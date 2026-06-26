FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch

Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet, Jemimah lay out India's plan

'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings its popular talk show with 3rd season

'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings third season

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Award-Winning Composer Wahid Bayar Strengthens Global Recognition with Gold and Platinum Achievements

Afghan-Dutch composer Wahid Bayar continues to expand his international profile through a series of notable accomplishments in prestigious global music composition competitions, earning both Gold and Platinum distinctions.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Award-Winning Composer Wahid Bayar Strengthens Global Recognition with Gold and Platinum Achievements
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Bayar has delivered over 1,500 performances across five continents. His diverse artistic background includes work as a musician, dancer, choreographer, theatre practitioner, and performer. Throughout his career, he has developed a unique artistic style that combines Afghanistan’s rich cultural traditions with contemporary Western artistic influences. 

In recent years, Bayar’s work as a composer has attracted growing international acclaim. A significant milestone came in 2025 when he received a Gold Medal in the Professional Composition Category at the Global International Music Competition in the United States. Achieving a score of 94 percent, the award highlighted his emergence as a respected composer on the international music scene. 

Building on this success, Bayar earned the prestigious Absolute Platinum Award at the Canadian International Music Competition in 2026. Competing in the Professional Composition Category, he achieved an outstanding score of 98 percent, placing him among the competition’s highest-rated participants. 

Later in 2026, Bayar added another major honor to his growing list of achievements by receiving an Absolute Platinum Award at the 10th Edition of the Quebec International Music Competition. This recognition further reinforced his consistent performance and standing in international composition contests. 

Collectively, these awards represent a period of continued artistic development and growing recognition within the global music community. While Bayar’s career encompasses multiple creative disciplines, these recent achievements underscore his evolution as a composer and his expanding influence on the international stage. 

Through his compositions, Wahid Bayar continues to explore the relationship between cultural heritage and modern artistic expression. His work reflects a commitment to bridging traditions and contemporary creativity, establishing him as a multifaceted artist whose music resonates with audiences across cultures and borders. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch
    Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper
    'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final
    'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet, Jemimah lay out India's plan
    Ketan Agarwal murder case: 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight victim's case
    Ketan Agarwal case: Ujjwal Nikam to fight Pune murder victim's case
    'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings its popular talk show with 3rd season
    'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings third season
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew before engagement
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
    Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
    From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
    From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
    Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
    Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
    From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
    Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
    From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
    From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement