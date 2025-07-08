Atmoon Ventures Earns AIGF Award for Business Enablers - The Pillars of a Secure Gaming Ecosystem

Atmoon Ventures wins AIGF award, recognized as India's top enabler for secure, compliant fintech infrastructure in skill-based gaming.

Mumbai | July 2025: This is indeed historic for India’s digital gaming infrastructure as Atmoon Ventures was bestowed with the luxury title of the Business Enabler by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) – The Pillar of a Safe Gaming Ecosystem. Henceforth Atmoon Ventures stands as India's foremost name in creating safe, compliant, and scalable fintech infrastructure for the rapidly growing space of skill-based gaming.

Through this recognition by the AIGF, India's apex self-regulatory body for online gaming, Atmoon Ventures is positioned right at the interface where gaming-fintech innovation meets compliance and security.

"Atmoon Ventures is not just facilitating transactions-we are enabling trust," said Rakeshwar Sharma, Founder of Atmoon Ventures. "We believe in empowering the gaming industry with tools that go beyond technology and provide a framework of legal clarity, financial transparency, and responsible practices."

Compliance-First Innovation: Serving as an Interface Between Fintech and Gaming

Being a foremost gaming fintech enabler, Atmoon Ventures offers full-stack-type services to gaming operators of all sizes-from start-ups hustling their way in to big players out there, such as:

Pay-In & Pay-Out APIs compliant with all laws and regulations in India

Drain the Escrow Account Setup & Lifecycle Management Services

Transaction Monitoring Systems in Real-Time

KYC and Player Whitelisting Process Systems

Reconciliation & Reporting Tools that are audit-ready

Legal & Regulatory Support and Alignment

All of these offerings are diligently structured by keeping in mind the frameworks laid down by the RBI, FIU-IND, and MCA, such that the gaming platforms remain audit-ready at all times, with minimized risk and are in sync with the dynamic national guidelines on fintech in gaming.

A Partner to Build the Gaming Platform

Atmoon Ventures works very closely with the big-name commercial banks, law firms, and financial bodies to offer an integrated end-to-end solution, right from onboarding to handling transactions, resolving disputes, and legal support. Therefore, Atmoon Ventures underpins the whole endeavor of any gaming platform with ambitions for secure and responsible scaling.

This award further goes to reinforce the mission of Atmoon Ventures of sculpting the future-ready, regulation-aligned gaming sector in India.

Gaming companies from all over the country are now invited to build government-compliant gaming models on Atmoon nai robust and secure infrastructure in full alignment with India's vision of a digitally-empowered economy.

For more details, visit www.atmoonventures.com or mail at info@atmoonventures.com .

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.