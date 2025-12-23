FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

BrainTech Awards 2025: A prestigious night and a proud moment for India’s tech talent

BrainTech Awards 2025 celebrated global tech excellence, with Indian innovators like Megha Aggarwal and Sree Popury winning top honors online.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

BrainTech Awards 2025: A prestigious night and a proud moment for India’s tech talent
On December 8, thousands of phone screens across the world witnessed engineers, founders, researchers, and tech enthusiasts tune in to the fully online finale of the BrainTech Awards 2025. From home office in Toronto, a co-working loft in Bangalore, or a university lab in Barcelona, the global tech community gathered in one virtual space for only one reason. Which is to celebrate ideas that can redefine future.

But for many viewers, this year’s ceremony was special. Indian innovators were not just present, they were prominent and impossible to ignore.

From competition to global innovation stage

BrainTech Awards launched five years ago their mission was direct. Focus on the brightest minds in IT. The technology has updated with time. BrainTech evolved accordingly. Today it is not just a competition but a real time map for the future.

The 2025 edition reached new peak. Bringing together more than 2,500 participants from dozens of countries. AI researchers crossed paths with cybersecurity professionals, fintech innovators.

A virtual arena that makes innovation borderless.

The BrainTech Awards have been held entirely online. Not as a compromise, but as a strong characteristic. The ceremony was seen across different part of this world. Resulting in a global stage, where anyone could join in irrespective of their location.

Professionals from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, and ones working worldwide could all join at the same time.

Inside the BrainTech review process: rigor meets vision

BrainTech Awards 2025 rewarded not only creativity, but discipline. For four months submissions progressed through multi-step evaluation process. It combined assessment, technical review, domain expertise.

The Jury: builders, pioneers, and guardians of the industry’s future

This year’s Jury Board combined some of the most sharpest minds in modern day computing.

Among them were:

  • Guidо vаn Rоssum, whose Python skills transformed software development worldwide.
  • Chеmа Аlоnsо, one of Europe’s best in cybersecurity.
  • Oleksii Fonin, an engineering leader skilled at converting fragmented data ecosystems into high-impact, AI-driven platforms.
  • Clаudiа Díаz, a pioneering researcher in privacy and metadata protection.
  • Ievgenii Lysenko, an IT project leader who delivered complex, Agile-driven web platforms through strong technical support.

These individuals represent a diverse group of professionals who were part of the jury at BrainTech 2025. One thing was common between them which is commitment to fairness, technical excellence.

Categories that capture the pulse of modern technology

BrainTech’s award categories continue to evolve. With growing importance in global technological priorities: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, fintech, VR/AR, 3D technologies, blockchain, sustainability, breakthrough teams, rising stars, and outstanding leaders.

The Ceremony: shared excitement, shared insight, shared future

One statement was constant throughout the evening, “This year raised the bar.” The anticipation reached its peak as the world awaited the announcement of the winners.

Winners of the BrainTech Awards 2025

The BrainTech Awards 2025 honored outstanding achievements.

  • Most Innovative Software Engineer – Megha Aggarwal
  • Best Software Product – Hugging Fаcе
  • Most Innovative Tech Project – Humе АI
  • Best Lead Developer – Sree Popury
  • Best FinTech Innovation – Firеblоcks
  • Best QA/QC Specialist – Taras Buriak
  • Best VR/AR Experience – YОRD Studiо
  • Best Software Developer – Anastasiia Perih
  • Best Data Analyst – Ratna Jyothi Kommaraju
  • Best Blockchain Innovation – StаrkWаre
  • Best FinTech Leader – Abdelmadjid Laouedj
  • Best 3D Design Project – DRЕSSX
  • Best Cloud Аrchitect – Avinash Kumar
  • Best VR/AR Creator – Lucаs Rizzоttо
  • Best АI/ML Innovator – Buddhika Vimukthi Senaka Ralalage

From this list, viewers immediately notice that Indian talent delivered top-tier results on the global stage.

The complete list of winners is available on the official awards website.

Innovation backed by global industry leaders

The awards were supported by partners like Rеsоlutiоn Gаmеs, Fоxcоnn, UiPаth, and Infоsys. Their involvement showed that they support the next wave of technological breakthrough.

Why BrainTech is important today

In an era where technology is changing everyday and expectations rise, competitions like BrainTech do more than celebration. They empower risk-takers, gives platform to global talent. Above all, they strengthens the idea that innovation accelerates when the global community pays attention.

What 2026 may bring

2025 was the year of bold ideas, 2026 may well be the year those ideas begin reshaping entire industries. The countdown has already begun.

 

