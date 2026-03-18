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'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing

BingX Referral Code 2026: KMFSHF (Upto 50% Discount)

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BingX Referral Code 2026: KMFSHF (Upto 50% Discount)

BingX referral code KMFSHF offers new users in 2026 a sign-up bonus up to $9,900 and a 25-50% trading fee discount.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

BingX Referral Code 2026: KMFSHF (Upto 50% Discount)
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Use BingX referral code is KMFSHF. Using this referral code you can claim exclusive sign up bonus upto 50% off and get a discount on trading fees too. BingX is one of the world's most secure cryptocurrency social trading platforms founded in 2018.

Click Here to Claim BingX Referral Bonus

The working BingX referral code is KMFSHF at the time of sign up to claim an exclusive bonus upto $9900. Use this code at the time of sign up to get an exclusive bonus.

 What is BingX Referral Code?

KMFSHF is a BingX app referral code. By applying referral code you will get an unlimited discount on trading fees and 10% discount on trading. You can earn upto 50% on sharing your referral code with your friends.

Use my BingX referral code and get 50% off on your trading fees and bonus reward up to $9,900.

And the best part is, using the referral code is absolutely free, so you can get additional benefits without paying anything.

 BingX Referral Code 2026

  Crypto Exchange

  BingX

  Bitget Referral Code

  KMFSHF

  Sign Up Rewards

  Upto $9900

  Per Referral

  50% Trading Commissions

 

About BingX

 BingX is a very famous cryptocurrency trading platform that helps users to trade different digital assets like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and many other cryptocurrencies.

The app is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is suitable for both beginner and professional traders. It offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy for new users to navigate and start trading without difficulty.

You can also check out the Bybit referral code, which allows you to get up to 40% discount on trading fees when you sign up.

 Features

  • You can get spot trading where you can buy and sell cryptocurrency at real time market prices.
  • You get future trading options to increase your profit opportunity.
  • You get a copy trading option which is one of BingX's most popular features.
  • The app is simply simple and easy to navigate even for beginners.

You get professional trading charts and indicators.

Benefits
Multiple cryptocurrencies available such as Ethereum, Bitcoin etc.

  • Regular bonus campaign.
  • Easy deposit and withdraw option.
  • 24x7 customer support.
  • Low trading fee compared to other platforms.


What is Best BingX app Referral Code

Best BingX app referral code is KMFSHF. Using this code you will get a sign up bonus of $9900. Share your code with your friends and earn 50% commission. You can receive the best sign-up bonus upto $9900 in USDT as welcome rewards.


How to download the BingX app
For Android users

  • Open the Google Play Store on your phone.
  • Type BingX in the search box.
  • Click on the official BingX app.
  • Tap on the Install button.

Wait for the installation to complete and open your app.

For iOS users

  • Open the App Store on your iPhone.
  • Now search for BingX.
  • Now select the official BingX application.
  • Now tap on the Get button and install the app.


How to Sign Up & Apply BingX referral code?

  1. First of all, go to the Bingx website from the given link and open an account.
  2.  Alternatively, move to the Google play store and download the Bingx app on your smartphone.
  3.  Next, signup with an email address or mobile number, password, referral code, and verification code.
  4.  Fourthly, use this Bingx referral code: CWA
  5.  After using the above refer code, click on the submit button and get a code to verify your account.
  6.  Now, you will receive the message of a welcome bonus, and you will redirect to the reward section.
  7.  Next, add more assets from your private locker or bank account > then go to the crypto page to start trading.
  8.  After going to the main homepage, you will see various cryptocurrencies and invest your money in any of them.
  9.  then sell your currency when the value goes higher and redeem your earnings.


How to use the BingX referral code

  1. Open the BingX app and click on the Sign Up button.
  2. Now enter your email or phone number.
  3. Now, after this, you will see a referral code section.
  4. So enter the code and complete your registration.
  5. Now make your first deposit and start trading to unlock the reward.
  6. After completing the required tasks.
  • You will receive a 25% discount on trading fee.
  • Bonus reward up to $9,900.


Benefits of using the BingX referral code

  • You get to save 25% on your trading fee, especially if you trade frequently.
  • You can earn a bonus up to $9,900 by completing trading tasks.
  • You get a higher starting advantage compared to normal users.
  • There is no cost of using a referral code, it's absolutely free.


Conclusion

By using our BingX referral code KMFSHF, you can get up to 25% discount on trading fees along with bonus rewards of up to $9,900 when you sign up.

In this blog, we have explained everything you need to know about BingX and how the referral code works, so you can start trading with the maximum benefits.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up on BingX today, apply the referral code KMFSHF, and start your crypto trading journey while maximizing your rewards and savings.

 

 Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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