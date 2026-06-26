Buried in Credit Card Debt? 7 Practical Steps Indian Gen Z Are Taking to Get Out

You got the card in college or with your first salary. Swiped for a trip, some gadgets, and maybe a few late-night orders. Then the statement came, and the minimum due looked manageable. Fast forward a few months, and the balance hasn't moved. It might even be larger. If that sounds familiar, you are not alone. Credit card debt has quietly become one of the most common financial traps for young Indian earners. The good news: there is a clear way out, and people in exactly this situation are already using it.

Step 1: Stop Adding to the Balance, Starting Today

This sounds obvious, but most people keep swiping while trying to pay down a balance. New spending on a card that is already in the red compounds every billing cycle.

The fix is simple: switch entirely to UPI or your debit card for daily spending while you are in repayment mode. No app, no plan, no willpower hack required. Just stop using the card. This step costs nothing and starts working the day you do it.

Step 2: Map Every Rupee You Owe Across All Cards

Most people carrying credit card debt do not have an exact number in their head. They have a rough, uncomfortable sense of it. That vagueness is making things harder.

Open a notes app or a simple spreadsheet and write down every card: outstanding balance, interest rate, minimum due, and total due. The number may feel worse on paper than it did as a mental estimate. That is fine. Knowing the precise figure reduces the anxiety of the unknown and makes every step that follows smarter.

Step 3: Stop Paying Only the Minimum Due

This is the trap that keeps credit card debt alive for years. Credit cards in India typically charge 3 to 3.5% monthly interest on the unpaid balance. On a ₹50,000 balance, that is ₹1,500 to ₹1,750 in interest every single month, without reducing the principal by a single rupee.

If you pay only the minimum, you are essentially renting the debt indefinitely. Even paying a few hundred rupees above the minimum each month makes a material difference to how fast the balance actually moves. If you genuinely cannot pay above the minimum right now, Step 5 and Step 6 are where the real exits are.

Step 4: Use the Avalanche or Snowball Method

If you have some surplus after covering minimum payments, two repayment strategies are worth knowing.

Avalanche: Pay the minimum on all cards, then throw every extra rupee at the highest-interest card first. Once that is cleared, move to the next. Mathematically, this gets you out fastest.

Snowball: Pay off the smallest balance first, regardless of interest rate. Once it is gone, roll that freed-up amount toward the next card. The momentum from clearing a balance, even a small one, keeps people going.

Both work. Pick the one you will actually stick to. If there is no surplus at all after minimums, skip straight to Step 5.

Step 5: Consolidate, Roll Multiple Dues Into One EMI

Managing dues across two cards, or a card alongside a personal loan, adds pressure and cost. A Debt Consolidation Program combines everything into a single, lower-interest EMI (merging all dues into one monthly payment), reducing your monthly outflow and replacing a tangle of due dates with one predictable payment.

For borrowers managing both credit card dues and active personal loans, FREED's consolidation program is built to handle exactly this. FREED is India's first debt relief company, and consolidation is one of the two main routes they offer depending on whether you are current on payments or already behind.

If consolidation is on the table, it is worth exploring before the situation gets harder to work with.

Step 6: Negotiate With Your Bank, or Have Someone Do It

Most young borrowers do not know this is an option. Banks and card issuers would rather recover something than write the full amount off as a loss. For borrowers who are genuinely unable to repay the full outstanding amount, a one-time settlement (OTS, where the bank accepts a reduced lump sum to mark the account as settled) is a legitimate, fully legal path.

Settlement is not something a borrower chooses out of preference. Banks only consider it when you are in genuine financial difficulty and truly unable to repay in full. It is a last resort, not a shortcut. Consolidation, EMI revision, and a direct conversation with your bank should all come before this step.

FREED specialises in exactly this: negotiating directly with banks and NBFCs on your behalf. They have counselled over 60,000 customers and have more than ₹1,000 crore in debt enrolled on their platform. Visit freed.care to understand whether settlement is the right route for your situation.

Indicative figures only. Final settlement terms are decided by the bank. FREED is not a loan provider. No outcome is guaranteed. Please verify directly with your bank.

Step 7: Protect Your Credit Score While You Recover

Getting out of credit card debt is one problem. CIBIL score recovery is the next. A few things matter here.

Do not abruptly close old credit card accounts once they are paid off. The length of your credit history factors into your score. Keep making at least minimum payments on any accounts you are still actively servicing. And pull your CIBIL report and check it for errors. Incorrect entries can drag your score down without any fault of your own.

FREED's platform includes credit score monitoring and improvement as part of its post-settlement support, so the work you put into getting out of debt actually shows up in your score over time.

Where to Start

A large number of Indian earners are carrying credit card debt that grew faster than expected. That is not a character flaw. It is what happens when interest on the unpaid balance (where it compounds on whatever you have not paid each month) runs unchecked. Getting out is a solvable problem, and the steps above are working for real borrowers right now.

If you want a clear picture of what your options are, FREED can assess your situation and guide the next step. Start at freed.care.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.