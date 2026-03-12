BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many
INSIGHTS
C. Krishniah Chetty’s DiamondAir solitaires combine 157 years of heritage with AI-driven light mapping to ensure peak brilliance and ethical authenticity.
Director and managing director Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv explains how C. Krishniah Chetty Jewellers combines heritage, AI-driven performance to create premium DiamondAir solitaires.
For more than 157 years, C. Krishniah Chetty Jewellers has proved themselves as a symbol of trust , heritage, and craftsmanship in India’s fine jewellery industry. Now the brand is reimagining solitaire excellence with DiamondAir
Nature’s Finest Diamond Solitaires.
Unlike normal diamonds that rely on grading, DiamondAir goes through AI-driven light performance mapping, authenticity checking. It also goes through hand-cutting to enhance brilliance. The collection also features the brand’s exclusive Sesquicentennial 150-facet diamond, created to commemorate C. Krishniah Chetty’s 150-year milestone.
In an interaction with DNA India, Director and Managing Director Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv,C. Krishniah Chetty, speaks about innovation, ethics, and the future of natural diamonds.
Q. What is DiamondAir, and how is it different from regular diamonds at C.Krishniah Chetty?
A. DiamondAir reflects C.Krishniah Chetty’s highest category of 100 per cent natural, precision-cut solitaires. Standard diamonds still depend on conventional grading and on the other hand DiamondAir is tested with advanced AI-driven light performance analysis combined with expert human evaluation. Making the DiamondAir best in class.
Q. What makes the Sesquicentennial 150-facet DiamondAir special?
A. This limited edition solitaire was made in memory of C.Krishniah Chetty’s 150-year legacy. It is the result of diamond study, research, design and craftsmanship.
Q. How does C.Krishniah Chetty combine technology with traditional craftsmanship?
A. The making of DiamondAir starts with hand-selected natural rough diamonds and AI is used to map light behaviour. While artisans completes the final cutting with precision.
Q. What is the Light Performance Rating?
A. It tests a diamond’s optical life based on three parameters:
And over 35 criteria tests to ensure the natural diamond solitaire is of high quality.
Q. How does C.Krishniah Chetty ensure that DiamondAir diamonds are natural and ethical?
A. C.Krishniah Chetty follows a multi level verification process through:
Q. Does C.Krishniah Chetty provide traceability for DiamondAir?
A. Yes. With the help of DiamondAir guarantee system, C. Krishniah Chetty ensures advanced traceability. Hand picked diamonds undergo artificial intelligence grading for accurate colour and clarity assessment. Additionally our fingerprint technology tests each diamond’s identity. Making sure of authenticity and ethical integrity.
Q. How is the DiamondAir Report Cum Certificate different from standard lab reports?
A. Conventional laboratory reports only provide a grading report. They do not guarantee high quality. Labs do not provide certificate, they only give a report of findings, not of meeting any specific set of standards. The DiamondAir Report Cum Certificate provides guaranteeing quality, authenticity, and replacement if any issue shall arise.
It includes:
Q. Where is DiamondAir available? Will C.Krishniah Chetty still sell non-DiamondAir diamonds?
A. Since 2021 DiamondAir has been has been exclusively available across C. Krishniah Chetty Group stores in India. C.Krishniah Chetty may offer non-DiamondAir, but that is in rarest of cases. The brand is focused on DiamondAir.
Q. Are DiamondAir diamonds priced higher, and do they hold resale value?
A. They are priced among high-end diamonds. Given their superior cut, grading, DiamondAir diamonds are expected to retain strong resale value at any jeweller.
Q. Why does C.Krishniah Chetty advocate natural diamonds over lab-grown?
A. Natural diamonds are rare, timeless. Lab grown diamonds can appear same but they typically have lower resale value and a higher industrial carbon footprint. C.Krishniah Chetty also avoids hybrid diamonds entirely. The two are not comparable. Cost criteria being an important difference. For example:
Q. What is C.Krishniah Chetty High Diamond Collection?
A. It is an exclusive range featuring diamonds 5 carats and above. Made for customers looking for heritage, and exceptional craftsmanship.
Q. What assurance does C.Krishniah Chetty provide to DiamondAir customers?
A. The DiamondAir Report Cum Certificate serves as a formal guarantee of authenticity. If any problem is found, C.Krishniah Chetty commits to replacement or refund as per applicable terms.
With DiamondAir, C.Krishniah Chetty is not just selling diamonds, it is redefining how brilliance, provenance, and ethics are measured in the world of fine jewellery.