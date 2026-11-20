India’s growing digital payments ecosystem demands real-time, AI-driven fraud detection that identifies deceptive transactions before funds move while preserving payment speed, customer convenience and trust.

As India's digital payments ecosystem expands, detecting fraud before a transaction is completed is becoming a critical test of banking technology. The challenge is protecting customers without compromising the speed and convenience that made real-time payments successful.

India's digital payments infrastructure has transformed how money moves. In October 2026, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed 25.47 billion transactions worth INR 31.53 lakh crore, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). That translates to more than 800 million transactions daily.

Most are completed in seconds. A customer authorises a payment, the bank processes it, and the money moves.

Yet that simplicity presents a growing challenge. A transaction can be properly authenticated and still be fraudulent. Increasingly, the question is not whether the customer authorised the payment, but whether the circumstances surrounding it suggest deception.

When fraud looks like consent

Digital payment fraud has evolved beyond stolen credentials and unauthorised account access.

In April 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted the growing significance of authorised push payment (APP) fraud, where victims are manipulated into approving transactions themselves.

According to National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal data cited by the RBI, reported digital payment frauds rose from approximately 2.6 lakh cases involving INR 551 crore in 2021 to 28 lakh cases involving INR 22,931 crore in 2025.

The distinction matters. Authentication can establish that a customer approved a transaction. It cannot, by itself, establish whether that approval was obtained through deception.

Bank-reported fraud figures tell a different story. Data presented to Parliament recorded 5,997 digital payment fraud cases involving INR 35.86 crore in FY2025–26, compared with 1,44,855 cases worth INR 821.88 crore in the previous financial year.

These figures are not directly comparable with cybercrime complaints. Changes to the RBI's fraud-reporting framework in July 2024 narrowed the scope of cases formally reported by banks, making it difficult to interpret the decline as evidence of a corresponding reduction in fraud experienced by customers.

The regulator's response

The RBI's approach increasingly reflects the need to intervene before fraudulent transfers are completed.

Its April 2026 discussion paper proposed several safeguards, including a one-hour delay for specified person-to-person transfers exceeding INR 10,000, additional authentication through trusted individuals for vulnerable customers, restrictions on certain account credits and customer-controlled payment safeguards.

These were proposals for consultation, rather than universally applicable transaction rules.

Separately, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub has been developing tools such as MuleHunter.AI to identify accounts suspected of facilitating fraudulent fund transfers. The RBI's Digital Payments Intelligence Platform initiative also reflects growing interest in transaction-level risk intelligence and information sharing across participating institutions.

The direction is clear: fraud prevention is moving beyond authenticating the payer towards understanding the transaction, its beneficiary and the surrounding risk.

However, additional safeguards create their own challenges. Delaying legitimate payments or generating excessive false positives can undermine customer confidence in systems designed to offer speed and convenience.

The more difficult task is identifying suspicious activity without applying unnecessary friction to every transaction.

The decision before the payment

Authorised push payment fraud is difficult to detect because individual transactions may appear legitimate.

A new beneficiary, an unusual transfer amount or a sudden change in transaction behaviour may not independently indicate fraud. Viewed together, however, these signals can reveal patterns requiring closer examination.

Mule accounts add another layer of complexity. Fraudulent funds may pass through multiple accounts, making relationships between beneficiaries, devices, identities and transaction histories relevant to detection.

This has increased interest in behavioural analytics, graph-based intelligence and real-time transaction risk scoring.

Rather than relying exclusively on static rules, these approaches seek to assess transactions in context and support proportionate decisions, including allowing payments, requesting additional authentication or flagging activity for review.

AUISY's approach to transaction risk

These developments provide the context for AUISY Technologies' growing focus on fraud risk intelligence.

The Pune-headquartered technology company, co-founded by Shrikant Garud and Sheetal Garud, has been extending its payments infrastructure portfolio into transaction monitoring and risk management.

Its BoltShield technology is being developed around real-time risk evaluation, behavioural signals and graph-based analysis intended to identify suspicious transaction patterns, including potential mule-account networks.

According to AUISY, the architecture considers factors such as device information, transaction velocity, beneficiary relationships and historical behaviour when evaluating risk. It is also designed to generate decision records and reason codes to support subsequent investigation.

The underlying approach reflects a wider industry shift towards treating fraud detection as part of the payment decision rather than solely as a post-transaction investigation.

"Authentication confirms that a payment has been authorised. It does not always tell us whether the customer has been deceived. The challenge is to identify suspicious behaviour before money moves, while ensuring legitimate transactions remain fast and uninterrupted," said Mayur Bidkar, Chief Executive Officer of AUISY Technologies.

For financial institutions, the commercial relevance of such systems lies in their ability to balance detection accuracy, customer experience and operational accountability.

That balance must ultimately be demonstrated rather than assumed.

Trust requires evidence

Fraud detection systems operate in an environment where incorrect decisions carry consequences.

A missed warning may expose customers and financial institutions to losses. An unnecessary intervention can delay legitimate payments and increase operational costs.

This makes explainability an important consideration. Banks must be able to understand why a transaction was flagged, what information informed the assessment and whether the decision followed approved risk policies.

AUISY says BoltShield's design includes auditable decision records and supports evaluation through parallel or shadow-mode testing, where risk assessments can be compared with existing controls without automatically affecting live transactions.

Such evaluations can help determine detection effectiveness, false-positive rates and operational suitability. However, vendor-reported capabilities and performance claims require independent validation before they can establish a system's effectiveness in production.

The same distinction applies to regulatory compliance. Information security certifications and documented controls can support institutional assurance, but neither substitutes for evidence of fraud-detection performance or confirmation that a particular implementation meets a bank's regulatory obligations.

The next test of digital trust

As India's digital payments ecosystem expands, trust will increasingly depend on what happens before a transaction is completed.

Faster processing alone cannot address fraud that exploits legitimate customer authentication. Nor can broader restrictions provide an adequate long-term substitute for more accurate risk identification.

The challenge for banks, payment networks and technology providers, including AUISY Technologies, is to develop safeguards that are effective, proportionate and demonstrably accountable.

The next measure of payment infrastructure maturity may therefore be less about how quickly money moves and more about how intelligently risk is assessed before it does.

"A payment can be instant. Trust requires considerably more.”