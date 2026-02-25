At 22, Lakshay Jain becomes the youngest name on Entrepreneur’s Under 35

At 22, Lakshay Jain leads Mascan, a profitable global media empire built on digital ownership, AI-driven growth, and sustainable scaling.

The youngest on the 35 Under 35 in the list of Entrepreneur India list is Lakshay Jain who is 22. His own is an exception among those of the same class in the sphere of entertainment, business and cultural influence, not on the basis of the notoriety or legacies which the name supports, but through a mass of such media which is owned, silently accumulated and lent.

Jain began business at an early age but not the start-up community. He started by carrying out small development, design and marketing projects even in school. The initial requirements of those tasks were not so oriented on how to get fast but needed to establish the sense of how digital businesses served in the market.

Over time, he began to see a structural vulnerability in the functioning of majority of the digital companies. Most of them depended on third party solutions, advertisement schedules or customer funds. Trend not ownership had a tendency to relate with growth. The discovery became the core idea of his ideology: success in digital economies is not about attention but ownership.

The perception led to the establishment of Mascan, the enterprise that is based on the acquisition, building, and running of digital-first media brands. The company does not focus on campaigns, or other short-term interactions but views every brand as an element of a bigger portfolio.

The plan has provided measurable results. Mascan has expanded in the past year to have over 25 brands and a roster of employees that has grown to over 22 employees, more so 5. In 2025 alone, the company already has its portfolio in 100 + countries with a total following of over 150 million and views of over 10 billion.

The business has been profitable even though it has not required raising capital to reach a rapid growth. Jain attributes this to an aspect of calculated purchasing method, just-in-time operations and shared infrastructure across all brands.

The turning point was experienced in the year 2025. The year was the busiest in the history of acquisition in Mascan since the company needed to abandon the acquisition of discrete media and venture into the world of portfolio operations. Combined with such growth, the company has developed internal AI-based mechanisms to optimize content performance and monetisation on its network.

Jain the long term vision is not to have a single brand but to have a globally dispersed system of media whereby technology, distribution and ownership collaborate to create a compound value.

His success had not started with making it to the list of 35 Under 35 List that he created when he was still 22. It marks a sign of an emerging model of entrepreneurship which is grounded on long term orientation and discipline rather than short term exposure by way of ownership.