather than by increased staffing or procurement volume.

“I started by cutting undersold dishes, standardising recipes, and fixing the kitchen flow. We worked with the team on daily practices such as how ingredients are handled, prep is planned, and food is plated, so wastage and inconsistency reduced naturally,” the expert comments.

This same operating logic extended into food manufacturing and innovation and into brand-facing work that still relies on standardisation. When Chef Sonal joined Trishula India, a producer of edible cutlery supplying domestic and international markets, the brand was still building national visibility. Following her association, Trishula gained broader recognition, with her name strengthening credibility in both industry and media circles. She focused on standardising preparation methods, improving shelf-life stability, and reducing material losses across batches. Her work reduced material and production wastage by approximately 20%, supported new product development, and contributed to new market entry. Chef Sonal also recommended that the company initiate tie-ups with large food chains, like Domino’s and Nestle India, contributing to a 30% increase in sales. Importantly, these results were achieved not through marketing intervention but through operational discipline. By embedding culinary knowledge into repeatable procedures, her work allowed businesses to grow without relying on her constant physical presence.

In parallel, she applied the same discipline in her live-format collaborations with Amul, where her role centred on structured recipe demonstrations and product evaluation inputs tied to real kitchen conditions, translating “how it’s made” into repeatable steps an audience can recreate.

The same thinking also showed up in how she productised her expertise for public formats. In 2020 and 2021, Chef Sonal led two BakersVille online masterclasses, where she demonstrated the end-to-end build of a Rustic Hexagon cake and a structured Minion cake using the brand’s ingredients. The sessions were designed as step-by-step execution, with the recipe logic, sequencing, and finishing standards made explicit, so results could be replicated consistently by a broad audience rather than depending on the chef’s physical presence.

Her decision to publish a vegan dessert book followed a similarly unconventional path. Rather than releasing it commercially, Chef Sonal printed only 100 copies.

“I didn’t plan to sell it in stores,” the expert says. “I created it to place directly in the hands of senior chefs and industry leaders. I wanted to secure the work I had developed and, at the same time, open a serious conversation around vegan desserts, which at that point had very little visibility or structured representation in the industry.”

While physically available in India, the book included a QR code allowing digital access worldwide. Its impact was amplified by rarity and relevance, positioning Chef Sonal among the very few female chefs in India to author a focused work on vegan desserts and contributing to industry-level discussion rather than retail distribution.

Her work with brands continued, but she also became involved in building future-facing businesses. With Desi Road & Daal Roti, established Indian-cuisine restaurant brands in Canada with multiple locations, she was engaged to design the entire menu, kitchen structure, and business model for a new premium Quick Service Restaurant concept. The first outlet is scheduled to open in March 2026, with plans to launch 10 additional franchise locations over the following three years.

Public visibility grew alongside these projects, but it remained a byproduct rather than a driver. Her long-form interview for the “Layers of Love” documentary series by Home of Switz India reached millions of viewers across its promotional and full releases. The exposure expanded her audience well beyond industry circles, yet her professional positioning continued to rest on outcomes rather than media presence.

These examples illustrate how Chef Sonal’s expertise operates today. Her career did not scale by doing more work personally, but by changing how her knowledge was deployed. Growth isn’t defined solely by mastery of a craft or by visibility. It increasingly depends on whether expertise can be embedded into structures that produce consistent results at scale. Chef Sonal’s trajectory shows how this shift can occur in practice.