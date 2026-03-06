FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Insights

INSIGHTS

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Arisha Nigam founded Thrillerrr to normalize personal wellness in India, turning a stigmatized category into a credible, safety-first self-care brand.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness
This Women’s Day, this is not a tale of comfort. It is about belief — and decision.

At the age of 37, Arisha Nigam, the founder of Thrillerrr, decided to build a business in one of the least discussed and most difficult fields in India: personal wellness. It is a space surrounded by stigma, silence, and extremes — where things can easily go wrong.

To launch Thrillerrr, Arisha sold all her gold jewellery and used her personal savings as the company’s initial capital. It was a calculated but risky move to support an idea that many believed was unsafe — not just financially, but socially.

Venturing into a category already filled with uncertainty, regulatory confusion, and cultural discomfort meant she was risking more than money. She was also putting her credibility on the line.

But the gap in the market was undeniable

The Indian market largely offered two extremes: unsafe, low-quality products sold anonymously online, or expensive imported products that felt disconnected from the Indian reality. What was missing was a brand that approached personal wellness as normal and responsible self-care, without embarrassment, excess, or labels.

Thrillerrr was created to fill that gap

Today, the brand has sold nearly 1.75 lakh personal massagers, used by men, women, and couples across India. That number tells a quiet yet powerful story: there was never a lack of demand. What was missing was trust, thoughtful design, and the freedom to talk about it openly.

Instead of relying on provocation, Thrillerrr chose restraint. The brand focused on inclusive design, sensitivity, and safety-first communication. Its products were not positioned as taboo objects, but as tools for everyday wellness and comfort.

This philosophy stems from Arisha’s experience as a brand strategist, where she worked with hundreds of companies. She understood that in sensitive categories, shock marketing rarely works. What works instead is normalisation and credibility.

Her journey this Women’s Day reflects a larger truth: when women build businesses, they often address the very topics society hesitates to discuss. In doing so, they move conversations forward.

India needs to become less secretive about desire, pleasure, and personal wellbeing. These should not be treated as hidden or shameful topics, but as normal aspects of life.

The growth of Thrillerrr is not just a commercial success. It is also a cultural signal.

Proof that openness does not weaken values — it strengthens understanding. And when women lead with clarity and courage, it is not only the market that changes, but also the way society thinks.

