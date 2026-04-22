Building Global Pathways: A Founder’s Vision to Simplify Cross-Border E-commerce

In today’s fast-evolving digital economy, cross-border e-commerce has become a critical growth lever for brands looking to scale globally. However, behind this opportunity lies a complex ecosystem of logistics, compliance, and operational challenges that many businesses struggle to navigate.

In this exclusive interview, we speak with a visionary entrepreneur behind Assiduus, Ms. Somdutta Singh, who is working to simplify global commerce for emerging brands. From her entrepreneurial journey to insights on AI, fundraising, policy reforms, and global trade disruptions, she shares a deeply thoughtful perspective on what it takes to build and scale in today’s interconnected world.

1. Please share your entrepreneur journey so far?

My entrepreneur journey has been shaped by a deep instinct to build, solve, and create meaningful value. From early on, I knew I wanted to create opportunities rather than simply follow a conventional path. I was always drawn to scale, systems, and the idea of building something that could unlock growth for others. I was never interested in building for the sake of calling myself an entrepreneur. I wanted to work on something that could genuinely change how businesses grow.

Before Assiduus, I had already spent time building in the digital commerce space and understanding how businesses scale across markets. As I looked at expansion into regions like India and the UAE, I started seeing a larger structural gap. Many strong brands had ambition, demand, and product quality, but the infrastructure around cross-border growth was fragmented, inefficient, and difficult to navigate. I found myself increasingly drawn to that problem. That is what eventually led to the creation of Assiduus.

The journey has come with its share of challenges and lessons. As a woman and a solo entrepreneur, I have faced bias, doubt, and moments where conviction was tested. But those experiences also made me stronger and clearer. I think entrepreneurship teaches you resilience in a very real way. It teaches you to stay calm in uncertainty, to keep learning, and to continue building even when there is no guarantee. A lot of the real work happens in those unseen moments, when you are making difficult decisions, staying committed to the problem, and finding the strength to keep moving forward.

What I feel most grateful for is that this journey has shaped me as much as I have shaped the business. It has made me more resilient, more patient, and far more thoughtful about the kind of impact I want to create. For me, entrepreneurship has never been only about building a company. It has been about staying close to a real problem, solving it with conviction, and creating something meaningful enough to last.

2. Recently, you have raised Pre-Series B funding. Did you face any challenges?

Yes, raising Pre-Series B funding was a meaningful milestone for us, but it did come with its share of challenges. I think fundraising always tests your clarity as a founder. It is not just about numbers, it is about how strongly you understand your business, your market, and where you are headed.

For me, one of the biggest challenges was aligning with the right partners. I was very clear that we were not just looking for capital, but for long-term believers in our vision. That meant having many honest conversations, sometimes walking away from opportunities that did not feel right, and being patient even when the process felt slow.

There were also moments of tough questions and scrutiny, especially around building a global business. But I saw those as opportunities to refine our thinking and strengthen our narrative. I learned that every question, even the difficult ones, helps you become sharper and more grounded.

Personally, I also felt the weight of responsibility, because fundraising is not just about growth, it is about trust. People are backing you to build something meaningful. I stayed focused on our fundamentals, our team, and the impact we were creating for brands.

In the end, I feel grateful. The journey was challenging, but it reinforced my belief that when you stay patient, clear, and committed to your vision, the right doors open at the right time.

3. How is AIs helping in digitizing the e-commerce sector?

AI is playing a very important role in digitizing e-commerce because it helps businesses move from manual work to smarter, faster, and more data-led decisions. I see this across the entire value chain, from product discovery and cataloging to customer support, pricing, inventory planning, and demand forecasting. It helps businesses respond in real time and operate with far more precision.

At the same time, I think it is important to stay balanced. AI is not a magic solution on its own. It works best when it is backed by clean data, strong systems, and clear business goals. What makes it powerful is that it can improve both efficiency and customer experience when used thoughtfully. During the 2025 holiday season, generative AI tools drove a 693.4% increase in traffic to retail sites, which shows how quickly shopper behavior is changing. At the same time, 65% of consumers using AI for online shopping said it made them more confident in their purchase. To me, that is the real shift. AI is helping ecommerce become more intelligent, responsive, and scalable, but the long-term value will depend on how responsibly and effectively businesses apply it.

4. How has war impacted the cross-border e-commerce market in India?

War has certainly had an impact on cross-border e-commerce, but I would describe it as a serious operational challenge rather than a reason for pessimism. The effects are real. Higher shipping and insurance costs, route disruptions, and longer planning cycles have all added pressure on exporters, and that naturally affects margins, timelines, and working capital. Recent trade conditions have shown this quite clearly, with shipping costs rising sharply in some corridors and regulators stepping in with temporary relief measures for exporters.

At the same time, I think it is important to keep perspective. Demand has not disappeared, and the long-term opportunity in cross-border e-commerce remains strong. What has changed is the need for greater discipline. Businesses now have to plan more carefully, diversify risk, and build stronger supply chain visibility. I see this phase as a reminder that global commerce rewards resilience. The companies that stay calm, adaptable, and execution-focused will continue to grow even in a more uncertain environment.

5. Indian government has enacted major customs reforms to boost cross-border e-commerce. How will it help Assiduus Global?

These reforms are a very positive step for the cross-border ecommerce ecosystem in India. From what I see on the ground, policy is starting to align more closely with how global commerce actually operates today. For us at Assiduus, this directly improves how we support brands expanding internationally, especially in areas like faster shipments, smoother returns, and reducing operational friction.

The removal of the courier export value cap is particularly important because it gives brands the flexibility to scale without structural limits. Similarly, simplified return processes make cross-border commerce more viable for a wider set of businesses. I believe these changes strengthen the overall ecosystem and make it easier for Indian brands to compete globally with more confidence.

6. Assiduus has recently become a member of the World Economic Forum's New Champions Community. How will Assiduus help as a bridge between global commerce for SMEs and emerging market brands entering global e-commerce?

Being part of the World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community is a very meaningful milestone for us. I see it as a recognition not just of our growth, but of the role we are playing in shaping the future of cross-border commerce. This community brings together high-growth companies that are solving real, systemic challenges, and being included in that group is both humbling and motivating.

For Assiduus, this strengthens our responsibility as well. Our core focus has always been to simplify global commerce for brands that often find it too complex or inaccessible. I have seen how SMEs and emerging market brands struggle with fragmented marketplaces, logistics, compliance, and visibility. Our role is to bridge that gap by providing a more structured, technology-led pathway for them to go global.

What this platform gives us is the ability to learn from global leaders, contribute to larger conversations around trade and digital transformation, and represent the voice of emerging market brands at a global level. I believe it allows us to act as a stronger connector, helping businesses scale across borders with more confidence, clarity, and support. It is a big moment for us, but more importantly, it is an opportunity to create a larger impact beyond just our own growth.

7. Any advice for future budding entrepreneurs?

If I had to share one thing, I would say start before you feel ready. I have learned that clarity does not come before action, it comes from it. In the early days, you will never have all the answers, and that is okay. What matters is your willingness to begin, learn fast, and stay consistent.

I also believe it is important to build for something real. Solve a problem you truly understand, because that is what will keep you going when things get difficult. There will be moments of doubt, setbacks, and people questioning your choices. I have faced that too. But over time, you learn to trust your own judgment and stay grounded in your vision.

At the same time, stay humble and keep learning. Surround yourself with people who challenge you, support you, and help you grow. And most importantly, be patient with the journey. Building something meaningful takes time, but if you stay committed and keep showing up, it does come together in ways you cannot always predict in the beginning.

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