Beyond Compliance 8one’s 2025-2028 campaign builds on four years of the ground work

Eight Goals One Foundation (8one) launched its 2025-2028 #YouKNOW campaign, targeting anti-sexual harassment in India by boosting informal sector awareness and institutional capacity.

An anti-sexual harassment movement in India receives a clear shift forward, as Eight Goals One Foundation (8one) has officially started its 2025-2028 initiative. It is a direct successor to the works and bodies of information that established their four-year study (2020-2023) touted around the world, the campaign is not only an extension, but the next step.

2020-2023: Collecting the evidence

In the first study, conducted to cover nearly 29,000 persons in 22 states, 7 union territory, two fundamental truths were ascertained.

To begin with, there is widespread ignorance: the awareness in the formal sphere increased by 30 per cent (46 per cent as of 2020 to more than 76 per cent in 2023). However, informal sector awareness was weak with an even greater percentage not exceeding 30 per cent among women construction workers, domestic workers, farmers, and gig workers.

Secondly, although most organisations have revised the policies and streamlined them with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the functioning of Internal Committees (ICs) is uneven at best. According to the survey conducted between 2020-2023, despite more than 68 percent of the employees in a corporate organisation getting to know that an IC does exist in their organisation, there still exist considerable gaps in terms of its transparency, training, and trust of employees. Equally, Local Committees (LCs) meant to assist the workers in the unorganised sector were observed to be very unknown to the employees or the leaders with most respondents in 2020 saying they did not know how to approach or inform someone to an LC.

Evolving workplace realities, including online and hybrid working environments and situations of digital harassment and dubious boundaries with respect to collecting and redressing evidence, also came into focus in the study. Other judicial decisions issued in 2020-2023 extended the application of the Act to digital environments, remote working arrangements, and non-office transitions, supporting the fact that implementation mechanisms should be modified toward modern work frameworks.

2025-2028: Transformation Gazing

The new tagline #YouKNOW is a catchy piece that advances the mandate with four pillars. To begin with, the outreach in informal sectors, the campaign will target to reach out to more than 45,000 employees as well as 2,250 volunteers throughout the four years. It will also have a volunteer army that will assist in building awareness on the ground level within states. Second, the enhancement of institutional capacity by establishment of trainings and certification programmes applicable to HR professionals, IC and LC members is to be expanded in the country. Thirdly, leadership advocacy in the form of noticing that change may need leadership participation, the campaign will have frequent CXO and policy round tables in metro cities and Tier-II cluster. Fourthly, problem identification and the development of policy though the use of field data.

The Road Ahead

Such a massive campaign will be accompanied by obstacles: the inert of the institution, mistrust of survivors, and access to the digital world, and the established culture of silence. However, the four years long-haul study conducted by 8one has already provided ample enlightenment to the terrain.

In one instance, the report revealed that despite having the presence of the Internal Committees (ICs), employee confidence still has big gaps, as employees were unhappy with the transparency and fairness. Most women were scared of retaliations or losing their job in case they complained. It was also noted in the study that many employees especially in the informal sector did not know how to even complain or with whom to complain or how best to record their experience in a manner that would attract any recourse.

The marriage of structural rigour and grass-root simplicity in 8one 2025-2028 campaign is as clear as day: no compliance would bring about safety in the workplace. It involves the realignment of perceptions of what valued power, care and accountability are by institution at a time.