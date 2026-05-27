At Vaishali Securities Limited, VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula's vision is Growth Meets Compliance

Trust is crucial in the rapidly expanding financial industry in India, and leadership vision is a crucial component in establishing it. VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula has 12 years of banking experience and is now a Director at Vaishali Securities Limited. Lakshmi began her career in the banking industry over 10 years ago. She handled fraud checks and card disputes for banks around the world, such as Bank of America, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase. This early job gave her a lesson on the dangers of making mistakes. She eventually took her career path into KYC and compliance positions. She had experience in retail and corporate banking. These roles enabled her to get a inside track to how money systems operate. Her education was straightforward: Rules, customer protection, and systems' cleanliness.

She was gradually working up to the role of risk and compliance. She was responsible for customer onboarding and due checks. She ensured that rules were adhered to throughout. This prevented banks from incurring fraud and safeguarded them. She also spearheaded chargeback systems' process change. These changes helped to enhance speed and to decrease errors. She over the years was responsible for teams and operations. She has demonstrated that good systems and checks, and clear checks, can minimise risk. This was an integral part of her leadership vision in finance.

VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula has been appointed as Director of Vaishali Securities Limited in July 2025. In this, she was given a broader role. She focused her efforts on growing the business, partnerships and public relations. Meanwhile she was working on governance and compliance. Her concept was simple, growth must be rule-based. She advocated for systems in accordance with RBI guidelines. She also assisted in the development of a customer and partner relationship. She leads in a straightforward manner and she keeps things clear, she remains honest and she creates long-lasting systems.

She practices responsible lending that is fair and clear. She thinks that it is their right as the customer to know what they are signing. The terms of the loan should be easy to understand and transparent. No hidden fees should be charged. She also backs up facilitating repayment of loans at customer's comfortable timings. This is to prevent borrowers from getting stressed. The company puts these concepts into practice when lending digitally. It provides small loans with definite terms and conditions. This will help develop trust and in the long run, make customers safe.

She is not just a believer in financial inclusion as only providing loans. It's a matter of providing the correct loans in the proper method. Her specialties are in the area of lending to those who are not so easily accessible to credit. This includes small businesses and new borrowers. Services can touch more people throughout India with digital tools. Meanwhile, she emphasizes on ethical finance. Data should be secure and customers' rights should be properly protected. Her mission to create a better financial future is simple: technology and trust.