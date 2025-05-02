Scaler sits at the intersection of deep technical education, a vibrant alumni and industry network, and a growing ecosystem of ambitious, entrepreneurial students. With the new Innovation Fund, Scaler's demonstrating their belief that the best way to predict the future is to help create it.

At Scaler, we believe the future doesn’t just happen — it’s built by those who dare to imagine and create. Today, I’m incredibly proud to share an exciting step forward: the launch of the ₹1 crore Scaler Innovation Fund, designed to back the next generation of founders emerging from our very own Scaler School of Technology (SST).

In my work leading Scaler’s expansion into the Middle East and heading the Innovation Lab, I’ve seen firsthand how raw talent, when paired with the right support, can unlock world-changing potential. This fund is a natural extension of that belief. It’s about removing barriers, creating opportunities, and empowering students who are brave enough to start building now — not after they graduate, not after they "have more experience", but today.

The Scaler Innovation Fund offers seed funding to student ventures showing early traction — whether that's a working prototype, a growing user base, or a well-validated idea. We want to meet students where they are and give them the resources to push further without fear.

Just as importantly, we're pairing funding with mentorship. Through the Innovation Lab, students will have access to Scaler’s extraordinary founder community, our investor network, and alumni who have already walked the startup path. They'll also retain full academic flexibility — because we know innovation doesn’t follow a semester schedule, and bold ideas shouldn’t be punished by rigid systems.

When we designed this programme, we drew deep inspiration from ecosystems like Stanford, MIT, and Y Combinator — places where giving students early trust and freedom created some of the world’s most iconic companies. Why shouldn’t India have the same? Why shouldn’t Scaler be the home where tomorrow’s great founders get their first real shot?

At the Scaler Innovation Lab, action speaks louder than theory.

Through our Corporate Projects Programme , SST students have already worked on live industry problems for leading companies:

Allen Digital — building backend solutions for digital learning platforms.

Urban Company — developing AR/VR-based visualization tools that let customers preview different wall paint colors on their home walls in real time, improving confidence and decision-making before painting begins.

Scaler — contributing to building Scaler Companion , an AI-powered mock interview assistant.

Beyond corporate projects, just in their 2nd year, student founders at SST are already creating their own ventures. Some notable early-stage startups emerging from our student community include:

Reps-AI – AI voice agents converting leads into paying customers.

Spoo.me – a full-blown open-source URL attribution system (14M+ clicks served).

BuildMyNotes – an AI-powered lecture summarizer now used by peers.

Gradonix – an AI platform that evaluates handwritten UPSC answers with feedback and performance analytics.

Percevia – AI glasses for the visually impaired using real-time spatial audio feedback.

Certcy – an AI career pivot assistant tackling layoffs head-on.

ThreatSim – a gamified cybersecurity simulation tool with global threat tracking.

BRICKS AI LMS – an end-to-end affordable AI LMS for Indian schools.

Fortura – AI-powered personal finance and budgeting assistant.

We’re also proud to support external startups that are breaking new ground. One standout is NeoSapien , a wearable AI startup that recently secured funding after appearing on Shark Tank India. Two SST students interned at NeoSapien, helping push cutting-edge innovation into the mainstream.

These are not academic projects written for a grade. They are live products solving real-world problems, led by students still in college — proof that early investment in talent can pay off exponentially.

At its heart, this is about culture. Building a startup-friendly, innovation-first environment at Scaler isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s essential if we want to prepare our students for a future where the best opportunities will belong to those who know how to adapt, invent, and lead.

Looking ahead, I see the Innovation Lab playing an even bigger role in shaping this future. We are doubling down on domains like AI/ML, IoT, Robotics, and Blockchain — fields that are rapidly transforming the world around us. Our selection criteria remain rooted in the same principle: back people with big ideas and the grit to turn them into reality.

Scaler has a unique advantage: we sit at the intersection of deep technical education, a vibrant alumni and industry network, and a growing ecosystem of ambitious, entrepreneurial students. With this new fund, we're putting real skin in the game — demonstrating our belief that the best way to predict the future is to help create it.

If you’re a student founder with a dream, consider this your invitation: the door is open, the runway is here, and the time is now.

Let’s build something incredible together!

