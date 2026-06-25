Building the Foundation That Makes Autonomous Vehicles Actually Work

How systems engineering, AI-augmented requirements, and scalable E/E architecture are unlocking the next era of autonomous mobility

There are currently a number of cities in the USA where people can ride in a car without anyone driving it. Most folks imagine that this is where autonomous vehicles begin and end: an autonomous vehicle drives itself; the technology is magic or menace; and the only question is whether you'd trust it to drive your life. That's an interesting phenomenon and what you can see is pretty awesome. I had done more than 10 years of work on this area of the project that you can't see from the side of the street and it is the reason it works at scale and after the demo. It's the least romantic story in the business and not often heard.

You get a good sense after a number of years after implementation about where the real challenge is. Not algorithms it is not - at least not anymore. Perception has come a long way, compute costs continue to drop and fall, and the simulation environment of the forward-looking AV companies is now at a scale that would have seemed akin to witchcraft a decade ago. The really difficult part is getting a program from a working prototype to a program that can be commercialized at quantity in more than one market. It's another type of animal. It's a systems engineering challenge.

I'm a systems engineer from that not so romantic time in the far reaches of our technology, requirements, E/E-architecture, system-level validation, in the automotive world, the industrial robot world, in trucking and in mining. This is the way I do it in all my activities. The earlier the investments in the basis, the quicker the progress at each new stage. Sadly, what is found in the second half of the program is that the team(s) that see it as documentation will spend the remainder of the program trying to figure out how to integrate the documentation mess of the first day of the program.

The requirements problem is also an opportunity

A production-intent Level 4 vehicle has to answer to a stack of overlapping rulebooks at once: ISO 26262 for functional safety, ISO 21448 (SOTIF) for intended function, ISO/SAE 21434 for cybersecurity, FMVSS in the US, UNECE WP.29 in Europe - and then the customer's own internal standards, which every OEM keeps in abundance. All of it is written in prose. Dense, cross-referential, occasionally self-contradicting prose that somebody has to turn into testable requirements.

At scale, that conversion becomes the bottleneck. A mid-complexity program can carry tens of thousands of requirements, and holding bidirectional traceability across regulation, system, subsystem, and verification evidence by hand is slow, costly, and quietly error-prone - the kind of error that surfaces at the worst possible moment.

One of my patents from my time at Cruise goes straight at this (US12223559B1). Instead of having engineers draft requirements by reading regulations cover to cover, the method parses the obligation language, resolves the cross-references, and hands back structured requirement candidates to review and approve. The work shifts from transcription to judgment - which is what you actually want an experienced engineer spending time on. The payoff is concrete: when we extended a deployment from California into Arizona, the tool cut the regulatory overhead of re-deriving requirements for the new jurisdiction by roughly 60 percent. And when a regulation changes, and it always does, you can assess the impact against your baseline systematically instead of hoping you caught everything by hand.

Architecture that scales across domains

Requirements say what the system must do. Architecture is your bet on whether it can. How compute is distributed, how the networks are laid out, where the zone controllers live, how power states are managed - that's what decides whether your latency budgets close, whether your redundancy actually tolerates the faults it's meant to, and whether a hardware change in one corner ripples through everything else.

The shift from domain-based architectures to centralized and zonal designs has been one of the more interesting things to work through in years. It makes things possible that simply weren't before: consolidated high-performance compute, over-the-air updates that mean something, the hardware substrate a real autonomy stack needs. At Applied Intuition, my team has built unified ADAS hardware and functional architectures from L2++ up to full Level 4, on programs with Porsche, Isuzu, and Komatsu.

Three customers, three completely different worlds - and that taught me something I'm not sure you can learn any other way. A premium passenger car and an underground mining hauler obey the same redundancy principles in theory. In practice they share almost nothing. Different failure assumptions, different network topologies, different power constraints, and on the mining side, no GPS at all. You can't carry an architecture across that gap; you re-derive it from the requirements every time. Model-based simulation is what lets you check that re-derivation - network traffic, latency, power states - before you've committed to a single piece of hardware and turned an early assumption into an expensive surprise.

Simulation is infrastructure, not a final exam

Nobody in this field believes you can road-test your way to a safety case. The scenario space is too big, the dangerous events too rare, the miles too expensive. Simulation generates most of the verification evidence - and simulation is itself an engineered system, with its own requirements, architecture, and failure modes. It pays to treat it like one.

At Cruise, I led the effort to improve our simulation utilization, which saved roughly $2.3 million a year. The savings weren't the point. What mattered was what the waste had been hiding: redundant scenario coverage, CI/CD bottlenecks slow enough that engineers couldn't act on feedback, test libraries sorted by volume instead of coverage. Once simulation was wired tightly into the development pipeline instead of bolted on at the end, a requirements change could return a verified result in hours instead of days. That changes behavior. Engineers make sharper requirements decisions when they can see the consequences the same afternoon.

Safety is a fleet property, not just a vehicle property

A harder problem: what happens to safety when autonomous vehicles share the road with other autonomous vehicles, especially degraded ones. A car with a dead sensor or a shrunken operating domain doesn't just drive worse - it drives differently from what its neighbors expect if they assume everything is nominal. That gap between predicted and actual behavior is a risk a single-vehicle safety case never quite captures.

Another of my patents addresses it (US20250095412A1) by letting vehicles detect and broadcast their own degraded states to nearby peers in real time. If the cars around you know you're running at reduced capability, they can widen their margins to match - reacting to your real state instead of a worst case frozen in at design time. Simple enough as an idea. Implementing it is all systems thinking: what gets communicated, at what latency, over what medium, with what delivery guarantees. That's requirements engineering pointed at the space between vehicles, and it only becomes tractable when architecture, requirements, and software are designed together.

Where does this go next?

The AV industry is in a genuinely good position. The hardest technology problems have been cracked at more than one company, deployment keeps widening, and the regulatory frameworks - still moving - are maturing in a direction that rewards rigorous engineering instead of punishing it. The open question was never whether autonomous vehicles can work. It's whether they can work reliably, at scale, across messy and varied environments, for the entire life of the product.

That's a systems engineering question. The methods are already here - MBSE, AI-augmented requirements analysis, simulation-in-the-loop validation, formally specified inter-vehicle protocols. What they need is steady investment and the plain organizational recognition that the foundation is what everything else stands on. That's the work I've chosen, and from where I sit, it's going to matter for a long time.

About the author

Kunal Mehta is Engineering Manager of Architecture and Systems at Applied Intuition, leading systems architecture programs for global OEM customers across automotive, trucking, and mining. Previously a Staff Systems Engineer at Cruise GM LLC, he contributed to one of the first ground-up Level 4 autonomous vehicles tested in the United States. He holds seven U.S. patents in autonomous vehicle technologies, is a Certified INCOSE Associate Systems Engineering Professional (ASEP), and holds an M.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.