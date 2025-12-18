Best Institutes To Do DevOps Course Training in 2025

Exclusive Conversation: Maharashtra IT and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Speaks with Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar
Advance your 2025 career with DevOps training from StarAgile, GUVI, Simplilearn, The Knowledge Academy, Coursera, or KodeKloud to master essential automation tools.
If you are planning to enter the It industry, then your best option is a DevOps engineer. In recent times, the DevOps market has been growing at a massive rate of 19.95% CAGR. DevOps engineering ranked among the top five most in-demand tech jobs in 2024. This growth is due to the benefits of DevOps. If you develop the required DevOps skills through certification, you can fit into the booming role in the IT industry. If you need to select the best DevOps Course Training, look here to find the perfect one for your career.
1. StarAgile
StarAgile is one of the most trusted names among professionals for certification training. The institute has trained over 3,00,000 professionals across 100+ countries. They built the DevOps Course with the help of industry experts to provide the core skills a professional needs.
2. GUVI
GUVI is also a DevOps course training provider. GUVI is a startup incubated by RTBI based on IIT Madras. They provide courses in different languages. If you are a beginner, then you can learn in your own language. Learn DevOps for entry-level positions.
3. Simplilearn
The next is a a Bangalore-based course training provider is Simplilearn. They offer many courses apart from the DevOps course. It is easy for you to enroll in course with blended learning experience. Simplilearn partners with universities to add academic value to their programs.
4. The Knowledge Academy
The next course training provider in the list is The Knowledge Academy. It is a UK-based training provider with global reach. They provide short, intensive courses. You can finish a DevOps course in just 2-3 days.
5. Coursera
In the list of course training providers list next is Coursera. They are partnered with top universities to deliver IT related courses. The platform offers flexible self-paced learning suitable for working professionals.
6. KodeKloud
KodeKloud is another course training provider. This platform is popular for its practical based approach. You can practice directly in the browser without any additional setup.
Final Words
The demand for the DevOps course training keeps growing as organisations adopt cloud and automation. For training with placement support, StarAgile is a good choice. Other platforms work well based on your budget and learning preferences.
**This content is for informational purposes. Check the current details before enrolling.**
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.