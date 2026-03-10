As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed any talks of a ceasefire. Several other important developments took place in the region -- with the number of casualties rising there are no signs of de-escalation.

On Monday, March 9 Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the second son of slain leader Ali Khamenei was named as the Supreme Leader of Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed any talks of a ceasefire. Several other important developments took place in the region -- with the number of casualties rising there are no signs of de-escalation.

Iranian President’s reconciliatory approach vis-à-vis Gulf: No impact?

First, Iran said that it would not attack neighbours. The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to Gulf nations -- on March 7, 2026 -- for the strikes on them. Said Pezeshkian: ‘I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions.’ The President and other sections of the Iranian establishment do not seem to be on the same page regarding reduction of tensions with the Gulf.

Mohseni-Ejei, Judiciary Chief, contradicted the Iranian President saying that attacks on neighbouring countries, since their territory had been used for attacks. Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters – the unified combatant command of the Iranian armed forces – also stated that US and Israeli bases and interests across the Middle East would continue to be targeted.

Even after the Iranian President’s statement attacks on the Gulf continued. A US air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base, close to Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE) was hit on March 7, 2026. A drone attack close to the main terminals of the Dubai International Airport on March 7 also led to a brief suspension of operations on Saturday Morning.

In a warning to Iran, the UAE President – also the ruler of Abu Dhabi -- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan remarked, ‘The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey.’ Bahrain on March 8 confirmed that a drone attack had struck a water desalination plant resulting in damage, though this did not have any impact on water supplies or water network capacity. On March 9, Bahrain's state-owned oil company Bapco on Monday announced a state of force majeure on its group’s operations due to the attack on its refinery complex.

On Sunday, March 8 a military projectile hit a residential building in Saudi Arabia injuring 12 and killing 2 individuals (one an Indian national). In a video statement on March 8 the Iranian President himself backtracked from his earlier statement and said: ‘When we are attacked, we have no choice but to respond…Our Iran, our country, will not bow easily in the face of bullying, oppression or aggression - and it never has.’ The Iranian President’s olive branch – albeit conditional – had offered a glimmer of hope, but given recent developments any de-escalation seems unlikely.

US waiver regarding Russian oil and importance for India

Amidst the conflict, and concerns pertaining to energy requirements due to the closure of the Straits of Hormuz, the US providing India a waiver to buy Russian oil for a month is important. This waiver was announced on March 6. US Energy Secretary, Chris Wright while speaking to CNN dubbed the US waiver as a “pragmatic decision”. The timing of this waiver is important, because while the Strait of Hormuz may not be officially closed as stated by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh there is no guarantee regarding the safety of oil tankers and other vessels passing by the Strait. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - IRGC - has claimed that over 10 tankers have been attacked. Apart from this, 37 vessels have been stranded.

While the US waiver may come as a temporary relief, India like other countries would be hoping for the conflict coming to an or at least some agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz. It is not just oil imports, but also non-oil exports which have got hit by the current conflict. Rice exports to the Middle East have been especially hit by the closure of the Strait. Several commentators and opposition parties – especially the Congress Party -- questioned why India should need permission from any other country for purchase of Russian oil and dubbed this as an impingement upon the country’s sovereignty.

Economic impact of the Conflict

Between March 2 and March 6, the Indian Stock market witnessed the steepest weekly fall due to the conflict. On Monday March 9 rising crude oil prices – for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war oil prices per barrel crossed $100 – resulted in a continuing slump in the stock market. The Indian Rupee dropped 0.6% to a record low of Rs. 92.3350.

Conclusion

For India, the key priorities remain the security of the large Indian expat population in West Asia and maintaining energy security. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar while speaking in Rajya Sabha on March 9 said that 67,000 Indian nationals have returned from the Middle East so far.

As the current Chair of BRICS important middle power with economic and strategic interests in the West Asian region it needs to pro-active pitch for resolution of the conflict through dialogue. India also needs to closely engage with other partners in the Middle East and beyond. The US waiver for purchase of Russian oil will provide temporary relief but continuously diversifying oil imports is essential. It remains to be seen if US allies in the Anglosphere and Gulf who are not totally on the same page with Washington can prevail upon the Trump administration to move towards the path of de-escalation. While the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s initial overture – albeit with caveats -- vis-à-vis Gulf countries was a welcome development it was short lived.