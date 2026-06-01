AI is steadily taking over the finance industry. Today, financial institutions employ their AI-driven systems in onboarding systems, credit-risk assessment, compliance review, trading analysis, and fraud detection systems. With the increase of adoption, researchers and regulators are now wondering whether existing protections are keeping up with the pace and scope of automated decision making.

One emerging concern is not just about the usefulness of AI's predictions, but whether institutions can fairly assess and manage the impact of AI-generated actions on customers, markets or financial operations.

One of the researchers who's looking into these issues is Anshul Vyas, a Chicago-based researcher in finance and AI-governance, whose recent research is interested in governance structures for AI-financial systems. Features of the work are the subject of a patent application.

The model is not another predictive trading or lending approach, but an approach on governance architecture. The core premise is that, in specific areas like compliance requirements, impact on customers or increased market risk, there should be a structured review process before financial action is taken, for AI-generated actions.

The study delves into the possibility of assessing the quality of AI-generated outputs through a multi-layered process that includes data integrity, explainability, risk exposure, regulatory compliance, and escalation criteria that necessitate human intervention. Also explored in the proposed model is the ability of institutions to determine whether both the automated systems are reacting to the same signals at the same time when there are high periods of volatility or market stress.

AI in finance is typically talked about in terms of speed and efficiency, Vyas said. “Financial systems, however, require accountability, traceability and understanding of the ‘how and why’ of a decision before it impacts people or markets.”

This concern has been brought to the forefront worldwide as regulators and institutions debate the potential actions of AI systems in critical scenarios. If there is lack of understanding about underlying data patterns, a lending system can inadvertently perpetuate bias. Systems that trade based on comparable signals can cause volatility in stressed markets. Fraud-detection systems may become misaligned as attack patterns are more quickly changing than oversight systems.

The researchers point out that it's not so much that AI systems make bad decisions more frequently than humans, but that an automated system can do so at a scale where small mistakes can ripple through institutions or markets.

Vyas' passion for AI governance stems from his extensive experience in the fields of finance, macroeconomic analysis, financial-risk assessment, and technology-driven decision-making processes. His research interests include the impact of automation on markets, investor decision making, compliance results and institutional accountability, particularly in fast and large decision making.

Financial institutions around the world are increasingly being called on to demonstrate what they do, how they do it, and why they do it when using AI to make decisions, especially when processing credit applications, detecting fraud, verifying customer identities for new account openings, or in automated investment systems that span several jurisdictions.

Vyas's general areas of research are financial-market behavior and AI governance and macroeconomic systems. He has also explored the potential for interactions between retail investor mood and automated market environments in the context of heightened retail investor attention and volatility.

One of the research papers he submitted looks into the potential reactions of algorithmic systems to quantifiable measures of retail-investor activity during periods of high market attention. It investigates whether machine-responsive financial markets can work against investor sentiment becoming measurable by trading volume, volatility and digital interaction can have the unintended side effect of amplifying behavioral signals.

He is also actively engaged in academic work through peer-review activity related to finance, macroeconomics and behavioral-market research.

Vyas has had a number of research publications and has been cited more than 160 times in areas related to finance, macroeconomics and financial risk, global capital markets.

The issue of AI's role in financial regulation isn't settled yet. Financial institutions are still in the balancing act of being innovative and efficient and automated, while also addressing regulatory accountability, systemic risks and transparency issues.

What is becoming more apparent, however, is that future financial AI systems could be measured on not only their ability to provide predictions, but also whether institutions can prove that these systems are used within the context of meaningful oversight and control.