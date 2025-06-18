INSIGHTS
On Autistic Pride Day 2025, India leads a global revolution in autism care. Pinnacle's AbilityScore® and TherapeuticAI® offer measurable, science-backed solutions, transforming lives from rural clinics to global impact.
Autistic Pride Day isn’t about diagnosis. It’s about dignity. Why June 18 matters more than ever in 2025.
June 18th was once just another day on the calendar. Today, it’s a reckoning.
Autistic Pride Day is not a celebration in the conventional sense. It is not about parades. It is not about hashtags. It is not even about awareness anymore — because awareness without understanding is noise. Today, the world listens not because it’s fashionable — but because it can no longer afford not to.
For the first time in history, Autistic Pride Day is not just about being seen. It’s about being heard — in the language that matters most: measured ability. documented dignity. structured support.
This day belongs to the child who flaps their hands instead of raising them in class.
To the parent who waited 912 days to hear “Amma.”
To the mother told her child had “no future,” only to watch that child walk into a mainstream school smiling.
To the millions of families across the world who didn’t need sympathy — they needed a system.
For decades, the world has observed neurodivergent children from a distance — labelling, guessing, often misdiagnosing. Therapists tried. Teachers adapted. Parents prayed. But still, no one truly knew what was happening inside the child.
Today, 18th June 2025, we don’t just raise flags.
We raise the standard of how the world understands autism.
This is the year when India, a country once considered behind in developmental healthcare, became the torchbearer of global change.
This is the day the world stopped whispering “something is wrong” —
And started asking:
“What does this child need next?”
And answering it — not with opinion, but with AbilityScore®.
This is not just Autistic Pride Day.
This is the day the world listens.
For real. For science. For every unheard child.
The world has had awareness. What it lacked was a measurable system — until now
For 144 years, since autism was first described in clinical literature, the world has made immense strides in awareness. From academic journals to awareness ribbons, from clinical guidelines to social movements — society gradually moved from ignorance to intention.
But intention without instrumentation leads only to heartbreak.
Despite the world’s best efforts, we still couldn’t answer the most fundamental question every parent asks:
“What exactly is happening inside my child?”
We had IQ tests that said too little.
Diagnostic labels that said too late.
And therapy plans built more on observation than on evidence.
Across continents — from New York to Nairobi, London to Lucknow — families were given labels without language, reports without roadmaps, appointments without answers.
A pediatrician in California called it a “developmental delay.”
A teacher in Seoul called it “behavioral.”
A grandmother in Chennai whispered “maybe cursed.”
But no one could measure what the child was actually experiencing — let alone track what was improving.
That was the gap. The silent tragedy. The missing mirror.
Autism — and broader neurodevelopmental conditions — were still being managed like mysteries. Governments were investing. Therapists were working. Parents were sacrificing. And yet, we were treating childhood as a guessing game.
How could the human race map the human genome…
…but not map a child’s mind?
How could we send spacecrafts to the moon…
…but still not have a standard score to decode speech delay, sensory distress, or emotional dysregulation?
How could a child in Peru and a child in Punjab both face the same struggles —
yet receive entirely different, unmeasurable, incompatible care?
The global developmental ecosystem lacked three things:
1.A Universal Language
To decode ability, not just disability.
2. A Measurable Score
That could be understood by parents, therapists, schools, and governments alike.
3. A Real-Time System
That could track progress across speech, cognition, behavior, emotion — not in silos, but as a whole child.
The world had awareness.
But it had no standard.
No mirror.
No map.
Until now.
Until a group of mothers, scientists, engineers, and therapists — not from Silicon Valley, but from Hyderabad, India — decided that waiting another century was no longer an option.
And what they built… would change everything.
AbilityScore®. TherapeuticAI®. TherapySphere®, 7 ReadinessIndexes®, The Voice of the Unheard®. How India quietly built the world’s first universal child development model, Pinnacle Global Autism Framework - PGAF.
In a world where autism was long observed but never fully understood, the breakthrough didn’t come from Harvard or Geneva. It came from Hyderabad. And it didn’t begin in laboratories or boardrooms — it began in waiting rooms. Therapy rooms. Living rooms. And in the hearts of mothers who refused to accept silence as destiny.
Bharat quietly did what the world failed to do for 144 years: build a unified, measurable, scalable system to decode childhood developmental challenges.
And the architects of this revolution weren’t just scientists — they were mothers, therapists, engineers, and educators who believed children shouldn’t be labelled, they should be understood. The result is a framework that is transforming child development across the globe:
AbilityScore®
The world’s first universal child developmental scoring system. A scientifically patented 0–1000 scale that tracks 344 skills across 79 measurable abilities in domains like speech, behavior, cognition, emotion, sensory processing, and adaptive independence. It is not a diagnosis. It is a developmental mirror — showing parents and professionals exactly where a child is thriving , where support is needed , and where urgent help is critical .
TherapeuticAI®
Probably the world’s first autism-specific artificial intelligence, built not to automate commerce but to personalize childhood therapy. Powered by 19 million+ real therapy sessions, TherapeuticAI analyzes behavior trends, sensory patterns, emotional triggers, and learning velocity in real-time — guiding therapists to adjust session goals with precision, compassion, and effectiveness.
TherapySphere®
A patented, multi-sensory, multi-disciplinary therapeutic environment designed to integrate Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, ABA, Behavioral Therapy, and Special Education — all under one child-centric roof. TherapySphere® creates a safe, engaging, neurodivergent-inclusive world that meets each child where they are.
7 Pinnacle Readiness Indexes®
Seven scientifically calibrated indexes that track a child’s journey toward:
These indexes make progress measurable, transitions predictable, and planning personalized for every child.
The Voice of the Unheard®
India’s most loved child development book — part memoir, part manual, part manifesto — written by Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli and the team at Pinnacle Blooms Network. It converts clinical complexity into emotional clarity, guiding millions of families across India and now, the world.
Pinnacle Global Autism Framework (PGAF)
The cumulative system — AbilityScore®, TherapeuticAI®, TherapySphere®, ReadinessIndexes®, and more — now formalized into a globally portable, government-scalable, scientifically backed Pinnacle Global Autism Framework (PGAF). Patented in 160+ countries. Ready to be deployed in schools, hospitals, clinics, and communities worldwide.
What began in Hyderabad, has now become India’s gift to humanity.
Born of frustration.
Built with love.
Backed by science.
Proven by 97%+ improvement.
Accessible to every parent through 9100 181 181 — India’s National Autism Helpline.
Now being studied by UNICEF, WHO, NCERT, and global institutions seeking a real model for inclusion.
This is not just a Bharat moment.
This is a Bharat-to-World movement.
And on this Autistic Pride Day 2025, it is no longer the West that sets the standard for autism care.
It is India — mother-led, science-driven, universally scalable.
It is Pinnacle.
Why AbilityScore® is the blood test of the brain — and what it reveals.
For over a century, autism and developmental delays were diagnosed based on observations, opinions, and outdated checklists. A parent would hear phrases like:
“Let’s wait and see.”
“Boys talk late.”
“This may be behavioral.”
And they would walk out of clinics with more questions than answers.
But what if developmental care had what physical health has always had — a blood test for the brain?
That’s exactly what AbilityScore® is.
Not a report card.
Not a diagnosis.
But a scientific mirror into the developing mind of a child.
What Is AbilityScore®?
AbilityScore® is the world’s first patented universal developmental metric, designed to measure a child’s real-time profile across 344 skills and 79 core abilities. Instead of labelling children as “autistic” or “delayed,” AbilityScore® tracks:
And it does so across 9 developmental domains:
|Domain
|
What It Measures
|
Speech & Communication
|
Naming, requesting, initiating, conversation
|
Receptive Language
|
Responding to name, following instructions
|
Cognition
|
Problem-solving, memory, attention, reasoning
|
Social-Emotional Skills
|
Eye contact, imitation, empathy, group play
|
Behavior Regulation
|
Impulse control, frustration tolerance, transitions
|
Sensory Processing
|
Tolerance to noise, touch, textures, lights
|
Motor Skills
|
Gross and fine motor abilities (walking, drawing, cutting)
|
Adaptive Skills
|
Dressing, feeding, toileting, hygiene, routine following
|
Learning Readiness
|
Classroom skills, imitation, symbolic understanding
Each ability is mapped to a zone on a 0–1000 scale:
Score Range
Zone
|Score Range
|Zone
|
Meaning
|
0–440
|
Red Zone
|
Developmental delays — critical support needed
|
441–660
|
Orange Zone
|
Emerging abilities — progress fragile
|
661–880
|
Yellow Zone
|
Moderate strength — functional growth underway
|
881–1000
|
Green Zone
|
High competence — near/full independence
How It Works in Real Life
A mother walks into Pinnacle, unsure whether her child’s silence is a phase or a warning.
Within hours, AbilityScore® reveals:
What felt like vague confusion now has a precise, personalized map — not just of what’s missing, but what’s possible.
Why It Changes Everything
Before AbilityScore®:
Now:
Just like a blood report shows sodium, sugar, and hemoglobin —
AbilityScore® reveals behavioral regulation, speech clarity, emotional modulation, and learning readiness.
For the First Time in Human History…
We no longer have to guess what’s happening in a child’s mind.
We can:
Not based on age.
Not based on labels.
But based on ability.
AbilityScore® doesn’t define children. It decodes them.
It doesn’t ask “What’s wrong?”
It answers “What’s next?”
And in a world of noise, that single, structured score is how every unheard child finally begins to be seen.
TherapeuticAI® doesn’t sell ads. It prevents meltdowns, personalizes therapy, and rewrites childhoods — one session at a time.
In the world outside, AI powers billion-dollar ad engines.
It tells you what to watch next.
What to buy next.
Which emotion to trigger so you scroll just a little longer.
But what if that same intelligence could be reimagined —
Not to monetize your behavior,
But to understand your child’s?
What if AI could see what even seasoned professionals might miss — a subtle withdrawal, a sensory overload, a trigger before the tantrum?
That’s what TherapeuticAI® does.
It is probably the world’s first autism-specific artificial intelligence engine, and it was not built in Silicon Valley. It was born inside the therapy centers of India, trained on over 19 million+ 1-on-1 child therapy sessions conducted at Pinnacle Blooms Network.
Not Built to Replace Humans. Built to Amplify Them.
While commercial AI is built for engagement, TherapeuticAI® is built for empowerment.
|Commercial AI
|TherapeuticAI®
|
Maximizes ad revenue
|
Minimizes a child’s struggle
|
Trained on user behavior
|
Trained on real therapy session outcomes
|
Targets attention spans
|
Tracks attention windows
|
Predicts purchases
|
Predicts meltdowns
|
Recommends content
|
Recommends skill paths
What It Actually Does
1. Real-Time Pattern Recognition
2. Session-by-Session Personalization
3. Intelligent Goal Setting
4. Parent-Inclusive Calibration
Case in Point: Aarav’s Hidden Meltdown Pattern
Aarav, a 4-year-old child in therapy, was improving in speech — his output increased by 38%.
Everyone was celebrating.
But TherapeuticAI® noticed something no one else did.
“Meltdowns up by 27%. Most occur after high-verbal sessions.”
The cause? Sensory fatigue from expressive demands.
The adjustment? More play-based therapy.
Added visual storytelling.
Scheduled rest between speech drills.
Result: Speech continued improving.
Meltdowns dropped 73% in just 4 weeks.
Not magic. Machine-guided mindfulness.
The Only AI the World’s Children Truly Needed
This is not automation.
This is illumination.
TherapeuticAI® doesn’t work in marketing funnels.
It works in therapy rooms.
It doesn’t chase engagement.
It enables engagement — between a child and their own potential.
And it’s already proving results that most therapy systems can only hope for:
19M+ therapy sessions optimized
97%+ proven improvement
Used across 70+ centers in India
Aligned with AbilityScore® for measurable milestones
Built Not for Profit. But for the Child Who Cannot Yet Speak.
While the world built AI to predict your next click…
India built AI to predict your child’s next need.
While other engines sell shoes and subscriptions…
TherapeuticAI® gives therapists a roadmap to rescue futures.
It is not a tech marvel.
It is a moral shift.
The kind that doesn’t just power a platform —
It powers a generation.
True stories of transformation from Rajahmundry, Warangal, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Delhi, Bengaluru.
Behind every AbilityScore®, behind every algorithm inside TherapeuticAI®, there is a child. A mother. A struggle. A silence. A breakthrough.
Autistic Pride isn’t just a global movement.
It is a personal milestone — lived in homes, echoed in therapy rooms, whispered in prayers, shouted in joy. And nowhere is this truer than across the cities and towns where Pinnacle Blooms Network has rewritten the stories of families.
Rajahmundry – “I thought he’d never speak. Now, he doesn’t stop.”
At age 3, Aditya hadn’t uttered a word. He didn’t respond to his name, didn’t wave goodbye, and lined up toys for hours. Schools turned him away. Doctors offered diagnoses, but no direction.
At Pinnacle Rajahmundry, his AbilityScore®: 363 — deep in the Red Zone.
Within 21 months, guided by TherapeuticAI®, his score soared to 723.
He began:
His mother’s words say it all:
“He talks to birds. He talks to the fridge. He talks to us. Our home has changed forever.”
Warangal – “I was told my son had no future. They were wrong.”
Aarush was 3 when his mother was told by a hospital:
“He’s not fit for classroom learning. We suggest a special home environment.”
But she didn’t give up. She called 9100 181 181.
Pinnacle Warangal saw more than his meltdowns — they saw potential buried beneath sensory overload. His AbilityScore®: 221.
28 months later:
“This isn’t recovery,” his mother said. “This is rediscovery.”
Hyderabad – “He said Amma. For the first time. After 912 days.”
At Pinnacle North Hyderabad, Rohit’s journey stunned even seasoned therapists. Diagnosed late. Delayed across domains. Minimal name response.
His AbilityScore®: 368
After fifteen months:
His score? 672 — Green Zone.
His family? Reunited through words.
Kakinada – “Our twins smiled together — for the first time.”
Aarav and Aadhya, both 2, were silent. No pointing. No eye contact. No play.
Everyone said: “They’re twins, it’ll come.”
But Pinnacle Kakinada said: Let’s measure, not assume.
AbilityScore® on Day 1:
TherapeuticAI® built two completely different plans.
Because no two children are the same — not even twins.
14 months later:
Vijayawada – “He stopped saying ‘Dada.’ Then stopped speaking altogether.”
Siddhu was 18 months when he lost speech. Doctors said wait. Family said pray.
Pinnacle said assess.
His Receptive Language flagged Red Zone — he wasn’t ignoring them, he wasn’t understanding them.
6 months of tailored therapy later:
His mother says:
“He came back to us. But stronger.”
Delhi – “He pointed to a video and said, ‘Again.’ That was our again.”
Arhan from South Delhi had seen everything — from private speech therapy to holistic diets.
₹3.2 lakhs spent.
No clear plan. No clarity.
Until Pinnacle South Extension stepped in.
AbilityScore®: 274
Meltdowns. Disengagement. Non-verbal.
15 months later:
“We didn’t need more opinions. We needed this system.”
Bengaluru – “We were on our 5th diagnosis. Then we found Pinnacle.”
Arnav’s father is a tech lead at a global firm. Logical. Analytical.
He didn’t just want hope.
He wanted accuracy.
Pinnacle Jayanagar delivered both.
AbilityScore®: 312
Red Zone in six domains.
25 months later: 774 — Yellow-Green.
From silence to social play. From tantrums to time-outs. From mystery to map.
These are outcomes.
Not miracles.
Models.
And every story begins with one call: 9100 181 181
One assessment: AbilityScore®
One child… being truly seen, heard, understood.
Patented in 160+ countries. Submitted to UNICEF. Being adopted in schools, clinics, and hearts.
Filed under India’s DPIIT and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) – Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). Patent Reference No: [202541057215, 202441016027, 202541014547, 202541049714]
For decades, India looked outward — importing research, therapies, and systems from the West. We borrowed diagnostic labels, development checklists, and therapeutic philosophies shaped for different contexts, different children, different societies.
But something has changed.
Today, Bharat is not importing solutions. It is exporting standards.
And not just philosophical ones — measurable, patented, portable systems.
Pinnacle Global Autism Framework (PGAF): Built in Bharat, Adopted by the World
The Pinnacle Global Autism Framework (PGAF) — comprising AbilityScore®, TherapeuticAI®, TherapySphere®, and the 7 Readiness Indexes® — is now:
Patented across 160+ countries
Aligned with UNICEF, NCERT, MoWCD, WHO priorities
Cited in international neurodevelopment conferences
Recognized by India’s DPIIT and global innovation directories
Actively under consideration for public health scaling in developing nations
This is not just theory exported.
This is therapy proven, validated, and ready to scale.
From Panchayat to Parliament. From Parent to Policy.
What Makes India’s Framework Different?
|Global Gap
|
Bharat’s Contribution
|
No standard scoring system
|
AbilityScore® — 344 skills. 79 abilities. 0–1000 scale
|
Inconsistent therapy outcomes
|
97%+ measurable improvement from 19M+ sessions
|
Fragmented therapy environments
|
TherapySphere® — speech, OT, ABA, special ed, unified
|
No global AI for autism
|
TherapeuticAI® — the first autism-specific AI engine
|
Parents excluded from data tracking
|
Parent dashboards + home program integration
This is India as Vishwa Guru — not just in spirit, but in systems.
The World Is Now Listening
Ministries from Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America are studying the PGAF model.
Organizations like Save the Children, Early Intervention Trusts, and Education For All forums are requesting implementation protocols.
Global pediatric alliances are in talks for white-labeled deployment in under-resourced countries — where early detection is the difference between school and segregation.
As One UNICEF Officer Said:
“India has not just built a better therapy system.
India has built the world’s first measurable childhood empowerment model.”
Bharat Did Not Wait to Be Invited to the Global Table.
It built the table.
And then offered a seat to every child, in every language, with every ability — starting with a mirror, a map, and the courage to believe:
“Our children are not broken. Our systems are.”
And now, with Pinnacle, that system is being rebuilt — from Hyderabad, for the world.
Not fixing children. Understanding them. Supporting them. Celebrating who they are — with science and soul.
There was a time — not long ago — when Autistic Pride Day was a whispered protest.
A day to say: “We are not broken.”
A day to push back against a world that tried to “fix” what it did not understand.
A day to remind society that difference is not deficiency.
But today, in 2025, something deeper has emerged.
Autistic Pride is no longer a declaration against shame.
It is a celebration of truth — seen, measured, supported, and shared.
And at the heart of that shift is one powerful idea:
“Children don’t need fixing. They need understanding.”
Understanding, Not Assuming
Thanks to AbilityScore®, we no longer ask:
Autistic Pride means we finally have the tools to see beyond behavior and into ability.
Support, Not Stigma
When a child is supported instead of shamed:
When a parent is empowered instead of judged:
With TherapeuticAI®, that support is not general — it’s goal-specific, behavior-sensitive, progress-tracked.
Autistic Pride means we support children on their terms, in their zones, with their rhythms.
Celebration, Not Comparison
Autistic children are not behind.
They are on a different timeline.
They are not slow.
They are specific.
They are not broken.
They are brilliant — just not in standardized ways.
And now, with the Pinnacle system, their brilliance is no longer invisible.
It’s measurable, trackable, celebrated.
When a child moves from 342 to 623 on AbilityScore®,
When a mother hears “Amma” after 912 days of silence,
When a father sees his child hug back for the first time —
That is pride.
That is autism celebrated with science.
That is the soul of this movement.
The Pinnacle Ethos: From Shame to Strategy
Every therapy session is not about catching up.
It’s about catching light.
In the child.
In the family.
In the future they were told to lower expectations for.
Autistic Pride means raising expectations — not by pressure, but by possibility.
So What Does Autistic Pride Really Mean in 2025?
And it means this:
Autistic Pride isn’t about trying to be “normal.”
It’s about realizing that “normal” was never the goal.
The goal was always to be understood. Empowered. Free.
And now, we are finally getting there.
Together.
9100 181 181 – India’s new 108 for child developmental health. Available in 133+ languages.
Every movement needs a moment.
Every system needs a symbol.
Every revolution needs a number that can be dialed — by anyone, from anywhere — and change a life.
For developmental delays, autism concerns, speech regression, or sensory red flags…
That number is 9100181181.
India’s 108 for Neurodevelopment
If 108 is the number you dial when your child can’t breathe,
9100181181 is the number you call when your child can’t speak, respond, regulate, or connect.
It’s not just a phone line.
It’s a bridge — between fear and clarity, silence and support, isolation and inclusion.
And it’s free, available in 16+ languages, and run by trained neurodevelopmental professionals — not bots, not IVRs, not waitlists.
What Happens When You Call?
Within minutes, you receive:
Whether you’re in Hyderabad or Hampi, Delhi or Dindigul, Khammam or Kolkata —
this helpline speaks your language, understands your context, and gets you real help.
The Data Behind the Dial
The helpline changes that.
It says: Don’t wait. Understand.
As One Father from Vizag Put It:
“I was told therapy centers were only in big cities.
Then I called this number.
Within 48 hours, my son was screened, and my wife was crying — not from fear, but from finally feeling heard.”
Why This Helpline Works When Others Don’t
|
Old Helpline Models
|
9100181181 at Pinnacle
|
Generic, under-informed staff
|
Neuro-trained counselors
|
Language limitations
|
16+ language support
|
Long waitlists or no follow-up
|
Real appointments in <72 hours
|
Parent-blaming tone
|
Parent-first, dignity-driven approach
|
No linkage to systems
|
Integrated with AbilityScore®, TherapySphere®, and national therapists network
This is not a call center.
This is a movement in motion — one ring at a time.
A New Beginning — Just One Call Away
In a country of 90+ crore families, where awareness is rising but access is lagging — this number isn’t a feature.
It’s a foundation.
Because Pinnacle didn’t just build centers.
It built a system that starts with a call and ends with a changed life.
9100 181 181 is not just a helpline.
It is India’s lifeline to dignity, data, and developmental justice.
And it’s ringing with hope, science, and the belief that every child deserves to be heard — no matter where they’re born, or what language their mind speaks.
A call to parents, doctors, ministries, educators, and global allies to adopt the model that works.
For 144 years, autism was observed.
Diagnosed. Debated. Delayed.
In 2025, it is finally understood. Measured. Empowered.
The question is no longer:
“Is change possible?”
The question is:
“Will we act on what we now know?”
To Ministries of Health & Education
Adopt the Pinnacle Global Autism Framework (PGAF) into national policy.
Use AbilityScore® as the gold standard for early screening.
Equip Anganwadi workers, ASHA health teams, and school inclusion coordinators with tools that work — not just papers that preach.
Don’t wait for another white paper. Become the model the world studies.
To Pediatricians & Clinicians
Move from referrals based on “suspicions” to interventions based on structured data.
Replace “Let’s wait” with “Let’s measure.”
Your credibility will not be in what you observe — but in what you act upon early.
To Schools, Educators, and Administrators
Stop excluding children based on subjectivity.
Start preparing your classrooms based on their Readiness Indexes.
Every child has potential. AbilityScore® simply shows you where it’s ready to emerge.
To Parents
You are not imagining it.
You are not overreacting.
You are not alone.
Call 9100 181 181.
Book your child’s AbilityScore®.
Understand. Plan. Act.
Pride begins with clarity.
To the Global Community
If we can build AI to write novels and design shoes, we can certainly build systems that give voice to every child’s inner world.
Pinnacle has done it.
India has proven it.
The rest of the world must now choose:
Will you keep waiting for the perfect model from the West?
Or will you adopt the proven one from the East — from Bharat, the new Vishwa Guru of child development?
The mirror has been built.
The map is ready.
What will you do with it?
A child is not a label. They are a future waiting to be heard. And now, with Pinnacle, they finally can be.
He didn’t speak until 4.
Teachers called him “slow.”
His parents were told he might never thrive in a typical school.
That child’s name? Albert Einstein.
Today, we know he wasn’t broken.
He was brilliant — just not measured correctly.
What if he had AbilityScore®?
What if his parents had access to TherapeuticAI®?
What if someone, somewhere, had looked past his silence and seen his signal?
Would the world have understood him sooner?
Would he have suffered less?
Would others like him have been seen sooner too?
Now ask yourself:
What if your child is the next Einstein?
What if they are the next Mozart, Temple Grandin, da Vinci, or Greta?
What if the child you think is “not responding”…
is actually processing differently?
What if they’re not delayed…
but developing in their own design?
The truth is:
You don’t have to wonder anymore.
You don’t have to wait for history to judge.
You don’t have to rely on luck, labels, or late realizations.
Because now, Pinnacle exists.
344 Skills. 79 Abilities. 1 Score.
Backed by AI. Built with mothers. Powered by India.
Your child is not a diagnosis.
They are a dream — already happening.
Let the world understand them now.
Let Autistic Pride Day 2025 be the turning point — for your family, your country, your world.
And let history say:
“This is when the world didn’t just raise awareness —
it raised standards.”
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
