Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes

Reviewing your bike insurance before the March 31 financial year-end ensures accurate coverage, protects No Claim Bonuses, and prevents premiums.

March is already full of deadlines and insurance usually falls into the category of later. That is precisely the way renewals are in a hurry and premiums are unpleasantly increased. A round trip check of your cover before March 31 can help you to renew on time, retain your benefits and secure your bike in a manner you actually ride, minus unwarranted gaps in your coverage.

You will find out what to revise, what cover to retain and renew online in this article.

The importance of a Year-End Review to your Bike Policy.

In India, the financial year is in April-March. You may have a different renewal date, but this will be a good guideline to have documents ready and not make last-minute choices.

Renewal premium spikes are usually attributable to:

Lapses in coverage due to the expiry of the policy.

Bike value and changing risk factor.

Add-ons are being taken again and again without the need to think, or taken away when you still need them.

Inaccurate information on the policy schedule delays renewal or claims.

Check these now and renewal is a peaceful move, not a levy payment. You also maintain a clean, accurate and cover which matches with your actual requirements of riding.

Checks to make before you renew your two-wheeler insurance.

You should have a few minutes to look at the necessities before you renew your policy schedule. Such a brief analysis enables you to identify coverage gaps, fix minor errors and ensure your two-wheeler insurance reflects the value of your bike, its usage as well as its daily risks.

Choose the Right Base Cover

On public roads, Third-party cover is obligatory to ride. It insures you in case of injuries or any damage of property of another person by your bike, but not that of your own bike. Comprehensive cover is well worth considering in case you ride every day, have a newer bike or park in a shared or open parking area, because it covers own-damage.

Identify Personal Accident Cover and Key Personal Details.

The owner-driver does get personal accident cover most of the time as part of a comprehensive bike insurance, and it is very important to check that it is effective. Check your name, licence information and nominee details as well. These minor checks minimize stress on claim-days.

Examine IDV and Declared Accessories.

IDV is the proclaimed figure applied on total-loss or theft claims and the premium. Be reasonable, not unnaturally low or high.

In case you have put accessories or alterations, make sure that they are declared. The policy paperwork may postpone claims when there is an incongruity between your bike and the paperwork.

Protect Your No Claim Bonus

In the event that you have had a claim-free year, the No Claim Bonus is able to cut your cost. Make sure it is put on properly and replenished without any loopholes. Suppose you did avail, take it on the record so the policy may not be made difficult to justify in future.

Always Have Add-Ons that Match Your style of ride.

The add-ons are only logical when they correspond to your real usage of your bike. Consider your usual commutes and parking position. When you ride through monsoon flooding, or park in places which have a high chance of theft, or when you make frequent highway journeys, the right add-ons may well feel truly good at renewal time.

The way you can purchase bike insurance on the Internet, never remorse it afterwards.

When you are going to purchase bike insurance via the Internet, you need to compare it conveniently:

● Have your RC and old policy on hand so that you do not speculate.

Compare base cover, Add-ons one at a time.

Read own-damage and add-on inclusions and exclusions.

Store the policy schedule somewhere and place it in a place where it can be readily accessed.

Enough of these basics now, and renewal is a peaceful decision, rather than a panic buy. You will receive less messy paperwork, less surprise and a cover that fits your real ride style.

Minor gestures that usually curb the best surprises ever.

The brilliant actions that rescue you are these:

Renew several days beforehand in order to be able to correct any mistakes.

Change in usage Assess your coverage options prior to payment, in case of change in your usage.

Conclusion

The financial review should be conducted briefly prior to the end of the financial year to avoid a hurried renewal and unpleasant surprise of the premium. By having your Two-wheeler insurance represent your riding behavior and by renewing on time, you will be covered and under control. In case you are intending to purchase bike insurance online this March, consider it as a hurried overhaul before the new year comes.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.