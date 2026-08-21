Bootstrapped for a decade: Tofler’s story of creating a sustainable SaaS business without venture capital



Indian startups have been fueled by venture capital for much of the last decade. The discussion around technology companies has often been focused on funding news and hyper-growth. There is a counter-trend too, with a number of software businesses bucking the trend and growing on customer revenue rather than external investment.



This is the approach taken by Tofler, for example.



The company was founded in 2013 by Anchal Agarwal and Parijat Garg and has been bootstrapped from day one. Having previously worked in mergers and acquisitions, Agarwal knew how large organizations relied on detailed corporate information when assessing businesses. Garg has a background in financial technology and data engineering, and has experience building systems that can handle large volumes of financial data. Together, they saw an opportunity to make it easier for Indian businesses to access company information.

The company initially relied on banking and institutional partners to distribute corporate reports, before rolling out its own online platform. Over the years, the platform has evolved to include company financial statements, director information, compliance records, litigation data and other publicly available corporate information – all within a single interface.



The company’s journey saw a big shift when it started paying more attention to India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Larger organizations may have had teams dedicated to research and due diligence, but smaller companies often relied on publicly available information, which could be difficult to find and interpret. The platform wanted to structure this information in a way that made it more easily accessible.

Tofler, as is common with software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms, gradually added subscription products as customer needs changed. The company also rolled out a search function using AI that enables users to search for information about the company with natural language queries, part of a broader trend to bake artificial intelligence into business software.



The company’s growth is a part of a larger trend within India’s SaaS industry where companies are opting for steady product growth and recurring subscription revenue rather than rapid growth funded by venture capital. Though venture capital remains a key source of funding for the country’s technology sector, the experience of bootstrapped software companies offers an alternative model that emphasizes slow growth and long-term sustainability.



With India’s digital economy growing, venture-backed and bootstrapped companies are playing their part in the country’s software ecosystem. Their divergent strategies underscore the different ways technology companies can develop sustainable businesses over the long term.