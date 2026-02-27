Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

Strategist Dhvani Unadkat’s BeyondVOC™ framework bridges the "interpretation gap" by using behavioral and emotional signals to deepen AI-driven market strategies.

The use of artificial intelligence has changed the way firms are doing go-to-market strategy. Churn is predicted by models. Real-time adoption is monitored by behavioural analytics. Automation makes campaigns personalised.

But despite the broadening of these capabilities, there is a gap. Companies are able to know what buyers will do. They are yet to understand the reason why they do so.

In the case of Dhvani Unadkat, a product marketing and go-to-market strategist who has worked at Amazon and is now at PayPal, that gap characterises the next stage of the growth strategy.

“Modern GTM systems are optimised for measurement,” she says. “They are not optimised for interpretation.”

Over the past decade, go-to-market teams have become deeply metric-driven. Activation rates, engagement levels, expansion revenue and churn are tracked with precision. Voice of Customer programs gather structured feedback. AI models forecast outcomes before revenue is impacted.

What often goes unnoticed are the quieter signals that come before visible decline: delayed feature adoption, stalled internal buy-in, inconsistent usage without formal complaints, or customers who appear satisfied but do not advocate.

These are not failures of data. They are failures of interpretation.

Identifying the GTM Blind Spot

Unadkat describes this as the “interpretation gap” in modern GTM practice.

Traditional Voice of Customer initiatives focus on what customers explicitly say, usually through surveys or post-launch feedback. But much of decision-making happens outside formal responses.

Hesitation rarely shows up in an NPS score. It appears in pauses, delays and patterns.

A buyer may approve a deal but remain unconvinced.

A user may complete onboarding but avoid deeper features.

A support issue may be resolved, but trust may not fully return.

“These signals exist in most organizations,” Unadkat says. “The challenge is that they are scattered across teams and rarely analyzed together.”

To address this, she developed BeyondVOC™, a structured methodology that expands traditional customer feedback into a broader interpretive framework.

Formalizing What Teams Often Sense

BeyondVOC™ organizes customer intelligence into three connected layers:

Behavioural signals, focusing on how customers act in moments of friction rather than what they claim in surveys.

Ecosystem signals, examining how buyers, users and other stakeholders influence one another.

Emotional signals, identifying underlying concerns, expectations and motivations driving decisions.

The premise is straightforward: emotion leaves patterns.

A delay in adoption may reflect uncertainty, not lack of interest. Repeated clarification in sales cycles may signal positioning gaps. Partial engagement may reveal cognitive overload rather than product weakness.

By mapping these signals early, teams can identify risk before it turns into churn data.

The framework does not replace analytics. It adds depth to it.

From Audience Psychology to Enterprise Strategy

Unadkat’s perspective is shaped by a cross-industry background. Early in her career, she worked in film publicity in India, where campaign success depended on understanding audience sentiment before formal numbers arrived.

“In entertainment, reaction is immediate,” she says. “You cannot wait for quarterly data to tell you whether something resonated.”

In global technology environments, she observed a different pattern. Metrics were strong. Interpretation was often reactive.

That contrast led her to formalize a way of analyzing emotional and ecosystem signals within go-to-market planning rather than after performance dips.

A Shift in How Growth Is Defined

As AI becomes more embedded in marketing and product workflows, predictive capability is no longer a differentiator. Many companies can forecast churn. Fewer can understand the hesitation that causes it.

In competitive markets where switching costs are low and acquisition costs are rising, sustainable growth increasingly depends on alignment and trust.

By framing empathy as an operational discipline rather than a brand value, BeyondVOC™ reflects a broader shift in how growth is defined.

Artificial intelligence may determine how fast companies scale. Interpretation may determine how long they last.

And in a market saturated with intelligence, the companies that listen more deeply may build more durably