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Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

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Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

Research can guide pricing, market entry and expansion, but its value depends on what businesses do with the findings

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count
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A market research report can tell a company a great deal about its customers and competitors. Whether it changes a business decision is another matter. After the presentation, sales teams may return to familiar accounts, marketing campaigns proceed as planned and recommendations wait for the next budget meeting.

For businesses working with limited capital, that gap between information and action can be expensive. The cost includes both the study and the opportunity lost when findings remain unused.

Jones Joseph, co-founder of JST Insights and a subject matter expert at ArthaVerse, argues that research needs a clearer connection to management decisions.

“Before commissioning a study, a business should be able to say what decision it needs to make. Without that clarity, even good research can leave management wondering what to do next,” says Jones.

Begin with a business choice

A request to understand the market gives researchers a broad assignment. It may still leave the management team uncertain about its next move.

A more useful brief identifies the choice facing the business: which market to enter, which customers to pursue, what price to charge or whether an expansion deserves investment.

Consider a company introducing an Indian-origin specialty coffee. Consumption trends and competitor profiles provide context. The immediate decision, however, may be whether to begin with cafés or sell directly to consumers.

Answering that requires evidence about buyer acceptance, margins, repeat demand, product consistency and supply capacity. An appealing origin story alone cannot establish a viable business.

Similar symptoms, different problems

Weak sales can prompt companies to increase advertising before establishing why customers are not buying.

A packaged-food brand struggling in a particular state could face several constraints. Households may use the category infrequently, prefer local alternatives or find the pack size unsuitable. Alternatively, interested shoppers may simply be unable to find the product.

Each explanation requires a different response. More advertising will do little to correct irregular availability. Wider distribution may disappoint if the product does not fit local consumption habits.

Jones’s framework brings consumer research together with retailer interviews, distributor feedback and internal sales information. Differences between these accounts can help locate the problem and establish which constraint deserves attention first.

Interest must survive commercial reality

Positive responses to a product concept can encourage a launch. They offer less certainty about whether customers will pay, return or recommend the product.

The distinction matters in digital healthcare, where interest in convenient services may coexist with concerns about privacy, provider credibility or a difficult registration process.

Testing actual tasks can reveal barriers that a general survey misses. Similarly, a coffee buyer’s appreciation of provenance needs to be considered alongside product performance and willingness to reorder.

Customer evidence must also be examined against the economics. A lower price may attract buyers while leaving insufficient margin. A promising channel may demand credit terms or servicing costs that strain cash flow.

Scenario analysis helps management assess how an opportunity changes when sales develop slowly, costs rise or repeat purchases fall short.

Give recommendations an owner

Broad recommendations such as improving customer experience or strengthening distribution leave substantial work unresolved.

An actionable proposal identifies the change, the evidence supporting it, the person responsible and the resources required. It also establishes when progress will be reviewed.

“A recommendation needs an owner, a timeframe and a measure of progress. Otherwise, it is very easy for everyone to agree with the report and carry on as before,” says Jones.

An action workshop can help bridge the handover between researchers and operating teams. A controlled launch, with agreed commercial terms and criteria for expansion, gives a business room to learn before committing further capital.

Measure what changed

Success measures should follow the original business question. Repeat orders and gross margin may matter more than initial enquiries for a coffee launch. Completed bookings and continued usage may reveal more than app downloads for a healthcare service.

A baseline allows teams to assess progress. Comparable markets or phased rollouts can strengthen evaluation where feasible.

Care is needed in attributing results: sales may improve because of seasonality, promotions or competitor shortages as well as a research-led intervention.

The lasting test is whether management can explain the decision a study informed, the action taken and the result observed.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised 

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