Beyond Equipment, an Indian Engineer Fortifies the Digital Backbone for Producing Safe Cancer Drugs for Our People

Worldwide, cancer patients rely on chemotherapy drugs to save their lives, but the quality of some of these drugs are always in doubt. A recent TBIJ report confirms this terrifying reality: cancer therapies produced in places like our country and shipped to over 100 countries around the world had very serious, life-threatening quality issues. The report specifically attributed these issues to digital failures, falsified electronic test results, and deleted batch records in the manufacturing software, thus triggering a massive global alert and recall, leading to severe shortages of these drugs in our country and elsewhere.

Today, Prasantha Pujari, an Indian validation engineer at Pfizer, is working round the clock to ensure that such things don't happen again. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Mumbai and a master's degree in industrial engineering at the Wichita State University, USA, Prasantha worked as a validation engineer at Takeda, Passage Bio, and Seagen, sharpening his skills in equipment, utilities, and CSV before his current role, where he validates the sterilization process for advanced cancer treatments, such as antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, ensuring these drugs are safe and available, especially in our country. His work has been recognized with six internal Pfizer awards. In 2026, he served on the jury of the Cases and Faces International Business Award in Fort Lauderdale, evaluating medical device and health technology innovation alongside experts from 16 countries.

Producers of cancer drugs have a serious issue with Waters Empower because this software they use to test drugs often loses important evidence. This makes it impossible for their quality control (QC) team to prove that the test was done correctly. He encountered this same issue at Pfizer where he led the Empower 3.8 validation, configuring it to meet the strict safety rules of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) known as 21 CFR Part 11. Now, nobody can change the records in the software, and it always shows who did what. Pfizer recognized this deployment with two formal awards, an Excellence Award for the Empower 3.8 rollout and a Pfizer Global Supply Certificate of Recognition signed by more than ten senior leaders, at one of only two dedicated ADC facilities Pfizer operates worldwide. “We must build trust into data,” he says. “This can save us costly rework that can delay the launch of a drug by months.”

Manufacturers of anticancer drugs also face challenges in maintaining the proper storage temperature for their medications. However, in the absence of records or when records are inconsistent, the quality control team has no way to prove that these drugs were stored under safe conditions. When Pujari identified this problem at Pfizer, he found a way to ensure accurate record-keeping using software. He led more than forty studies on temperature mapping, and the same methodology underlies the autoclave qualification system he developed for PADCEV, an ADC for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer that has received “breakthrough therapy” designation from the FDA. FDA inspectors reviewed this system during a pre-approval inspection of PADCEV at Seagen’s North Creek facility and did not issue a single finding within his area of validation. After Pfizer acquired Seagen for $43 billion in 2023, this system became part of Pfizer’s global quality system. Pujari outlined this methodology in an author-written guide published on Amazon, as well as in a peer-reviewed engineering journal.

Environmental monitoring inside a sterile facility carries its own documentation risk. Every sensor reading and alarm log has to hold up when a regulator walks in. At Pfizer North Creek, Pujari served as the primary Request Manager during two regulatory inspections, one by the U.S. FDA and one by Brazil's ANVISA, verifying every record before it reached the inspection team. Both closed without documentation observations. The ANVISA inspection, completed in September 2025, resulted in North Creek receiving GMP certification from Brazil, enabling Pfizer to supply PADCEV to Brazilian cancer patients through a formally approved manufacturing site. Pfizer recognized his role in both inspections with formal Excellence Awards.

What sets Pujari's work apart is that his contributions do not stay locked inside a corporate quality system. The autoclave methodology behind PADCEV is now published for other manufacturers. His authored SOP became a mandatory Pfizer site standard and part of the company's internal training academy. And his invitation onto an international award jury places him among the experts consulted, not just those published, in a field where most validation work never leaves the plant, and one that helps ensure cancer patients receive the safe therapies they need.