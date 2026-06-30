Behind Every Smooth Journey Is a Story of Unyielding Spirit: Deepika Negi of BizareXpedition

Deepika Negi was denied vendor contracts. "How will a woman survive in a male-led industry?"

Recalls Deepika, the foundation behind one of the most successful travel operators. She says it is very odd for people to accept a woman in the male-led travel industry. Building a business is not the issue, but the unyielding ratio of male to female is. Nobody believes in you, neither the vendors nor the travellers.

One such journey belongs to Deepika Negi, Founder of BizareXpedition, whose path from Pauri Garhwal to a successful company reflects persistence and quiet leadership.

This story takes a closer look at Deepika’s resilience. What went behind the idea, the roadblocks, and the experiences that helped shape her journey. How she conquered the mountains (quite literally).

From Humble Hills to Entrepreneurship Heights

Growing up, I have always seen my uncle and elder brothers doing the negotiations, travel bookings, and never in my life had I met a travel agent who was a woman. I was always taken by the idea of a woman in charge of others’ trips. But that was never the case.

These intrusive questions went blurry when I lost my father at a tender age, and after that, life took a U-turn, says Deepika.

For me, now the focus was on completing my studies and getting a good job to help my mother back at home. She was a Government teacher, and it was her ideologies that instilled this self-confidence in me.

I did a double master's, the first time in history, and then a master's in Tourism at the HNB Garhwal University. And soon landed a job in Cox and Kings, Kuoni, and SITA. But that question remained in my head, and finding the answer led me here.

The personal connection with the hills, the will to help locals get work, and the belief to shatter male-networked industry became essential for Deepika, and thus began the BizareXpedition journey.

The Road to the Dream

The transition from a high-paying job to square one was a thrilling one. But had I not left it, I wouldn’t be here employing hundreds of dreamers just like me, says Deepika. Her colourful career gave her an upper hand in inbound tourism, which she later used in building her own brand.

Driven by a desire to explore beyond the familiar, she founded BizareXpedition in 2014, a time when most people were unsure of starting something of their own. Establishing and running a women-led travel operator was more than an achievement for a girl from a small town in Uttarakhand.

On Uneven Roads: How Challenges Shaped a Woman’s Journey in the Travel Industry

Deepika’s travel brand strives for smooth journeys and hassle-free travel itineraries. But for her, the road to building this brand was never an easy one, both literally and metaphorically.

Coming from a small town posed geographical and logistical challenges in the initial years. While the region offered a closer connection with hill tourism, it also meant slower networks and limited access. And for a woman in a gender-skewed industry, these issues were even more amplified.

“I was judged for who I was and not what I can do”, says Deepika. There was one time when a vendor cancelled on me because he found it odd to do business with a woman. She is now working with more than a dozen vendors who not only believe in her vision but also stand by it. Being in the male-centric industry comes with skepticism, which challenged my credibility, but I never gave up.

She explains that challenging times moulded her journey. Be it vendor negotiations or on-ground operations, I was put to the test time and again. But the only thing that persisted during these harsh situations was my ‘determination’ to become a successful woman entrepreneur. My mother’s words echoed in my ears whenever I wanted to give up, and I am happy I never did!

A Journey Beyond Destinations

Deepika’s story highlights the truth behind every profession which runs on gender roles and not capabilities. After struggling for almost a decade, she is now a proud CEO. She not only answered the questions she had as a child, but also defied gender norms.

“When a traveller comes back with not only photographs, but also with stories, emotions, and a sense of belonging, that is when I realise that we have really created value”, says Deepika.

The same girl who never saw a female travel agent is now the reason many young girls are choosing entrepreneurship in the region. She is now an icon for many like her.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.