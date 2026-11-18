CarzSpa sends Aegis PPF to the stratosphere to demonstrate its durability while marking 20 years with a mega detailing studio in Surat.

Surat, India - In 2006, CarzSpa was one detailing studio in Surat. This year, their PPF-protected car part travelled 75000 feet above the ground under a balloon.

The idea of the Aegis Space mission came from a common doubt of customers: Indian summers are brutal; monsoon roads and flying gravel are lethal. Can a PPF survive all of these? While various lab tests showed positive numbers, team Aegis wanted something people can actually see.

So, they created a mini car bonnet, installed the Aegis XG Series' Eternal 300 PPF on it, and let it cure for 30 days. Placed on a custom payload built by Star, it flew to the stratosphere on a High-Altitude Balloon (HAB) by Aerolaunch India. Since UV rays are the main reason behind PPF yellowing, this flight to the stratosphere exposed the film to 5X stronger UV rays than on Earth to test its durability. The panel experienced a massive temperature swing from 38°C at launch to -50°C with almost no air pressure. Upon return, the film showed no signs of yellowing, cracks, loss of gloss or edge lifting. It even retained its hydrophobicity and the self-healing layer still worked.

https://youtu.be/Gr0p-DL2z_M?si=TZy7-xvwPLx738UQ

“A high-altitude balloon launch in space is not an obvious thing for a detailing company to do,” said Deepam Sama, Director, CarzSpa. “UV rays are the main reason why a product like PPF can become yellow. We wanted to test whether our product can actually withstand these extreme conditions and still retain its colour, and not become yellow. Our customers trust us with their beloved cars, and testing the film somewhere harsher than any road on Earth felt like the honest way to earn that trust.”

This same instinct is also evident in what comes next for CarzSpa. On 30th November, as the brand completes 20 years, they will be inaugurating the world's biggest car detailing studio at VIP Road in Surat. This will be a 46,000-sq-ft facility with 9 bays, space for 27 cars at any point and a dedicated training academy for budding detailers.

“Surat is where the CarzSpa journey began, so marking 20 years here has special meaning. We want this next chapter to reflect the same spirit that started the business: a passion for cars, a willingness to learn and the ambition to keep moving forward,” said Mr Anckur Sama, founder and Managing Director of CarzSpa.

About CarzSpa

Founded in Surat in 2006, CarzSpa is India's largest car detailing studio brand, with over 150 studios across 100+ cities in India and Nepal. Its portfolio includes Aegis Paint Protection Films and CrystalShield Ceramic Coatings.

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