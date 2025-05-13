As jewellery buyers adjust to higher gold prices, gemstones are no longer a niche choice — they're becoming popular, and Khanna Gems is one of the brands leading this shift.

With gold prices continuing their upward climb, many consumers are rethinking how they shop for jewellery. The result is a noticeable move towards gemstones — not only for their visual appeal, but also for their affordability and versatility.



For buyers looking beyond traditional gold, gemstones are emerging as a strong alternative. Brands like Khanna Gems, known for their certified collection of natural and lab-tested stones, are seeing increased traction. The shift is driven by more than just pricing; customers today are looking for jewellery that carries meaning, whether spiritual, astrological, or personal.



People are showing more interest in colourful stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires , Panna , Pearl And Red coral not just because they look good, but also because they have personal meaning. Khanna Gems has made a name for itself in this area by offering a wide range of options and building trust through years in Gemstone field.



Khanna Gems is growing steadily, thanks to fair pricing, government-certified products, and a strong online presence. As jewellery buyers adjust to higher gold prices, gemstones are no longer a niche choice — they're becoming popular, and Khanna Gems is one of the brands leading this shift.

Disclaimer

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)