INSIGHTS

Building Trust in Digital Giving: True Hope Foundation supports 100+ grassroots NGOs

True Hope Foundation enhances donor trust by providing transparent, vetted crowdfunding support to over 100 grassroots Indian NGOs and social initiatives.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

Building Trust in Digital Giving: True Hope Foundation supports 100+ grassroots NGOs
At a time when online donors increasingly question whether charitable platforms are real or fake, accountability and verification have become central to the nonprofit ecosystem.As awareness around online giving continues to grow, donors are increasingly seeking greater transparency about the organizations and causes they support.

In this evolving environment, True Hope Foundation, a Jodhpur-based registered nonprofit support network, has expanded its crowdfunding assistance to over 100 grassroots NGOs and social initiatives across India.

The foundation collaborates with small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations working in areas such as education, child welfare, elderly care, community development, and emergency relief. Many of these NGOs operate at the grassroots level and often face challenges in accessing formal digital fundraising platforms.

True Hope Foundation enables its partner NGOs to run structured and transparent online campaigns, helping them reach donors beyond their immediate networks. The organization currently partners with over 100 grassroots NGOs across North, West, and Central India. It also emphasizes process-driven fundraising, with a significant number of medical campaigns being thoroughly vetted prior to publication, particularly in the healthcare and emergency assistance sectors.

Recent Humanitarian Initiative

As part of its broader NGO-focused crowdfunding efforts, True Hope Foundation facilitated a Winter Relief Drive in February 2026 in Vrindavan, supporting elderly widowed women—popularly known as “Matajis”—and vulnerable sadhus in the region.

Vrindavan is home to thousands of widowed women, many of whom are economically disadvantaged and socially isolated. Through the campaign, the foundation distributed 1,000 blankets and essential footwear to identified beneficiaries.

Emphasis on Transparency and Accountability

Speaking about the foundation’s approach, Founder Mr. Dhaval stated:

“The growing public discourse around credibility in online fundraising reflects a broader shift in the Indian philanthropic landscape. As crowdfunding becomes more popular, accountability and transparency are increasingly viewed as essential elements of sustainable digital giving.”

By focusing on organized and transparent crowdfunding support, True Hope Foundation aims to strengthen trust in grassroots fundraising and empower smaller NGOs to expand their impact responsibly.

About True Hope Foundation

True Hope Foundation is a Jodhpur-based registered nonprofit support network that works closely with grassroots organizations across India. The foundation supports structured, genuine, and transparent crowdfunding initiatives, enabling credible NGOs to connect directly with donors through responsible online platforms.

