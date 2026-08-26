Artificial intelligence needs human imagination more than human labour

Every great consumer idea is born twice. First, in someone’s imagination. Later, in the consumer's life. Between those two moments lie research, production, persuasion and purchase. Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming almost every step in that journey.

Every great consumer idea is born twice. First, in someone’s imagination. Later, in the consumer’s life. Between those two moments lie research, production, persuasion and purchase. Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming almost every step in that journey. It can read millions of signals, identify preferences, test possibilities and predict behaviour with a confidence that once belonged to large research teams. Still, the first moment remains difficult to automate. Before a desire can be measured, somebody must imagine what could make it possible.

This is the curious tension at the heart of AI driven marketing. Brands have never known so much about consumers. Every search, pause, click, review and abandoned cart add another clue to the emerging portrait of what people want. Algorithms can interpret these clues at remarkable speed. They can recognise patterns too scattered for the human eye and recommend what a consumer may watch, wear, eat or buy next. The picture becomes clearer with every interaction. But does knowing a consumer’s past reveal the limits of their future?

For decades, consumer understanding demanded patient labour. Researchers designed surveys, listened to conversations, transcribed focus groups and spent long evenings finding meaning in numbers. AI has compressed much of this work into hours. This is a real achievement. Better analysis can make communication more relevant, reduce waste and help brands respond to people with greater precision. But as the labour of insight becomes easier, another resource becomes more visible in its scarcity. That resource is imagination.

AI learns from traces that already exist. It studies what people purchased, compared, rejected and returned. It is brilliant at finding order in what has happened. Human desire, however, does not always move in orderly lines. People are creatures of habit, but they are also creatures of hope. They make choices that express who they are and choices that reach towards who they wish to become.

A person may buy running shoes before becoming a runner. Someone may enter a bookstore looking for a familiar author and leave with a subject they had never considered. A family may choose a more responsible product because it reflects the home they are trying to build. These decisions are difficult to understand through preference alone. Consumption can be a small act of self-invention.

This is where prediction begins to show its limits. When a platform learns what we like, it begins offering us more of the same. The music sounds familiar, the clothes resemble earlier choices, and the next recommendation arrives before the desire is fully formed. The experience is convenient, but it can quietly reduce discovery. Personalisation becomes a loop in which past choices keep deciding what appears next, even when the consumer is ready for something different.

The same possibility confronts brands. When companies rely on similar data and similar models, their insights begin to resemble one another. The campaigns are polished, the targeting is precise and the language has been tested for response. Still, something feels absent. One advertisement sounds like the next. Products differ in detail while sharing the same imagination. Brands may become better at following the consumer and less capable of taking the consumer somewhere unexpected.

Consumers recognise this sameness even when they cannot name it. They know when a message has been crafted with understanding and when it has been assembled from signals. They sense whether a brand has something to say or has simply become efficient at saying whatever is likely to work. Attention may be captured through optimisation, but affection usually asks for something more human.

That something is the ability to see a possibility before it becomes obvious. Human imagination notices the mood beneath the market report. It sees that convenience may also be about dignity, that sustainability may also be about identity, and that a product may matter because of the story it allows someone to talk about themselves. Data may reveal that people are dissatisfied. Imagination asks what kind of life would satisfy them.

Every idea that eventually appears inevitable once seemed unnecessary, impractical or strangely premature. A new category begins without a reliable data trail because the consumer has not lived with it yet. Human imagination enters precisely at this uncertain point. It works with fragments, intuitions and cultural shifts that cannot always be placed neatly into a dashboard. It gives shape to a possibility and invites the world to recognise itself in something unfamiliar.

Imagination also brings responsibility. AI can reveal which insecurities attract attention, which emotions increase engagement and how often a message must be repeated before resistance weakens. These insights may be commercially useful, but usefulness is not innocence. A brand must still decide whether every effective technique deserves to be used.

That decision cannot be outsourced to a model. A system can estimate what will persuade a consumer. It cannot determine what kind of persuasion respects them. It may recognise vulnerability, but it cannot feel accountable for exploiting it. The people behind the brand must decide whether they want to deepen anxiety or ease it, encourage impulse or understanding, and treat attention as a number or as a human gift.

Artificial intelligence, then, should not be feared as the end of human contribution. It should be welcomed for the labour it can remove. Let machines process the signals, perform the repetitive comparisons and test the countless variations. Let them give marketing teams more time than they have had in decades. The question is what those teams will do with that time.

The temptation will be to produce more. The opportunity is to imagine better.

The brands that shape the next decade will not be those that simply predict consumers with greater accuracy. They will be those that understand when prediction has reached its boundary. They will use data to listen, imagination to create and judgement to decide what deserves to enter people’s lives.

AI can tell us what the consumer chose yesterday. Human imagination still must dream up what may make them say tomorrow, with genuine surprise, “I did not know I needed this.”