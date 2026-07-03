FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Preferences?

Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Prefere

'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management for benching teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management

Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators during US-Iran talks: Report

Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators amid US-Iran

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Preferences?

The way people decorate their homes has changed a lot over time. In the past, decorating your home was seen as a weekend activity. Visiting few local stores, spending hours to find something that will match your room and vision. The situation is not the same anymore. People are not only purchasing d

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Preferences?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

Modern homeowners now look for showpieces that will reflect their personality and stories. Modern homeowners want décor that feels personal, as if it is part of their life. They want premium aesthetics that will follow today's trends as well as their way of life. 

Traditional Home Decor Shopping 

Traditional home decor was the norm for many years until now. People would walk through furniture stores, local markets, searching for the perfect figurines, God idols, and vases. Consumers did not have a plan for what they wanted. Now they know what they want. 

This approach has its perks and charms. People could touch the products, see materials closely, negotiate prices, and bring home what they think is best suited for their homes. However, traditional shopping also came with limitations: 

  • Limited options to choose from 
  • Time-consuming procedure 
  • Lack of personalization 
  • Low product quality 

The issue with shopping from the market is that customers might like a figurine, but matching that figurine with other showpieces might get difficult because there is no cohesion between products. It makes life hard for consumers to create a harmonized aesthetic in their home. 

What Artarium Is Doing Differently 

Artarium offers something different from a traditional decor setup. Artarium is focused on creating experiences around living spaces. The brand sees décor as an extension of personality. Artarium combines artistic craftsmanship and aesthetics to perfect pieces designed for modern homes. Pavnendra Bhadauria, Director of Artarium, has stated, "We're seeing a shift in consumer behaviour. Decoration has evolved a lot in recent years and now people aren't going for products, they are choosing pieces that can showcase their personality.” 

He added, “Every collection at the Artarium is designed to address this ongoing shift. Each product is made to create a cohesive aesthetic.” 

The brand stands apart in several ways: 

Curated collections 

Instead of making customers search for a longer period, Artarium offers a thoughtfully designed collection that is harmonized. 

Design with purpose 

Their products are made to improve the mood and atmosphere of homes. It is not just there to fill up the empty spaces. 

Strong focus on craftsmanship 

Artarium works on in-house production and craftsmanship to maintain high quality. 

Convenient shopping experience 

Today's consumers want beautifully crafted products without putting extra effort searching for the ideal decorative items. Digital shopping allows customers to discover, compare, and buy products from their home. 

Traditional Decor vs Artarium Decor 

Factor 

Traditional Home Decor 

Artarium Home Decor Experience 

Product Discovery 

Visiting multiple stores 

Curated collections in a single place 

Design Style 

Mixed and inconsistent 

Cohesive and modern aesthetic 

Shopping Experience 

Time consuming 

Convenient and fast experience 

Personal Connection 

Product-focused 

Story and lifestyle-focused 

 

 

Factor  Traditional Home Decor  Artarium Home Decor Experience 

Variety 

Limited collection 

Diverse collections and categories 

Quality Control 

Can vary across vendors 

Stable quality across different products 

Home Styling 

Piece-by-piece searching 

Thoughtfully designed selections 

 

 

What New-Age Consumers Are Choosing 

Today's home décor enthusiasts are different from previous generations. Younger and urban consumers now want decorations that align with their vision, aspirations. 

The modern buyers prefer personalized designs. Meaningful decor that carry a wholesome feeling, convenient online shopping experience are becoming popular. Social media has also made its impact. People can now discover home styling through online platforms. 

Consumers want spaces that feel warm and show their personality. This is where brands like Artarium excel. They offer decor that blends functionality and emotion. 

Conclusion 

Traditional home décor shopping does carry nostalgia and charm. But at the same time consumer choices are changing. Modern buyers want more than decorative items. They want inspiration, personalization and reflection of how they see the world. 

There is a transition taking place for buyers, from buying products to creating experiences. 

With this evolution homes have become a way of self-expression. Brands that understand this change will lead the way in the next phase of the decoration industry. 

Artarium represents this change. They have created a curated set of decor items that blends art, craftsmanship, and modern living. 

​ 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Why India sent a junior minister to Khamenei's funeral while Pakistan's PM is leading its delegation
    Why PM Modi chose not to attend Ali Khamenei's funeral despite Iran's invitation
    Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Preferences?
    Artarium vs Traditional Home Decor Shopping: What's Changing in Consumer Prefere
    'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management for benching teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
    'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management
    Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators during US-Iran talks: Report
    Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace to target top negotiators amid US-Iran
    Maharashtra government to institute lifetime achievement award in memory of legendary singer Asha Bhosle
    Maharashtra govt institutes lifetime achievement award in memory of Asha Bhosle
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
    Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
    Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
    Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
    Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
    Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
    Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
    Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
    Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
    Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement