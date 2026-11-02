Brahamastra, Part of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, Takes Indigenous Defence Innovation to the Global Stage

Lord’s Mark Industries is investing in Brahamastra Defence Techno Products to develop indigenous defence technologies, expand its advanced electro-optics portfolio and position India as a global hub for defence manufacturing.

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has a lofty target to make India a global power in indigenous defence manufacturing. This is how we got started three years ago, where we shared our vision of “Make in India” with Lord's Mark, and together dreamed of bringing world class defence technologies made in India to the world, showcasing India's engineering prowess. This forward-thinking is consistent with management's desire to go beyond traditional manufacturing and create proprietary technologies within India and lay the groundwork for potentially becoming the sole company in the world to own them in these niche product areas. After three years of targeted R&D efforts, Brahamastra is ready to enter into international markets and showcase the prowess of Indian engineering in the international arenas.

Brahamastra's featured lineup comprises of 3 flagship products—BRAK RT (long-range laser rangefinder with a day-channel camera), BRAK Alpha (multi-purpose laser rangefinder) and TRAIL CAMERA (TRC-1 - smart trail camera with no other product in the world). Other products in its product line comprise holographic and reflex sights, telescopic sights, thermal imaging sights, handheld thermal imagers, day/night surveillance systems, anti-drone systems and other optoelectronic equipment. It's core focus is to promote indigenous defence manufacturing as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The BRAK RT is designed to combine laser distance measurement with a specific camera to capture images of a bright day during a measurement. The maximum range is stated as 20,000 metres and the distance error is given as up to one metre (1σ) and it can detect up to 5 objects. It's built to IP68 standards for environmental toughness, and features built-in GPS and orientation sensors for position and direction.

Use BRAK Alpha to measure distance, detect a target and get orientation data all in one. The range is given as 10 to 5000 metres, accuracy is up to 0.5 metres (1σ) and it can detect up to 5 targets. It is also equipped with GPS, azimuth measurement and inclination sensing for field-use.

The TRC-1 Smart Trail Camera is an advanced motion-triggered imaging and day/night-capable camera designed for field surveillance use. According to its claims, it can capture still images of at least 5MP, videos of up to 1080p, has a minimum FOV of 120 degrees and can illuminate with invisible infrared light up to 10 metres. The product, which has been developed and manufactured in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, also adds a management concept with role based permission and audit-trail, while the video will not be centrally stored by the management platform.

It's a market opportunity that's on the rise.

The investment also will help position Brahamastra for future expansion into the burgeoning defence technology sector. The military electro-optics and infrared (EO/IR) market in India will reach a size of US$1.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2026 and 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. Increasing needs for night operations, border surveillance, target detection, plus modernization on land, air and naval platforms, are also supporting the growth.

The global military electro-optical and infrared systems market is expected to grow from US$9.09 billion in 2025 to a revenue of US$10.77 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. Specialized sensor, optics, long-range targeting and surveillance product developers are finding openings in the market due to the growing demand for these capabilities. The following market trends are presented as a potential option for Brahamastra to consider when exploring other international partnerships, product deployment and export opportunities subject to existing technical qualification requirements, regulatory requirements and procurement processes.

Commenting on the strategic vision behind the investment, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, MD & CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “Our love and enthusiasm for technology and belief in the Make in India vision led us to embark on this journey three years ago. We saw an opportunity to harness India’s engineering talent and research capabilities to

develop world-class indigenous defence technologies with global relevance. Our vision has always been to go beyond fulfilling domestic needs and create products that reflect India’s technological strength on the international stage. Brahamastra’s evolving portfolio is a step in that direction, with the potential to open new markets and establish India as a recognised contributor to specialised defence technology.”

Lord's Mark Industries Limited is investing in Brahamastra Defence Techno Products Limited, a strategy that is focused on indigenous research, advanced product development and global market opportunities in the long-term. The company is now working on developing specific technologies in India, thereby supporting the nation's defence manufacturing capabilities and establishing a platform for Brahamastra to venture into international markets and showcase the power of Indian engineering in the global arena.

For more details visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

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