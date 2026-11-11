Bhai Dooj 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji on why family is where spiritual growth is really tested

On Bhai Dooj, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji urges people to practise love, forgiveness, patience and selfless service in everyday family relationships, beyond rituals and celebrations.

This Bhai Dooj, the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur offers a reminder that patience, forgiveness and seva mean little if they stop at the front door

On Bhai Dooj morning, a sister puts a tilak on her brother's forehead and prays for his long life. He touches her feet or hugs her, hands over a gift, and the family sits down to eat. It takes ten minutes. What happens between them the other 364 days of the year is a different matter.

Most of us know siblings who once shared a room and now share only a family WhatsApp group. Sometimes there was a quarrel over property. More often there was nothing at all, just years of small hurts nobody bothered to clear up.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), mentions this predicament in his discourses. Sitting quietly in meditation, he points out, is easier than staying calm when your brother says something sharp at the dinner table.

Start with the roots

He starts, oddly enough, with ourselves.

He compares a person to a tree. Everyone sees the trunk, the branches and the leaves. Nobody sees the roots. Yet it is the roots that decide whether the tree survives a storm. When our inner world, our thoughts, values, beliefs, is unsteady, Gurudevshri says, the smallest remark can knock us over. We take offence easily, we get defensive, we need people to approve of us. When the roots are deep, the same remark passes without much damage.

That is why he asks people to look past the roles they play. "Stay soul focused, not role focused in any relation," he says.

"Soul-to-soul connection brings love, respect and sweetness in a relationship."

Roles come loaded with expectations. The elder brother expects to be listened to. The younger sister expects all her demands to be catered to. The parent expects obedience. When those expectations are not met, affection sours. Looking beyond external identities and recognising the deeper worth of the individual , Gurudevshri suggests, takes much of that pressure away.

The test at home

He is quite direct about the gap many religious people live with. Someone may spend an hour in prayer every morning and still lose their temper with their mother by lunch. They may understand forgiveness perfectly well in a discourse hall and find it impossible to forgive a sibling.

He doesn't call it hypocrisy. He sees it as work left half done. If what you learn in satsang never reaches the way you speak to your family, it hasn't really been learnt yet, he points out

Seva begins with the people nearest you

Seva, selfless service, sits at the heart of the Mission's work, and its volunteers run hospitals, schools and village programmes across India. But Gurudevshri often turns the idea inwards. It is easy, he says, to be enthusiastic about serving strangers while an ageing parent at home waits for a phone call.

Looking after parents, the elderly and the sick is seva too, he reminds people, even if nobody posts a picture of it. Usually it means giving time when you are busy and being patient when you would rather not be. That kind of seva, does more to soften the ego than any big public gesture.

Stop keeping score

Many family rifts are really accounting disputes. I helped you move house; you did not come to my child's birthday. I paid for Ma's treatment; what did you do? Over time, love turns into a ledger.

Gurudevshri's advice is short: "Give more and take less." his doesn't mean letting yourself be used. It means dropping the habit of counting. And the person who gains most from that, he says, is usually the one who stops counting.

Love that leaves room

He uses an image of two birds to talk about love and control. One flies in the open sky. The other is kept in a cage. Both may be well looked after, but only one is free. His question is simple: which kind of love are we offering?

Plenty of family affection slides into control without anyone noticing. Parents decide careers. Elder siblings decide what is acceptable. It is usually done out of concern, but it can leave the other person smaller. Real affection, in Gurudevshri's view, supports someone without shutting them in.

When parents said yes

The Mission saw a striking example of this in September. At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, 11 young professionals, among them a retina surgeon, four architects and an IBM consultant, took Atmarpit Diksha, a lifelong vow of celibacy, spiritual practice and seva. Before the ceremony, each set of parents stood on stage and gave consent in front of thousands. Some spoke of placing their child's spiritual growth in Gurudevshri's hands. Three sets of parents went further and took a vow of celibacy themselves, choosing to walk part of the same road as their children.

For many in the hall that evening, it was the most moving part of the ceremony.

Time, not things

Families often show love through what they provide: gifts, a bigger flat, foreign travel Gurudevshri does not dismiss that, but he notes that a child may want an hour of their father's attention more than a new phone, and an elderly mother may need company as much as medicines. He also warns against putting affection off until there is more time, because there rarely is.

"The secret of happiness is in making others happy," he says.

The real ritual

Gurudevshri, a philosophy scholar from Mumbai, founded the Mission in 1994, drawing on the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji, the 19th-century philosopher Mahatma Gandhi regarded as his spiritual guide. In his discourses, he talks about the idea that you can judge a person's spiritual progress by how they treat their own family.

The tilak takes a minute. Calling a brother you haven't really spoken to in a year takes a bit more. Bhai Dooj is as good a day as any to make that call.