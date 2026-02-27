FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

T20 World Cup 2026: Who will qualify for semi-final if IND vs WI Super 8 clash gets washed out?

How Gita Wisdom Fuels an International Cricketer's Life: Team USA's Saurabh Netravalkar Speaks with Acharya Prashant

8th Pay Commission Salary scam: Fraudsters lure employees, govt cautions, what you should do?

How PM Modi's visit, India's closeness with Israel will change New Delhi's Middle East politics?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

Strategist Dhvani Unadkat’s BeyondVOC™ framework bridges the "interpretation gap" by using behavioral and emotional signals to deepen AI-driven market strategies.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The use of artificial intelligence has changed the way firms are doing go-to-market strategy. Churn is predicted by models. Real-time adoption is monitored by behavioural analytics. Automation makes campaigns personalised.

But despite the broadening of these capabilities, there is a gap. Companies are able to know what buyers will do. They are yet to understand the reason why they do so.

In the case of Dhvani Unadkat, a product marketing and go-to-market strategist who has worked at Amazon and is now at PayPal, that gap characterises the next stage of the growth strategy.

“Modern GTM systems are optimised for measurement,” she says. “They are not optimised for interpretation.”

Over the past decade, go-to-market teams have become deeply metric-driven. Activation rates, engagement levels, expansion revenue and churn are tracked with precision. Voice of Customer programs gather structured feedback. AI models forecast outcomes before revenue is impacted.

What often goes unnoticed are the quieter signals that come before visible decline: delayed feature adoption, stalled internal buy-in, inconsistent usage without formal complaints, or customers who appear satisfied but do not advocate.

  • These are not failures of data. They are failures of interpretation.
  •  Identifying the GTM Blind Spot
  • Unadkat describes this as the “interpretation gap” in modern GTM practice.

Traditional Voice of Customer initiatives focus on what customers explicitly say, usually through surveys or post-launch feedback. But much of decision-making happens outside formal responses.

Hesitation rarely shows up in an NPS score. It appears in pauses, delays and patterns.

  • A buyer may approve a deal but remain unconvinced.
  • A user may complete onboarding but avoid deeper features.
  • A support issue may be resolved, but trust may not fully return.

“These signals exist in most organizations,” Unadkat says. “The challenge is that they are scattered across teams and rarely analyzed together.”

To address this, she developed BeyondVOC™, a structured methodology that expands traditional customer feedback into a broader interpretive framework.

 Formalizing What Teams Often Sense
BeyondVOC™ organizes customer intelligence into three connected layers:

  • Behavioural signals, focusing on how customers act in moments of friction rather than what they claim in surveys.
  • Ecosystem signals, examining how buyers, users and other stakeholders influence one another.
  • Emotional signals, identifying underlying concerns, expectations and motivations driving decisions.

The premise is straightforward: emotion leaves patterns.

A delay in adoption may reflect uncertainty, not lack of interest. Repeated clarification in sales cycles may signal positioning gaps. Partial engagement may reveal cognitive overload rather than product weakness.

  • By mapping these signals early, teams can identify risk before it turns into churn data.
  • The framework does not replace analytics. It adds depth to it.
  •  From Audience Psychology to Enterprise Strategy

Unadkat’s perspective is shaped by a cross-industry background. Early in her career, she worked in film publicity in India, where campaign success depended on understanding audience sentiment before formal numbers arrived.

“In entertainment, reaction is immediate,” she says. “You cannot wait for quarterly data to tell you whether something resonated.”

In global technology environments, she observed a different pattern. Metrics were strong. Interpretation was often reactive.

That contrast led her to formalize a way of analyzing emotional and ecosystem signals within go-to-market planning rather than after performance dips.

 A Shift in How Growth Is Defined

As AI becomes more embedded in marketing and product workflows, predictive capability is no longer a differentiator. Many companies can forecast churn. Fewer can understand the hesitation that causes it.

In competitive markets where switching costs are low and acquisition costs are rising, sustainable growth increasingly depends on alignment and trust.

By framing empathy as an operational discipline rather than a brand value, BeyondVOC™ reflects a broader shift in how growth is defined.

Artificial intelligence may determine how fast companies scale. Interpretation may determine how long they last.

And in a market saturated with intelligence, the companies that listen more deeply may build more durably

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
    Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
    Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release
    Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release
    TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty
    TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, claims adultery
    'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise
    'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s
    Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan
    Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
    From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
    How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
    How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
    Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
    Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
    Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
    Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
    Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
    Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement