Best Institutes To Do DevOps Course Training in 2025

If you are planning to enter the It industry, then your best option is a DevOps engineer. In recent times, the DevOps market has been growing at a massive rate of 19.95% CAGR. DevOps engineering ranked among the top five most in-demand tech jobs in 2024. This growth is due to the benefits of DevOps. If you develop the required DevOps skills through certification, you can fit into the booming role in the IT industry. If you need to select the best DevOps Course Training, look here to find the perfect one for your career.

1. StarAgile

StarAgile is one of the most trusted names among professionals for certification training. The institute has trained over 3,00,000 professionals across 100+ countries. They built the DevOps Course with the help of industry experts to provide the core skills a professional needs.

This course has 4.8/5 Star Rating from Google reviews

Total Course Duration is 150+ hours of live instructor-led training

StarAgile provides Demo Classes for trainees before they enroll in the course

Real Projects for Portfolio:

Build a CI/CD pipeline from scratch using Jenkins and automate code deployments

Spin up containers with Docker and manage them using Kubernetes clusters

Write Terraform scripts to provision AWS infrastructure automatically

Set up server configurations across multiple machines using Ansible playbooks

Work on a complete DevOps project for an e-commerce app from code commit to production

Key Highlights:

Trainers with 15+ years of industry experience

Covers Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, AWS, and Azure

300+ hiring partners for placement support

Resume building and mock interview assistance

Lifetime access to recordings and materials

100% money-back guarantee

No-cost EMI options available

GenAI-powered DevOps modules included

6-month internship certification for trainees

Placement support after the course

Microsoft collaborated training program

Certification Provided:

StarAgile Course Completion Certificate – Recognised Worldwide

Internship Certificate upon Project Completion

Microsoft Certified Credential

2. GUVI

GUVI is also a DevOps course training provider. GUVI is a startup incubated by RTBI based on IIT Madras. They provide courses in different languages. If you are a beginner, then you can learn in your own language. Learn DevOps for entry-level positions.

GUVI has a 4.4/5-star rating in Google reviews

Total duration of the course is 25-30 hours, self-paced

You can get Demo Classes to experience the preview of the videos available

What They Provide:

Training in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and English

Linux, Git, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS basics

Zen Class placement assistance

3. Simplilearn

The next is a a Bangalore-based course training provider is Simplilearn. They offer many courses apart from the DevOps course. It is easy for you to enroll in course with blended learning experience. Simplilearn partners with universities to add academic value to their programs.

They got 4.6/5 Star Rating from Trustpilot

Total Course Duration is 54 hours

They do provide Demo Classes for trainees

What They Provide:

Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Puppet, Chef, Ansible

Self-paced videos and live classes

Practice labs

24/7 teaching assistant support is available

4. The Knowledge Academy

The next course training provider in the list is The Knowledge Academy. It is a UK-based training provider with global reach. They provide short, intensive courses. You can finish a DevOps course in just 2-3 days.

Trustpilot has given 4.6/5 Star Rating

Total Course Duration is 2-3 days of intensive training

No demo classes are available

What They Provide:

Classroom, online, and onsite formats

Available in the UK, USA, Australia, and India

Corporate training options

Exam vouchers in some packages

5. Coursera

In the list of course training providers list next is Coursera. They are partnered with top universities to deliver IT related courses. The platform offers flexible self-paced learning suitable for working professionals.

Trainees have rated 4.6/5

Total Course Duration is 20 hours to 6 months

Demo Classes are available

What They Provide:

Courses from Google Cloud, IBM, and universities

Self-paced learning

Financial aid for eligible learners

Mobile app access

6. KodeKloud

KodeKloud is another course training provider. This platform is popular for its practical based approach. You can practice directly in the browser without any additional setup.

They have 4.8/5 Star Rating from Trustpilot

Total Course Duration is 30-100+ hours

Demo Classes are available

What They Provide:

Browser-based hands-on labs

Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins

Beginner to advanced learning paths

Gamified learning experience

Final Words

The demand for the DevOps course training keeps growing as organisations adopt cloud and automation. For training with placement support, StarAgile is a good choice. Other platforms work well based on your budget and learning preferences.

