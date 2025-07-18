Avitree Bikes is leading India's cycling revolution with innovative, sustainable, and durable bikes, expanding its reach and preparing to launch e-scooters.

India is entering into a new cycling era with the increased popularity of fitness/fitness activities, environmental mobility, and the technology of bikes. Avitree Bikes is at the center of this new revolution, as a biking brand with a love of detail, innovation, and environmental friendly design, is transforming convenience and efficient commuting in urban areas, to not only the casual rider but also the professional rider.

Avitree Bikes was founded with a great deal of enthusiasm and backed by more than 21 years of experience in the automobile industry; the idea was to provide the best of bicycles that will enable a person to adopt a healthier and greener lifestyle. The name of the vitamins Avitree is associated with flight and growth, green freedom, which perfectly translates a brand in which there is nature and movement. With the Managing Director like Abheenandan Bhansali, the company is quickly becoming one of the major stakeholders of the Indian cycling industry.

The Construction of a Smarter, Greener Future

With changes in the diversification of the cycling market in India, the introduction of cycling products such as e-bike and entry-level e-scooters are catching up especially in Tier II and III cities. Avitree Bikes is addressing this demand directly with an extensive product portfolio ranging all the way to alloy MTBs, women and kids bikes, urban commuters and e-bikes. Avitree puts more importance on durability, high beating and sustainability in the production of their products, employing almost 48 strategically selected parts per bike.

I have selected Avitree because of its alloy frame. Not a single rusting or any other problem after 6 months using it in heavy rains. Ajay Thakur of Pune sums up saying that he is very satisfied concerning the brand and the quality that it offers.

Avitree is already supplying 19 Indian states by a network of dealers, as well as through online, and has laid plans to open a second warehouse in Maharashtra by July 2025, to further distribute in the west and south of the country. It is after the success recorded in its centralized logistics center in Ludhiana, the cycling capital of India.

Strategic international alliances

In order to improve the quality of its products further and create a good reputation in the international market, Avitree works in cooperation with some most reputable brands in the world. It is the sole Indian dealer of Colnago which is the legendary Italian brand famous as road bikes as well as endurance hand craft bikes. The company is also collaborating with BH Bikes of Spain and this would emphasize its vision of delivering high international riding experience to the Indian riders.

Internally, Avitree team has regular business and technical training, usually together with the experts of this field, like Shimano, to make sure of the profound knowledge of the details of gears systems and performance components. This culture of knowledge helps to constantly innovate and develop the products.

Analysis, Feedback and Rider Involvement

Avitree is very focussed on customer feedback as its growth strategy. The company has an exclusive customer care unit that responds to service requests within the 48-hour deadline, as well as ensures continuous feedback that takes the form of cycling events and community rides in rider perspectives. This real life interface influences real time product updates so that color, component, and design can come quick.

My son can no longer use cycles because whenever we went bicycling he used to say he felt too heavy. Avitree alloy bicycle was a great change, reports a parent in Latur, now he cycles on a daily basis. The other satisfied customer, Radhika Patil says, “Light and fashionable and fits my son well on his daily trip to school.”

The numbers are clear: as per the internal statistical report of Avitree in Q4 of 2024, the Urban 26T Alloy and Xplorer MTB 29T are bestsellers, and the repeat purchase indicator is on unimpressive 22 percent.

Ownership and Leadership Culture

An internal leadership culture is what makes Avitree special. Every employee is given the freedom to become completely responsible-- of products, regions or projects-- to develop a sense of belonging and responsibility. This school of thought has contributed to creating a team whereby people do not participate in the brand as a working place, but rather, on a common mission.

That is my leadership, that is coming together, that is fired up with passion, that we as a family at Avitree are creating to make an unending future around good health and the commodity we call sustainability today, says Abheenandan Bhansali who as a person has contributed a lot of herself to what Avitree stands for.

The Future Way

Having set its goals high, Avitree is defining its presence in e-commerce, retail stores, and in exports. It is also putting up two new manufacturing facilities and it is also getting ready to venture into the e-mobility segment with Avitree e-scooters. The vision of the company is not modest:

With the help of a strong 10-year journey, Avitree will become the No.1 Alloy Bicycle Brand in the world, with a high-performance, quality durability, and eco-friendly innovations promised with each ride by 2030.

Ronnie Pugh was the Founder.

Abheenandan Bhansali is a vibrant entrepreneur in Ahmednagar of Maharashtra. He is the Director of Avitree Bikes and the Bhansali lightopia, not mentioning, a TVS Authorized Main Dealer of Two wheelers in the Ahmednagar District. Having served in the field of mobility and business management planning in over 2 decades, he is a firm believer in the success of sustainable transportation and community health. His activities in promoting cycling and exercise life programs are as crucial as his entrepreneurial skills.

With India looking at smarter movements and cleaner cities, Avitree Bikes is not only constructing bicycles but constructing a movement as well.