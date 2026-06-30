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Best Minoxidil for Men in India: Top 5 Picks

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Best Minoxidil for Men in India: Top 5 Picks

The 5% minoxidil solution is recommended as the best for men in India, but if your scalp is irritated by conventional solutions, try an alcohol-free product, such as Man Matters' best-selling Minoxifin Advance and then Morr F, Tugain, Traya, or Rogaine.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Best Minoxidil for Men in India: Top 5 Picks
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The 5% minoxidil solution is recommended as the best for men in India, but if your scalp is irritated by conventional solutions, try an alcohol-free product, such as Man Matters' best-selling Minoxifin Advance and then Morr F, Tugain, Traya, or Rogaine.

Product

Active ingredients

Base

Best for

Man Matters Minoxifin Advance

5% Minoxidil + 0.1% Finasteride

Alcohol-free (cetosomal technology)

Sensitive scalps; deeper absorption + doctor-backed support

Morr F 5% Solution

Minoxidil + Finasteride

Alcohol-based

Widely available pharmacy dual-action option

Tugain 5%

5% Minoxidil

Solution (alcohol) / Foam

Minoxidil-only users; foam for sensitive scalps

Traya Hair Growth Serum

Minoxidil + Finasteride + Procapil 

Alcohol-free 

Those want a health coach plan

Men's Rogaine 5%

5% Minoxidil

Alcohol-based solution

Globally available option

Minoxidil 5% remains the gold standard for male pattern hair loss. The “holy grail” of the products lies with their bases, the standard solutions’ alcohol and propylene glycol frequently cause the dryness and itching that drive men away. That’s why alcohol-free minoxidil is at the top of the most common “best minoxidil in India” page searches. A number of items below also contain finasteride, a prescription-sourced ingredient that should be taken with a doctor’s most cautious oversight.

1. Man Matters, Minoxifin Advance (Best Alcohol-Free Minoxidil in India)

Man Matters’ Minoxifin Advance is best because it contains two proven-works actives, minoxidil to awaken dormant follicles and finasteride to reduce DHT, in a non-alcohol base so it won’t be irritating to yours. It employs Cetosome™ technology: that penetrate the minoxidil beyond the surface of the scalp rather than allowing it to evaporate. In addition, doctor consultations are so easily available via the Man Matters app, professional advice is seamlessly integrated.

Advantages

  • Create an alcohol free base to reduce irritation and dryness
  • Treat a sensitive scalp
  • Combines minoxidil and finasteride to reduce hair loss
  • 2x more penetration than ordinary minoxidil (in-vitro laboratory testing)
  • Free doctor consultation on the app

Drawbacks

  • Consistency and time is needed to see results

2. Morr F 5% Solution

Morr F 5% Solution is a combination medicine used to treat hair loss in men. It helps to prevent hair loss and stimulate regrowth in denser hair by increasing blood flow to hair follicles.

Pros

  • Promotes healthy scalp circulation
  • Effective and price friendly
  • Reduces hairfall
  • Simple to use

Cons

  • Use of alcohol/propylene-glycol based syrup may cause itching/dryness in case of sensitive scalp
  • It might take months of consultation before observing any hair growth

3. Tugain 5%

Tugain 5% Solution is a vasodilator hair growth product that helps men with male pattern baldness by increasing circulation to the follicles and improving hair growth. It can take up to 2-4 months to see growth and the earliest hair may be soft and almost invisible. To maintain results continuous usage is required.

Pros

  • Foam version available, gentle to compromised scalps
  • Minoxidil-only, for men who don't want finasteride

Cons

  • Alcohol minoxidil can be harsh to compromised skin
  • The wait (realistically) for visible results (3 months) feels too long for most people

4. Traya, Hair Growth Serum for Him

Traya is an Indian health-tech company that treats hair fall and pattern baldness. Through combination of Ayurveda, Dermatology, and Nutrition, it treats hair loss at its root cause.

Pros

  • Hair-test-based, tailored treatment plan
  • Additional actives (Procapil, Vitamin E) for scalp health
  • Hair-coach support within the tailored plan

Cons

  • High Cost: plans are subscription based and can be expensive
  • Complexity: sold as a multi-product regimen rather than a stand alone product which can mean juggling multiple daily items
  • Initial shedding: as with any minoxidil based treatment some shedding in the early days before regrowth
  • Long last dependency: you need to keep up with the full plan for results. Any gains fade if treatment is stopped

5. Male Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Solution

Rogaine is the original minoxidil brand, worldwide recognized, so its 5% solution is the formulation that millions of people started with. It is alcohol-based (this is worth noting if you have a sensitive scalp).

Pros

  • Well-known and widely studied minoxidil brand
  • Easy, familiar application

Cons

  • Alcohol-based, thus more likely to cause scalp dryness, itching and irritation
  • Limited official availability (often imported) in India

Frequently Asked Questions

What is minoxidil used for?
Minoxidil is a topical solution that is primarily used to treat pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia). It can help reduce hair loss and promote hair regrowth by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles.

What is the best strength of minoxidil in India?
Most doctors recommend 2% minoxidil for beginners and women, and 5% minoxidil for men and advanced hair loss. So, the best strength of minoxidil depends on the level of hair loss and your doctor’s recommendation.

How long does it take to notice minoxidil working?
Minoxidil works in about 3 to 6 months of consistent use. Some people may experience shedding within the first few weeks of use, and this is normal.

Can minoxidil permanently cure hair loss?
No. Minoxidil helps control and promote hair regrowth but does not permanently cure baldness. Hair shedding usually starts again once treatment is stopped.

Is minoxidil safe for daily use?
Yes. Minoxidil is generally safe, but it may cause skin irritation for some people if it’s used incorrectly or too often. This may involve dryness, redness, itching, etc.

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

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