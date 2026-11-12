Better Housing Remains Central to India's Viksit Bharat Goals

Access to safe homes, sanitation, clean energy and climate-resilient infrastructure can improve living conditions and create better opportunities for families.

For Motiram Waghmare, a fisherman from Wada village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, the monsoon season once brought concerns about more than heavy rainfall. Every spell of rain raised questions about his family’s safety, health and daily living conditions.

Motiram lived with his wife and four children in a small hut with a thatched roof. Rainwater frequently entered the house, making it difficult for the family to sleep comfortably and carry out everyday activities. The absence of electricity, a proper toilet and a bathroom added to their difficulties. The children often fell ill, while important family documents had to be kept in a metal suitcase to protect them from the weather.

“We are a family of 6 and used to live in a hut. We could barely sleep and had very little space to do our household work,” Motiram recalls.

His income from fishing was uncertain, and daily expenses and medical bills left little room for savings. Building a safer home remained beyond the family's financial means.

In 2023, Habitat for Humanity India identified Motiram's family through a baseline assessment of households living in poor housing conditions in Khed block. He was among 15 marginalised Katkari tribal families supported through a project to build climate-resilient homes.

The family now lives in a house equipped with a kitchen, hall, bedroom, bathroom and toilet. It also has solar energy, rainwater harvesting facilities and natural ventilation. These features have provided the family with greater comfort, privacy and protection from adverse weather conditions.

Motiram's experience highlights the wider role that adequate housing can play in improving health, family well-being and access to basic services. A safe home can also provide children with a more stable environment for education and give families greater security in their daily lives.

Housing and the Viksit Bharat Vision

As India works towards its Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, improving living conditions for families in vulnerable and underserved communities remains an important development priority. Access to adequate housing is closely linked to sanitation, electricity, clean water and better health.

The Government of India's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) provides a foundation for expanding access to housing. However, the quality and resilience of homes also matter. Construction practices, ventilation, sanitation facilities, access to clean energy and protection against local climate risks can influence how well a house serves a family over time.

Government housing programmes are also supported by initiatives involving civil society organisations and private-sector partners. Such partnerships can provide additional financial assistance, technical guidance and construction support to families who face difficulties in building or improving their homes.

Habitat for Humanity India works with families living in vulnerable housing conditions, providing financial assistance and technical guidance while involving homeowners in the building process. The organisation's approach focuses on helping families access safe and adequate housing while recognising their role in decisions about their homes.

How Partnerships Can Support Housing Access

Resources and sustained partnerships are important to making decent housing accessible to more families. One such initiative is Habitat for Humanity India's Charity Golf Tournament, which brings together corporate leaders, professionals and other supporters to raise resources for housing and related community interventions.

Across six editions, the initiative has contributed to improving living conditions for 428 families. The support has included the construction of 43 new homes and repairs to four homes. It has also helped provide water wheels to 110 households, drinking water access to 100 families and renewable energy support to 71 families. Solar energy interventions have also been undertaken in five schools.

These initiatives address needs that extend beyond the construction of a house. Access to drinking water, clean energy and improved school infrastructure can contribute to better living and learning conditions in communities.

The tournament is one example of how corporate and community participation can support housing-related work. Such initiatives complement wider development programmes by directing additional resources towards families and communities facing specific challenges.

A Wider Role for Housing in India's Development

India's progress towards Viksit Bharat will depend on improvements in infrastructure as well as the living conditions of its people. Government programmes remain central to expanding housing access, while partnerships with communities, civil society organisations and the private sector can help address local needs.

As the country looks towards 2047, the impact of development will also be reflected in the safety, dignity and opportunities available to households. For Motiram's family, moving from a thatched hut to a climate-resilient home has changed their everyday living conditions and provided a more secure environment for their children.

His experience illustrates how access to a decent home can contribute to a family's well-being. Expanding such access remains an important part of building a more inclusive and resilient India.