Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani: The Mentor Helping MSMEs Scale, Get Listed on the SME Exchange, and Launch Successful SME IPOs

Suresh Mansharamani is India's leading coach, leveraging his 1995 IPO success to mentor 500 MSMEs for SME IPOs and scalable growth.

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani: The Mentor Helping MSMEs Scale, Get Listed on the SME Exchange, and Launch Successful SME IPOs
India's business landscape is evolving every day. Small and medium enterprises are fighting to grow their business and stay competitive. In this ever-changing Indian market, Suresh Mansharamani has emerged as a driving force for growth. He is regarded as India's best business coach. He has become a trusted advisor for thousands of MSME founders across the country. Mansharamani stands out due to his entrepreneurial experience, his organized coaching and clear approach.

A Journey Built on Resilience and Proven Leadership

Suresh Mansharamani's career was anything but easy. He was born in a refugee camp in Maharashtra and started his career with only Rs 300 a month job. His journey shows that incredible resilience and determination can take you to the highest stage. In 1995, he achieved something which is very few business coaches can claim of achieved.

He is the only business coach in India who made his company public through an IPO in 1995. This achievement earned him a Presidential Award, making him a credible, proven and visionary leader. His experience sets him apart from other coaches. He teaches from real experience and not from textbooks.

Founder of Tajurba: India’s Fastest-Growing MSME Network

Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd is a platform he built to help entrepreneurs with the likes of community learning, mentorship, and business networking. Tajurba represents his belief that experience and guidance can fast-track business success. Tajurba is a successful platform where MSMEs get clarity, accountability, direction and systems to grow.

Driving India Toward a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy

Suresh Mansharamani is currently mentoring more than 350 MSMEs who are preparing for SME IPOs.

This initiative plays a crucial role in unlocking large economic growth and creating an ideal environment for entrepreneurship. He wants to help India become a 5 trillion dollar economy by supporting these businesses on their IPO journey.

A Mission to Enable 500 SME IPOs

Suresh Mansharamani has a clear vision of helping at least 500 MSMEs successfully launch their SME IPOs in the coming years.

This mission is about having a long-term goal in India's business culture. He wants to transform small businesses into scalable enterprises, which is definitely tough, but with the right guidance and resilience, it is achievable.

Master of OKR Implementation for Indian Businesses

Suresh Mansharamani's coaching revolves around:

  • Having clear goals
  • Weekly assessment of progress
  • Strong focus on execution.

This system has helped many Indian entrepreneurs to transform their businesses.

Recognitions That Reinforce His Authority

Suresh Mansharamani has won many awards, such as:

  • Best sales coach and trainer of India.
  • Hospitality and tourism mentor of the year 2025
  • Multiple leadership and entrepreneurial excellence awards.

His presence and followers in digital platforms show that he is a trusted business mentor.

Why He Is The Best Business Coach In India

Businessmen across India hail him as the best because he has helped them unlock their true potential. His key strengths are:

  • Business experience
  • Clear and practical guidance
  • High efficiency coaching
  • Real results for real businesses

A Visionary Mentor For Growth

Mansharamani's journey started from a humble background, but eventually, he became India’s leading figure in MSME transformation. He continues to influence India's economic growth.

His experience and leadership have earned the confidence of many Indian entrepreneurs, making him stand out as India's best business coach.

For many business owners, he is not just the best business coach. He is the guru behind their biggest milestones.

