The stories of Maniki, Joymoti, the Tezpur tusker, and Raja highlight Vantara’s diverse wildlife healthcare interventions, combining specialised treatment, field-based veterinary care, collaboration and lifelong rehabilitation to protect elephants in need.

From a 48-year-old elephant requiring lifelong rehabilitation to a flood survivor, a wild tusker treated in the field and a fragile newborn calf, four cases in 2026 highlight the different challenges facing Assam’s elephants. They also tell a larger story about veterinary intervention, inter-state collaboration and the responsibility to respond when wildlife needs help.

Assam has a deep and enduring relationship with elephants. They are part of its forests, grasslands, cultural traditions and ecological identity. Yet, 2026 has brought into focus the many ways in which elephants can find themselves in distress, whether through age-related ailments, natural disasters, injuries or complicated medical conditions from birth.

The stories of Maniki, Joymoti, the Tezpur tusker and Raja represent four very different circumstances. Their needs were not identical, nor were the interventions required to address them. Some needed specialised treatment away from their original locations, while another required veterinary professionals to reach him in the wild. Together, these cases highlight an important aspect of wildlife conservation: responding to an animal's needs must come before deciding where or how that response takes place.

Let's have a look at four elephants, four different interventions by Vantara:

_Maniki: A Lifetime of Hardship, a Chance at Rehabilitation_

At 48, Maniki had lived with longstanding physical difficulties that had progressively affected her quality of life. A chronic deformity in her left foreleg had severely impaired her mobility, while infected wounds, dehydration, poor body condition, impaired vision, and age-related complications added to her difficulties.

Her condition came into public attention after a video showed her limping painfully along a highway in Assam. The visuals prompted appeals from animal welfare advocates and concerned citizens seeking better medical care for her.

Recognising the need for sustained, specialised treatment, her owner, Ruchi Chetia, approached the Supreme Court-appointed committee seeking permission to move her to Vantara. Following the necessary approvals from the committee and the governments of Assam and Gujarat, Maniki was shifted to Jamnagar in June 2026 for permanent rehabilitation and lifelong care.

At Vantara, her care plan includes pain management through medication, acupuncture and hydrotherapy, alongside wound care and nutritional rehabilitation. Her case represents an important distinction in elephant care: for an ageing animal with chronic medical conditions, the objective is not merely to treat individual injuries, but to improve mobility, comfort and quality of life over the long term.

_Joymoti: When Disaster Leaves an Elephant Fighting for Survival_

Joymoti's story began with a natural disaster. The 53-year-old elephant was swept away by floodwaters in Nagaland and was subsequently rescued by local communities with assistance from government agencies. The ordeal left her with multiple injuries, including wounds on her forehead, right ear, back, left inner thigh, and abdomen. She also suffered a deep, maggot-infested wound around her external genital area. Her right eye was severely damaged, leaving her blind on that side, while an old fracture in her left hind leg had already resulted in chronic lameness and mobility challenges.

She initially received first aid and veterinary support locally. However, the extent of her injuries, advanced age and pre-existing mobility issues meant that she needed more specialised hospital-based treatment. Following the necessary intervention and approvals, Joymoti was airlifted to Vantara in Jamnagar in August 2026 for temporary, intensive medical care. The decision to transport her by air was guided by the need to minimise the physical strain and duration of travel while ensuring access to specialised treatment.

Her transfer was undertaken specifically to provide immediate and specialised veterinary care, including comprehensive assessment, wound management and supportive treatment. Joymoti's case demonstrated how emergency veterinary intervention can become critical when natural disasters leave already vulnerable animals with multiple, complex injuries.

_The Tezpur Tusker: Taking Specialised Care into the Wild_

Not every elephant in distress needs to be moved to a specialised facility. The case of an adult wild tusker, identified as Makhna, near Rangapara in Assam's Sonitpur district, demonstrated why sometimes the medical team must go to the animal instead.

First sighted near Kacharigaon Tea Estate on 25 August, the elephant was found with a severely swollen left foreleg and difficulty bearing weight. Veterinary examination also revealed corneal opacity in his left eye, with suspected partial loss of vision. The foreleg injury was suspected to have been caused by a sharp, spear-like object.

A joint intervention involving the Assam Forest Department and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) provided preliminary treatment on 29 August, followed by a major surgical intervention on 12 September. The pus-filled wounds were cleaned and dressed, antibiotics and supportive medication were administered, and the affected eye received treatment.

The elephant remained under observation and post-operative monitoring. Following treatment, the swelling in his injured foreleg reduced significantly, and he began moving short distances after a prolonged period of immobility. The team also worked to guide him away from human-populated areas and towards the surrounding wilderness.

This case is particularly important because it demonstrates a different model of intervention: taking specialised veterinary care to an injured wild elephant while allowing it to remain in its natural habitat. Collaboration between forest officials, wildlife organisations and veterinary professionals allowed specialised treatment to reach an animal that needed it where he was.

_Raja: A Fragile Beginning and a Commitment to Lifelong Care_

Raja's story is perhaps the most difficult of the four. Born on 2 October 2026 at Gogamukh, Assam, the young calf suffered a complete fracture of his femur on his first day after being kicked by his young and frightened mother. He also missed receiving colostrum, the essential first milk that provides newborns with immunity. His medical complications have since included infections, repeated severe blood-sugar crashes, liver stress, pressure sores and an umbilical hernia. His condition remains fragile, requiring intensive medical attention.

Since 8 October, an 11-member team at Pohumara, comprising three veterinarians, two paravets, five mahouts and one supervisor, has been involved in his care. Their work has required continuous monitoring, medical intervention, and round-the-clock attention. The coordination between veterinary professionals and caregivers has been central to addressing his medical and daily needs.

Given that he was born in captivity and the severity of his femur fracture may result in a permanent deformity, Raja would require specialised, lifelong care at Vantara. His circumstances make continuity of treatment particularly important, with access to dedicated elephant healthcare infrastructure, veterinary expertise and a team equipped to address his complex medical needs.

His case also highlights the contribution of the caregivers who have stood by him from the beginning. Their work, alongside specialised veterinary intervention, is central to ensuring that his immediate and long-term needs are addressed.