Asterlane Ventures into Carpet Manufacturing; Eyes E-commerce Platforms to Drive Awareness and Growth
INSIGHTS
Asterlane enters carpet manufacturing, blending traditional craft with modern design. They'll leverage e-commerce (Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, D2C) for reach and growth.
With the focus on quality, creativity, and affordability, Asterlane, a growing brand in the home décor and lifestyle industry, is pleased to make its entry into the carpet manufacturing industry. The brand will use top e-commerce platforms to increase visibility, attract new customers, and stimulate demand in India and international markets while keeping an eye on contemporary consumer behavior and retail trends.
Asterlane carpets are made to appeal to a new generation of discerning homeowners who value comfort and personality in their living areas by fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The company's manufacturing facility is manned by talented artisans and furnished with contemporary technology, guaranteeing that every product embodies sustainability, style, and longevity.
Khushboo Singhania, CMO Asterlane, said, “At Asterlane, we believe that a home tells a story. With our new carpet range, we aim to bring warmth, beauty, and purpose to everyday spaces. Our entry into this category marks an important milestone, and e-commerce will be a key driver in our effort to reach the modern customer and create top-of-mind brand awareness.”
The brand plans to debut its collection across Amazon, Flipkart, Pepper fry, and its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) website, with marketing campaigns tailored to resonate with both urban buyers and design-conscious millennials.
In addition to retail expansion, Asterlane is also investing in digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and content-led discovery experiences to showcase the making, materials, and meaning behind every carpet.
With this move, Asterlane positions itself not just as a product company, but as a thoughtful design-led brand striving to elevate everyday living through accessible luxury.
About Asterlane-
Founded on November 6, 2023, and headquartered in Jaipur, Asterlane is a modern rug brand with a simple yet powerful mission: to bring affordable luxury into Indian homes. We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful living space without compromising on quality, comfort, or style.Our rugs are thoughtfully designed to complement modern Indian homes. Asterlane rugs add warmth, comfort, and a touch of understated luxury that makes every house feel like home.
While our creative spirit is rooted in Jaipur, our rugs are manufactured in Banaras, blending precision craftsmanship with timeless aesthetics. Asterlane’s curated collections are available across leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry, as well as through our own direct-to-consumer (D2C) website, making premium design more accessible than ever. At the heart of Asterlane is the belief that great design should be within everyone's reach. We remain committed to delivering style, comfort, and qualitywithout the premium price tag.