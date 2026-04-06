Beyond the Chatbot: How AI Is Quietly Rewiring the Financial Infrastructure of Modern Commerce

AI Lead Sudarshan Prasad Nagavalli optimizes global commerce by rebuilding the infrastructure layer connecting real-time payments, fraud detection, and last-mile delivery.

Although the AI discussion has been dominated by language models and consumer assistants, a more fundamental change is being introduced in payments, fulfilment, and financial infrastructure. We interviewed Sudarshan Prasad Nagavalli - Lead Product Manager of AI at PayPal Inc. and former Principal Product Manager at Walmart - on what that shift actually looks like internally.

The most significant shift in AI that is currently occurring is not on the consumer interface. It is structural - the intelligence layer that is under all payments, all deliveries, all financial transactions. The systems that determine how a transaction is directed, how fraud is detected in real time, and how a financial incentive is delivered to the correct individual at the exact right time.

Few product leaders have experience working on AI at scale on both sides of the commerce equation, i.e., the fulfilment infrastructure of a company like Walmart and the payments infrastructure of a company like PayPal. These roles are not often held by the same person. That dual vantage point shapes how Nagavalli thinks about the problem, and it is what makes his perspective on the convergence of commerce and payments infrastructure worth paying attention to.

"The public conversation about AI focuses on the interface — the assistant you talk to, the model you prompt," Nagavalli says. "What gets less attention is the infrastructure layer beneath it. That layer is being fundamentally rebuilt right now, and the implications are much larger than most people realise."

Rethinking the Payment as a Decision

Nagavalli's current work at PayPal centres on a deceptively simple question: how do you make a payment system smarter — not faster, but genuinely more intelligent about context and intent?

"A payment is not just a transaction — it carries context," he explains. "AI allows that context to be understood and acted on dynamically, in real time, at a scale that was not previously possible. That is a fundamental shift from how these systems have historically worked."

In practice, that means building systems that operate across PayPal's consumer-facing surfaces — connecting consumer intent to the most relevant financial outcomes at each step of the journey. The challenge, as Nagavalli describes it, is closing the gap between what a consumer wants to do and what the system makes it easy to do.

A concrete illustration of his approach to applied innovation: alongside his product role, Nagavalli holds a registered UK design patent for a multimodal biometric authentication terminal designed for high-value financial transactions — a system that combines multiple identity signals to reduce friction without compromising security. It is the kind of infrastructure-level innovation that rarely makes headlines but, if it works, changes the experience for millions of users.

A Case Study in Operational AI: Last-Mile Delivery at Walmart

Before joining PayPal, Nagavalli held a series of product leadership roles at Walmart, eventually rising to Principal Product Manager. His work there addressed a problem that sits at the other end of the commerce chain from payments: last-mile delivery — the final, most expensive, and most failure-prone leg of getting an order to a customer's door.

The challenge is one of combinatorial complexity. At the scale Walmart operates, thousands of delivery decisions are being made simultaneously — which driver takes which route, how to respond to a cancellation or delay, how to prioritise competing orders across a dense urban geography. Rule-based systems, which had historically governed these decisions, could not adapt fast enough.

"Last-mile is where a disproportionate share of the cost and the failure lives in retail," Nagavalli says. "AI gives you the ability to reroute dynamically, predict failure points before they occur, and optimise across thousands of variables simultaneously — in a way that rule-based systems simply cannot." The work focused on improving reliability at scale — including during peak demand periods that stress-test logistics infrastructure most severely.

The experience gave Nagavalli something that is difficult to acquire any other way: a ground-level understanding of what it takes to deploy AI reliably inside a complex, high-stakes operational environment.

"There is a significant gap between AI that works in a demo and AI that works reliably at scale," he says. "Bridging that gap is most of the actual work. It requires understanding the systems you are integrating with, the failure modes, the edge cases. That is where most of the engineering challenge lives."

The Convergence Ahead

Asked where AI in fintech is heading, Nagavalli points to two structural shifts he considers underappreciated by most observers.

The first is the move from reactive to proactive systems — AI that anticipates what a consumer will need before they ask, rather than responding after a request is made. The second, and in his view the more significant, is the convergence of the commerce and payments layers — historically separate systems that AI is beginning to stitch together into a single continuous intelligence layer.

"Commerce and payments have always been treated as adjacent problems," he says. "You discover a product on one platform, you pay on another, you track delivery on a third. AI is beginning to collapse that — building a continuous intelligence layer that spans the entire journey. That convergence is, in my view, the most significant structural shift happening in fintech right now."

That framing resonates with researchers working on related problems. His published work — spanning predictive analytics in e-commerce, AI-driven personalization systems, and the ethics of data privacy — has been cited by researchers internationally, reflecting its reach within the academic community. He was among the practitioners invited to judge Indiana University's Kelley School of Business AI Product Management Challenge, alongside evaluators from Google and PayPal.

For practitioners entering the field, his advice is grounded in hard-won operational experience. "Understand the domain before you optimise the model," he says. "The most common failure mode in applied AI is building technically sophisticated systems that solve the wrong problem. Domain knowledge is not a soft skill — it is the prerequisite for everything else."

Sudarshan Prasad Nagavalli is Lead Product Manager — AI at PayPal Inc. He is based in Austin, Texas.