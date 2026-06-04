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As companies turn to sustainability, byproducts are becoming revenue streams: Siraj Cotecha

Agricultural companies are turning byproducts into profitable resources, using circular economy strategies to reduce waste, improve sustainability, and boost revenue.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

As companies turn to sustainability, byproducts are becoming revenue streams: Siraj Cotecha
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As food and agriculture companies embrace circular economy principles to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, agricultural byproducts are increasingly being recognized as valuable assets for generating revenue, not waste, says industry experts. 

Agricultural waste streams like almond hulls, citrus peels, and pistachio shells are now being considered for commercial use, they said, adding value to the waste while minimizing environmental impact. 

“We look at byproducts and ask: can this become an ingredient? Does it have the potential to make money? “Can it cut down on waste?” asked Siraj Cotecha, a food and agriculture executive based in Los Angeles. 

Siraj Cotecha said companies across the food and agriculture sector are increasingly focusing on resource optimisation amid growing pressure to reduce waste and improve sustainability. 

According to industry observers, the trend is gaining momentum as businesses seek new revenue opportunities while addressing environmental concerns and improving efficiency across supply chains. 

Highlighting the challenges facing the sector, Siraj Cotecha said agricultural companies are dealing with climate volatility, water shortages and evolving regulatory requirements. 

“You’re trying to reconcile unpredictability at the farm level with precision at the customer level,” he said. 

He further stressed that sustainability initiatives must also make commercial sense to achieve long-term success. 

“I don’t see sustainability and business goals as competing. The best solutions solve both,” Siraj Cotecha said. 

The executive also noted that innovation in agriculture often takes longer than in technology-driven industries due to crop cycles, field trials and regulatory processes. 

“In software, an idea can become a product in months. In agriculture, an idea takes years before it reaches commercialization,” he said. 

Industry reports indicate growing investment in sustainable agriculture, alternative ingredients and waste-reduction technologies as companies explore circular food systems and new avenues for growth. 

Experts expect sustainable agriculture and resource optimisation to remain key focus areas for global food companies amid increasing pressure to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact. 

 

 

 

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