Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar

Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar optimizes electric vehicle manufacturing by integrating lean principles, data-driven problem solving, and advanced automation into modern assembly processes.

The automotive world is changing quickly. Industrial manufacturing processes are increasing in complexity as electric cars move into production and smart manufacturing a growing area of automotive assembly. Every production line is followed close by an invisible engineer making things work. But one of those specialists is Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar, a manufacturing process expert at a large automotive assembly plant in the Detroit area, and part of that rare breed of automotive engineers.

Tanmay holds a master's degree in automotive engineering and has over three years of hands-on experience working in the automotive industry. He aims to enhance safety, reliability and efficiency within vehicle and component assembly processes. In short, he does all the things that is problem solving, data analysis, collaboration and continuous improvement.

He joined the Formula Student team immediately because he loved automotive engineering, but it was still early on from that perspective when he was studying for his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering. In addition, the team designed and constructed a Formula Hybrid Electric which went on to compete internationally in New Hampshire, earning a 6th place finish overall in the world rankings in 2019. It was a pivotal experience. It introduced Tanmay to the world of designing, testing and analyzing vehicles in a real-world environment.

Most professionals new to their field are doomed to a rocky start as they enter general industrial practice, and Tanmay was no exception. Perhaps the most valuable lesson he learned came during his first major project, which was with an international luxury van manufacturer in 2022. Senior leadership made a wise decision placing him in charge as the project manager of implementing lean manufacturing principles. He was put in charge of boosting productivity and preparing for future staff cuts. He needed to coordinate the efforts of multiple teams, make sure everyone was singing from the same hymnal, and schedule preventative maintenance for new equipment — it was a tough assignment for a rookie. But Tanmay rose to the occasion. By articulating what the changes would mean to the company, and working with management to drive a successful completed project, he was able to generate substantial projected cost savings on an annual basis. He not only grew technically, but the experience also showed him to be a gifted communicator and leader.

Tanmay considers his time as a Process Engineer in a global automotive company, to be one of his proudest accomplishments. Early in 2024 he found himself with a chance to prove himself when, at the launch of a new electric vehicle model at his employer's recently opened large-scale production facility in Tennessee, the battery module assembly line was suffering from intermittent defects at its welding stations. Tanmay had to plunge in and get his hands dirty; he spent time on the production floor and combed through the data. He could only stabilize the line and improve quality by revealing the root causes and making practical adjustments to the production process. The result was a smoother launch, and significant long-term annual savings demonstrate the real difference great process design can make in electric vehicle manufacturing.”

Such work is a reflection of a much larger change underway in American manufacturing. Today, automotive engineering isn't just mechanical — it involves digital, analytical, predictive and system solutions. Engineers today rely on real-time data, A.I.-driven monitoring, predictive maintenance tools and automated systems to maintain quality controls. Production lines are also evolving from physical to be intelligent systems.

He’s a firm believer in the principles that have served him well throughout his career: “Safety first, best quality, and continuous improvement.” He is sure that process improvement will get the results faster and better overall than finger-pointing, and believes that data should drive decisions, not beliefs. Tanmay says one of the biggest pitfalls in manufacturing is rushing to find a quick fix rather than taking the time to discover what caused it in the first placeAdvice on Avoiding Common Manufacturing Mistakes

Artificial intelligence, real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance are heading into factories, and cars are being built in a new way. At the moment, he is leading Kaizen projects at a major automotive manufacturing facility, addressing safety, cost, quality and productivity.

He will remain a strong performer and will go on to senior engineering within the next one to two

years.

Not only are the specific technical accomplishments of his work important, it also provides a more general picture of how engineering was evolving in America. The new age engineer is not just a specialist at the drawing board or someone who works in a narrow tech field. They drift between data systems and factory floors, automation tools and human teams. They turn tech into real-world impact.

Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar is one of that shift. His career is a microcosm of how modern automotive engineering is evolving — not with big leaps for mankind, but with small, smart changes to the way things are constructed every single day. As engineers like him help define what the future of American manufacturing actually looks like in an industry that is increasingly moving toward electrification, smart factories and sustainable production.