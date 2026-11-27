With AI engineering jobs surging in India, the article highlights five leading AI engineering programs for 2027 to help professionals build in-demand skills, gain industry-recognized certifications, and advance their careers.

Introduction

AI engineering has moved from a specialist niche to the center of tech hiring. In 2026, AI engineer topped LinkedIn's Jobs on the Rise lists as the fastest-growing role in several markets, even as traditional tech hiring slowed.

The shift is sharpest in India. Naukri's JobSpeak data shows AI/ML hiring grew 45% in FY26 while IT hiring stayed flat, and LinkedIn found AI engineering postings rose 59.5% year over year, outpacing the US and Europe. The demand is growing faster than the talent pool. Bain & Company projects more than 2.3 million AI job openings in India by 2027, against roughly 1.2 million available professionals.

That leaves more than a million AI roles without enough people ready to fill them. These numbers point to a shift in how companies build and whom they hire. Businesses are cutting some roles while creating others, often within the same teams. As AI engineers become central to that shift, the ability to build and run AI systems can give professionals a stronger foothold in a changing job market.

The Skills and Certifications AI Engineers Need to Get Hired in 2027

Employers hiring AI engineers look for two kinds of proof: skills they can see in working projects, and a certification that ties those skills to the tools and platforms used on the job.

The skill set: LinkedIn's 2026 data lists LangChain, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and PyTorch as the most common skills among AI engineers. Around those, the role now calls for:

● Python and machine learning foundations strong enough to train and evaluate models

● Generative AI and agent skills, from prompt design and RAG to building working AI agents

● Hands-on experience with cloud AI platforms and enterprise tools; LinkedIn's report names AI agents and Azure AI Studio among the fastest-growing AI skills at small and mid-sized businesses in India

● Deployment knowledge, so a model keeps performing once it is live

● A portfolio of projects, ideally including a capstone, that shows a full build from start to finish

The right certification: AI certificates carry more weight when they reflect current industry demands. Programs covering machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI, backed by hands-on projects, demonstrate job-ready skills. Training developed with partners like Microsoft adds credibility, while preparation for certifications such as Azure AI Fundamentals gives employers a recognized benchmark. Together, these elements help candidates stand out in a competitive job market.

Keeping those skills and certification criteria in mind, we have shortlisted five AI engineer programs for 2027.

1. Microsoft AI Engineer Program (Microsoft & Simplilearn)

Who it's for:This agentic ai course is open to beginners and working professionals alike, with no prior programming or work experience required. Newcomers start by building their Python foundations, while those with a technical background can go deeper through additional modules.

Skills covered: The 19-week program is taught live by industry experts and Microsoft-certified trainers. It covers the full AI stack, from Python and machine learning to deep learning and NLP, then moves into LLMs, agentic AI, and RAG with tools like LangChain and PyTorch. Learners also build and deploy AI agents on Azure. Additional modules on MLOps, fine-tuning LLMs, and AI-901 exam prep let them go further. By the end, learners can ship working LLMs and AI agent applications.

Projects and portfolio: Learners get hands-on time with 31+ tools through 40+ demos, 15+ guided practices, and 9+ projects. Projects include an end-to-end ML workflow that takes a classification model to API deployment and monitoring, and a GenAI knowledge and content copilot built with RAG. The two capstones go further: learners fine-tune MedGemma into a single model for brain MRI and COVID-19 lung X-ray diagnostics, and train their own GPT-style language model with 10M to 85M parameters from scratch.

Certification earned: Graduates receive a joint completion certificate from Microsoft and Simplilearn, along with Microsoft Learn certificates for the Microsoft-branded courses. Simplilearn's career services, available to learners in India and the US, add an AI-powered mock interview coach, ATS-friendly resume tools, mentoring and networking sessions, and job search support.

2. AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp (Fullstack Academy)

Who it's for: Professionals ready for an intensive 23-week, part-time bootcamp taught live online three evenings a week. Applicants need prior programming knowledge or intermediate math, and the bootcamp expects about 9 hours of class time plus 20+ hours of outside work each week.

Skills covered: Nine units cover Python, applied data science, machine learning, deep learning, MLOps, NLP, generative AI with LangChain, and agentic AI frameworks using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Learners work with 25+ tools, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, MLflow, and AWS SageMaker.

Projects and portfolio: Learners complete 25+ hands-on projects and finish with a capstone in which they build and fine-tune a model on a subject they choose, then present the results.

Certification earned: Graduates earn a Fullstack Academy certificate of completion and can opt into up to a year of 1:1 career coaching.

3. PG Diploma and MTech in Artificial Intelligence (IIT Jodhpur)

Who it's for: Working professionals with a STEM degree (at least 50% marks) and a year of work experience who want an IIT credential without a career break. Applicants must clear a pre-screen test.

Skills covered: The 12-month, 30-credit curriculum covers machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, optimization, and advanced data structures and algorithms, with shorter courses on ML-Ops and DL-Ops. Later trimesters add advanced AI or autonomous systems and faculty-selected electives. Classes are live online sessions led by IIT Jodhpur faculty and industry experts.

Projects and portfolio: The program runs 300+ hours, including online lab exercises and project work, plus a mandatory 5- to 7-day campus immersion. Eligible learners can continue into a second year leading to an Executive MTech, built around three MTech projects.

Certification earned: Graduates receive a PG Diploma from IIT Jodhpur.

4. Executive Diploma in Machine Learning and AI (upGrad)

Who it's for: Graduates in any discipline (at least 50% marks) who want to specialize in AI engineering. A complimentary foundations bootcamp supports those without a technical background and can be skipped by passing a short test.

Skills covered: Over 12 months online, core courses in math, programming, data analysis, cloud, machine learning, and deep learning lead into one specialization: MLOps or Generative AI & Agentic AI. The GenAI track covers LLM frameworks such as and LlamaIndex, and multi-agent systems, while the MLOps track focuses on pipelines, deployment, and monitoring.

Projects and portfolio: The program lists 450+ hours of curriculum and 30+ projects, with a capstone that learners can base on their employer's business problem or a domain of their choice.

Certification earned: Graduates earn an Executive Diploma from IIIT Bangalore.

5. AI & Machine Learning with Agentic AI (Scaler)

Who it's for: Software engineers, data engineers, and tech leads adding AI engineering to an existing coding base. The advanced track runs 12 months, and a 15-month beginner track covers Python and generative AI basics first.

Skills covered: The curriculum opens with no-code AI foundations covering, automation, and agents with tools such as n8n and MCP. It then moves into Python, data, and math for ML, followed by five months of applied machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and NLP, with a specialization in agentic AI.

Projects and portfolio: Projects include a domain-specific system with hallucination guardrails and LLM fine-tuning with LoRA. Scaler states that every project ends as a deployed system.

Certification earned: Learners receive a Scaler completion certificate, and lifelong access to curriculum updates. Career support covers resume reviews, AI mock interviews, and placement assistance.

Conclusion

The tech job market is sorting itself out in 2026. Roles built on routine execution are being cut, while AI engineers keep climbing the hiring charts in both the US and India.

That shift sets a clear bar for any AI engineering program. The ones worth the time leave learners with working projects, real exposure to the tools teams use in production, and a credential employers recognize. Professionals who build that proof now will be ready when the next round of hiring decisions is made in 2027.

Sources

● https://www.secondtalent.com/resources/tech-layoffs-statistics/

● https://www.dice.com/career-advice/ai-related-jobs-top-linkedins-fastest-growing-roles-list-for-2026

● https://telanganatoday.com/ai-engineering-jobs-in-india-surge-59-5-pc-outpacing-us-and-europe-linkedin-report

● https://www.naukri.com/blog/naukri-jobspeak-march-26-records-a-9-rise-in-white-collar-hiring-as-fy26-closes-at-8-the-strongest-job-growth-in-three-years/

● https://munsifdaily.com/indias-ai-sector-set-to-create-over-2-3-million

● https://www.simplilearn.com/ai-engineer-course

● https://www.fullstackacademy.com/programs/ai-machine-learning-bootcamp

● https://iitj.ac.in/Executive-Programs/en/PG-Diploma-and-MTech*-in-Artificial-Intelligence

● https://www.upgrad.com/machine-learning-ai-pgd-iiitb/

● https://www.scaler.com/ai-mach