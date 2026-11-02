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Beyond Metros: Felicity Adobe's Growing Footprint in Luxury Living

Felicity Adobe, helmed by Pranav Sharma, is looking to take luxury living beyond its traditional confines of metros into the emerging markets of Tier 2 cities, with Swarna Griha.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Beyond Metros: Felicity Adobe's Growing Footprint in Luxury Living
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The Tier 2 cities in India are becoming attractive markets due to the economic development and a growth in professional opportunities and purchase power. With the growth of these cities, homebuyers are demanding more than just a house when buying a property, they want to live in an area that has the same standard of living, amenities and conveniences that they would find in the bigger metropolitan centres.

 

This is an opportunity in this changing scenario to the Hubballi Dharwad region. Its long-standing institutions like the IIT Dharwad, Dharwad High Court bench, industries like Tata Marcopolo, as well as its population of professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses in both cities, make for a varied cohort. The twin cities keep on growing as an education, commercial and industrial centre and the dreams of its people are also changing. The demand for residents and businesses is now to have access to the attributes, convenience and quality of life that is consistent with very high quality urban living, but often found at a distance from their home base.

 

With Felicity Adobe expanding its vision in real estate through its brand, Swarna Griha, the group is now bringing Swarna Griha Vistara to Dharwad. The soon to be rose-towered development will usher in a more sophisticated residential product that will address the newfound dreams of Tier 2 India. Vistara is positioned strategically along the growth corridor in Hubballi, Dharwar, and mirrors Felicity Adobe's intent to venture into new avenues of emerging urban markets with well thought out residential development.

 

Today, home buyers are more than just looking for four walls and a roof, they are looking for a well planned living environment, modern amenities, and having more experiences closer to home; our vision with the latest development is to combine these expectations together in an experience that reflects the changing expectation of Tier-2 cities.

Pranav Sharma

[Founder & Director, Felicity Adobe]

This vision extends beyond the residential spaces at Swarna Griha Vistara. The project is envisioned as an integrated development bringing homes and commercial experiences together. Vistara Galleria, planned as a mega commercial hub, is expected to introduce retail, leisure and entertainment offerings, including a proposed multiplex and family entertainment centre. The aim is to bring everyday conveniences and social experiences closer to residents.

The residential offering follows the same approach, with a 20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and more than 40 planned amenities. Designed to support recreation, community interaction and the needs of different generations, these spaces are intended to make leisure and shared experiences an integral part of everyday living.

As premium real estate finds new opportunities beyond India's metropolitan markets, developments such as Swarna Griha Vistara reflect the changing possibilities for emerging cities. For Dharwad, Vistara introduces a new dimension to premium residential living; for Swarna Griha, it marks an important step in bringing its vision of elevated living to a growing urban market.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised 

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