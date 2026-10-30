Buy Digital Gold Online: A step-by-step beginner guide

Digital gold can be a convenient way to begin gold investing, but with some caution. Be mindful of 3% GST, the spread, and who safeguards your gold (using trusted platforms like eBullion). Then set a simple system, even as low as ₹100 a week, to build the habit.

Your friend books a ₹300 cab for a 5KM ride without thinking much. Ask her to consider gold; she'd complain about how she doesn't have that sort of "big money."

No longer. You can now buy digital gold online from your phone in under five minutes.

There's a catch, though, that most guides skip. The price you pay to buy is not the same as when you sell.

In this article, we'll look at what you need to know when purchasing digital gold online, what it actually costs, who holds the actual metal, and how to cash out or take delivery later.

How does digital gold work, and what is it?

Digital gold is an online process to acquire the metal with the convenience of not leaving your house. Against your online gold purchase, the issuer holds 24K gold (99.99% pure) physically in a secure vault. This is the 1:1 backing notion. Despite being known as digital gold, it is held as real metal. You can buy digital gold in either way, by gram or by amount. Put in 0.0001 grams or put in ₹500; the grams in line show up in your account immediately.

Who actually holds your gold?

Most apps don't hold your gold themselves. Fintech apps act as the shopfront. An issuer holds your gold. Some of these are:

eBullion

MMTC-PAMP

SafeGold

Augmont

Digital gold vs. physical gold: costs, purity, and storage

The most intriguing difference between digital and physical gold is the making charges. Storage and minimum amount also differ.

Here's a quick comparison of the two; we've thrown in the physical coins as well, which attract lower making charges:

Feature Digital gold Physical gold jewellery Physical coins Purity 24K (99.99% typical; varies by issuer) 22K or 18K Typically 99.5% or higher Making charges Generally none at purchase 5-20% Small minting premium Minimum amount Often as low as ₹10-₹100 Price of one piece Price of 0.5g-1g or more Storage Vault, no locker needed Home or paid locker Home or paid locker Cost to exit Spread plus GST paid on entry Wastage and making deductions Dealer margin

GST, spread, and break-even math

Here's a simple example with a ₹1000 purchase:

1. You spend ₹1000 to buy gold. Right away, 3% GST takes a bite out, leaving you with ₹970 worth.

2. Now, consider there’s a 1.5% spread, that’s the gap between what you buy at and what you can sell for. If you cash out immediately, you only get about ₹931.

3. So if you want your full ₹1000 back, gold needs to rise roughly 7%.

4. The spreads range across apps and over time (usually 3-6%), so compare the buy and sell rates side by side. That's why digital gold platforms suit patient, regular buyers more than quick flippers.

How to buy digital gold online: step by step

It takes five steps to buy digital gold online:

1. Choose the eBullion app or a similarly trusted one. Always verify the certified issuer.

2. Make an account. Sign up and verify your mobile number.

3. Enter your amount. Choose either rupees (eBullion investments start at ₹10) or 0.1 grams, if you want to start lower.

4. Pick UPI, debit card, or net banking for payment. The live rate locks in for a specific time.

5. The gold should reflect in your account within a few minutes. Download the invoice if needed.

Also, choose an app that lets you invest through SIP, which suits long-term investors.

KYC, PAN limits, and payment rules

App-specific rules differ, but generally:

● Most small purchases under ₹10,000 need basic biometrics, but eBullion asks for PAN details for anything over ₹1,000.

● You'd be asked for PAN if the purchase goes above ₹50000 and for physical delivery (yes, you can get that as well from eBullion).

● UPI, net banking, and debit cards are commonly accepted.

Vault security, insurance, and storage fees

Digital gold platforms do not store the metal in their vaults. Your gold is kept with a third-party custodian. There may be several reasons for this:

● Custodian: a professional vaulting company keeps the metal safe.

● Insurance: it provides coverage for metals against theft, fire, and other incidents during transportation or storage.

● Independent trustee: a board checking that the amount of metal in vaults corresponds to customer accounts. This is a security measure designed to protect the customers in case of business failure of the company.

One thing you should know is that some issuers provide free vault storage for 5 years, but after that, you will be charged for storing your gold. Be sure to check this condition if you are making a long-term investment.

How to sell or redeem your digital gold

Now onto the most important aspect of a digital gold investment app. Selling.

You may choose one of these two options for digital gold:

1. Sell for cash

2. Take physical gold

You have access to both inside the eBullion App. Similar to the buying process, the sell threshold amounts are also low. But if you're requesting physical gold, there is a minimum threshold.

Cashing out to your bank account

● Select the grams or rupee value to sell at the live buy-back rate.

● Verify your bank account or UPI ID. Check whether the details match the name on your PAN or not.

● UPI or IMPS are quicker, but regular settlements usually take 24-48 hours and clear on weekdays only.

Converting digital gold into physical delivery

1. You can choose a coin or bar size. The most common sizes are 0.5g, 1g, 2g, 5g and 10g, depending on the issuer.

2. Add your PAN and delivery address.

3. Pay minting or making charges, 3% GST on making charges and insured courier charges.

4. Delivered to your doorstep.

Physical delivery is always at an extra charge.

Conclusion

Digital gold can be a convenient way to begin gold investing, but with some caution. Be mindful of 3% GST, the spread, and who safeguards your gold (using trusted platforms like eBullion). Then set a simple system, even as low as ₹100 a week, to build the habit.

With time, you will see prices fluctuate, but the habit will help you average out your purchase price—though that doesn't necessarily protect you against depreciation.

FAQs about buying digital gold

Is digital gold safe and regulated in India?

Digital gold is not a regulated investment product under SEBI. The safety is in the custody of the vault, the custodian, and the independent trustee who looks over the digital gold market. You must research all three before investing.

What is the tax on digital gold in India?

As for taxes, profits from selling digital gold count as income. If you sell within 24 months, the gains get added to your income and taxed at your regular rate. Should you retain it longer, beyond two years. The profits are taxed at 12.5%, and you don’t receive any indexing advantages.

Can I convert digital gold into physical gold at a local jewellery store?

You can sometimes turn digital gold into physical gold at certain jewelry stores, but it really depends on which app you’re using. Some apps team up with brands like Tanishq or Senco, so you might be able to walk in and make a redemption. Always check your app’s details first.

What happens to my digital gold if the app shuts down?

It stays with a custodian, watched over by an independent trustee. You can only redeem it through the original company or the place you bought it, not just anywhere. The time it takes and the process depends on the service’s terms and conditions, so it’s worth reviewing those before you buy.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised