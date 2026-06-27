Arizona federal workers who use a system that processes over 2.5 million financial transactions a day have seen the cost of a prescription after passing through the system. The system runs 24 hours a day. It provides service to 5-6 million beneficiaries in the United States.

It handles protected health information and every transaction, and it does so in a regulatory environment that can penalize it for a nine-digit preventable architectural error for one category of error.

The architect in charge of the technical leadership of that infrastructure is Raghav Aggarwal, and the design philosophy underlying the system he leads is one most enterprise technology organizations haven't yet embraced: compliance baked into the system, rather than added on top of it.

Aggarwal says that the conventional approach to regulatory requirements is to consider them as a review checkpoint. I design the system, I build it, and then compliance comes at the end, and by then it's too late to make it compliant, so I take the regulatory constraints as design inputs and make the system compliant by construction.

It's a philosophy that he's used in the work he has done for more than 15 years in regulated healthcare and insurance technology, and what Aggarwal calls compliance-native architecture. It's a design methodology that he has built up over many, many production deployments, and high stakes in some of the most challenging regulatory environments in American enterprise technology.

A Gap the Industry Hasn’t Closed

Commercial environments are not likely to require cloud architects to be concerned with the design-time requirements of HIPAA's technical safeguards. Healthcare IT professionals who have a strong domain expertise tend to lack hands-on serverless engineering experience to create the infrastructure they manage. Compliance specialists know what a system needs to do to pass an audit, but they don't make the architectural decisions that allow or prevent that from happening.

The difference between these three populations is the exact point of failure in regulated health care systems in architecture. It is also the place where Aggarwal has been working all along his career.

Most of the issues with compliance to cloud systems are not due to bad intentions, he says. If the engineer designing the system is not knowledgeable of the regulatory context and the compliance officer reviewing the system is not technically knowledgeable enough to identify the failure mode before deployment, the failure modes are eliminated.

The Department of Health and Human Services has settled with companies and imposed civil monetary penalties of over $130 million due to the expansion of enforcement authority under HIPAA by the HITECH Act. Most enforcement actions are related to the lack of or inadequate technical safeguards, which are either not in place or are added as a post-deployment remediation control.

The Methodology in Practice

The most obvious example of Aggarwal's compliance-first approach is a project he led for the federal benefits platform he currently works on to set up system logging infrastructure. Log systems, in principle, are operational monitoring tools. They are also one of the most frequent ways of unintentional exposure to PHI in the real world, in a healthcare setting. Engineers can record system events for troubleshooting that include data fields that include protected health information, but not for compliance.

Typical solution to this type of risk is access controls on log files. Aggarwal answered architecturally.

I didn't block access to the logs, but instead changed the way the logs are generated so that PHI fields are not part of the structure of the log output. You've cut the risk of exposure at the source rather than controlling it downstream.

The compliance-based approach is the separation between prevention by design and control. The risk profile difference between the two approaches is not a small one when applied to a production system that provides service to millions of federal users.

His serverless architecture work is centered around the AWS Lambda, API Gateway, SQS, and SNS, and leverages event-driven topologies that enable service topologies that can be deployed independently at a federal scale. The design patterns he employs are not new to serverless architectures in general, but they are a particular type of engineering challenge that most enterprise cloud architects have not faced at 24/7 availability, with active HIPAA and PCI compliance, and at five to six million concurrent users.[Text Wrapping Break]

A design that is successful for 100,000 people can lead to a concurrency failure mode that can cause a service to fail for millions of beneficiaries at the federal level, he says. The design surface is qualitatively different.

Fifteen Years of Production Proof

Aggarwal's current position at a large national healthcare insurance company is the latest in a career that has been defined by a focus on one niche, instead of many different industries. Before that, he spent 12 years at a global technology consulting firm, progressing through eight different technical roles, each with greater scope and authority in the regulated industries cloud migration space.

He led cloud modernisation efforts for multiple large healthcare and insurance companies, including a federal employee benefits program, for 12 long years. The Federal employee benefits program is a consumer electronics insurance company and a financial product claims organization.

The common problem in each engagement was how to lift and shift legacy systems that were developed on architectures that were not designed for cloud infrastructure and move them to a serverless platform without impacting the compliance posture of the organizations under active federal and state regulatory scrutiny.

The work received a number of competitive awards during his tenure, including a Star Award, an Employee of the Month award, and several Annual Surpass Awards. If he had been in an organization that did the same, those awards would have indicated that he was a bright spot among a group of experts.

“12 years of the same work, the same level of regulatory complexity is not repetition,” he says. The methodology is repeatable, the problem to solve is different every time, and the legacy architecture and compliance context are different every time.

The AI Problem No One Has Solved Yet

Aggarwal's latest frontier research is in the realm of the compliance-driven approach in an area that the healthcare technology industry is just starting to chart. He is working on and deploying generative AI systems in HIPAA-compliant production environments, using multiple foundation models such as Claude and Amazon Titan V2 in a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) system with OpenSearch for knowledge retrieval.

The use of large language models in healthcare organizations is not a technical problem, but a business problem. The models can reason and generate language at a high level. The issue is that healthcare data is one of the most regulated data in American law, and the output of a language model with access to PHI in its retrieval layer is not protected like a traditional database query of PHI. Guidelines for using AI in a HIPAA-compliant setting are still being drafted.

“Whenever you're using an LLM in a healthcare system, you're potentially making a disclosure of PHI,” Aggarwal says. The guardrails have to be structural, not advisory; the model has to be within the limits of compliance, not just because the modeler wishes it not to say something inappropriate.

As with serverless, he starts with a design-first perspective on the problem of responsible AI deployment in regulated environments, with an added layer of ethical guardrails and compliance controls to the architecture of the AI system. By any reasonable measure, the number of practitioners who have already developed and implemented compliant generative AI systems in healthcare enterprises is a small number. Aggarwal has been with them for over 2 years.

What Comes Next

The regulatory environment for healthcare technology isn't getting easier. New technical requirements are being added to systems that are already required to meet HIPAA and PCI standards, such as the No Surprises Act, CMS interoperability rules, and new federal guidance on AI in healthcare. Every new regulation is a new design constraint that healthcare cloud architects must take on and convert into infrastructure choices.

When compliance is viewed as an after-design audit activity, then each new layer of regulation is a retrofit project. Aggarwal, who sees regulatory requirements as design inputs from the beginning, considers them to be just more specifications in an architectural process that already includes them.

“It's going to continue to grow,” he says, “the regulatory environment.” Those that didn't are going to be rebuilding systems every time a new rule comes out," said the organizations that have made compliance a part of their architecture.

Those two approaches are not engineering choices, with the systems involved serving millions of federal beneficiaries and handling billions of transactions per year. Whether the national healthcare system can withstand the regulatory demands imposed on it is the question. For the past 15 years, Aggarwal has been dedicated to ensuring that the system that is designed fulfils the purpose.