Artarium embraces sustainability with eco-friendly wooden tissue boxes

The luxury homeware brand, Artarium unveils Eco-Friendly Wooden Tissue Boxes, with an aim to bring sustainability & utility to your lifestyle.

Artarium’s Home Decor collection instantly brings to mind beautiful pieces that are crafted with soul and purpose. Their God idols and kitchenware took those qualities a step further adding a layer of devotion and tradition. Now the newly unveiled collection of wooden tissue boxes emphasizes sustainability with clean, immaculate designs that evoke the charm of the old days.

Each piece in their eco-friendly wood collection is made in an expert show of artisanal mastery. They have given careful attention to details, smoothening every corner and polishing it with an evocative wood finish. Everything, from craftsmanship to utility, comes beautifully together in this single collection.

Moving Beyond Resin, Copper, & Brass

Artarium started out with materials like resin and later incorporated copper and brass into their design philosophy as they suited the aesthetic vision. “We want to surprise our customers with beautiful products that they want to bring home instantly.” said Pavnendra Bhadauria, CEO of Artarium while talking about the choice of materials. “We loved resin because it was versatile while copper and brass helped us create products that were rooted in tradition.”

However, the label takes pride in refining the customer experience and experimenting with metals and materials to ensure that each of its offerings is unique. So, while their brass and copper collection were a step towards bringing sustainability to the catalog, their wooden objects can be marked as a giant leap.

Each product in this wooden tissue box collection is either made from premium acacia wood or steam beech wood to further support their sustainability statement.

Sustainability with a Beautiful & Functional Twist

Going ahead Mr. Bhadauria talked about why they chose wood as the go-to material for their new products - “We especially adore wood's ability to provide warmth, style, and authenticity to the product. These qualities are consistent with our brand's guiding principles. Naturally, it also fits well with our continuous efforts to protect the environment because it is sustainable.”

Their collection does more than look good – it works beautifully. Every wooden tissue box is thoughtfully designed to serve everyday needs with grace. With smooth surfaces, multipurpose compartments, seamless edges, and finishes that accentuate the natural grain of the wood, these boxes bring effortless functionality into elegant living spaces.

Designed to be Perfect Decor Accents

At its heart, this collection is about elevating everyday life. Clean lines, minimalist profiles, and neutral tones ensure that each piece effortlessly complements a wide range of interiors – from classic to contemporary.

Whether placed in a powder room, on a coffee table, or in a private office lounge, the boxes add a touch of quiet sophistication. The design is subtle yet striking. Organic yet refined. It speaks to those who appreciate understated luxury and sustainable living.

Each piece has been designed to offer seamless functionality without compromising on your decor. In a world of mass production, these curated wooden home decor items online offer something rare: authenticity.

About Artarium

Founded on the belief that décor should not just adorn spaces but serve as a source of inspiration, Artarium is a modern luxury brand rooted in heritage and refined through craftsmanship. Known for its elevated design sensibility, Artarium reinterprets India’s rich cultural symbols and spiritual ethos into timeless pieces for those who love modern with a touch of tradition.

From ornate God sculptures to beautiful kitchenware and now sustainable wooden décor, Artarium continues to blend art, utility, and storytelling into its offerings. With every new iteration to their catalog, they say that true luxury lies in thoughtful choices. Their products offer the perfect window to look towards the future without forgetting your roots.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.