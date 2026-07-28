Beyond the Swipe: Why SPARK Is Betting on Real-World Chemistry in Pune and Mumbai

They've made it easier to connect with people, but it can still feel disjointed on dating apps. The event,Invite-only singles experience, will be started at Al Di La on 1st August,2026 and will move to Fielia, Mumbai on 8th August,2026. It really is an offline first period and method, offering the accomplished singles time, context, and common experiences—instead of a fresh round of profile driven choices.

The number of confirmed singles, aged 30 to 40, is expected to be around 100 for each edition. The evenings will be led by Neelam Kothari and Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will be having a fireside conversation on relationships and modern companionship.

Why are singles looking beyond the swipe?

The appeal of digital dating lies in access, yet too much choice can turn connection into constant comparison. Swipe fatigue is not simply about being tired of an app; it reflects the feeling that conversations are becoming disposable and that another option is always waiting. SPARK enters this space as a curated social experience where interaction is allowed to unfold at a more human pace.

What does Neelam Kothari's story bring to the conversation?

Neelam connects two very different cultural moments. Her film career belongs to an era when introductions often came through friends and familiar social circles, while a newer audience knows her through Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her relationship with actor Samir Soni began after their common friend Ektaa Kapoor introduced them. The couple has also spoken candidly about the nervousness of their first coffee meeting - a reminder that real-world chemistry is rarely as polished as a profile suggests.

How do Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta widen the relationship lens?

Vatsal and Ishita met while working on Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. Their connection grew through familiarity and friendship before they married in 2017. Their participation gives the evening another perspective: some relationships begin with a trusted introduction, while others develop as two people gradually understand each other beyond a first impression.

What changes when conversation becomes the centre of the evening?

Instead of formal dates, SPARK will use curated networking, conversation-led activities, a Wine Oracle experience with Sheetal Shaparia, guided wine tasting with a professional sommelier, interactive social moments, food and beverages. These elements are designed to reduce the pressure of instant evaluation and create natural openings for conversation.

Who is SPARK designed for?

Participation is by application, with each applicant reviewed before confirmation and attendance limited at both venues. The expected audience includes entrepreneurs, business owners, senior corporate professionals, frequent travellers and other quality-conscious singles seeking meaningful offline connections. Positioned between the anonymity of an app and the formality of traditional matchmaking, SPARK reflects a broader shift towards intentional dating without promising that chemistry can be engineered.

Interested singles can apply for the Pune or Mumbai edition and follow @thesparkexperienceindia on Instagram for event updates.