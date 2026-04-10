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Arief Mohammad: Pharmacist-Researcher-Educator who redefined what an international pharmacy career can look like

Arief Mohammad built a global pharmacy career through research, clinical excellence, and mentoring 10,000+ pharmacists across multiple countries and licensing systems.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Arief Mohammad: Pharmacist-Researcher-Educator who redefined what an international pharmacy career can look like
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Having conducted research in three different countries, a clinical portfolio consisting of consultant accreditation and immunisation authority, and a mentorship platform that has changed the careers of more than 10,000 pharmacists around the world, Arief Mohammad is an individual whose impact on the global pharmacy practice is hard to overestimate. 

The traditional story of an internationally trained medical worker who establishes himself in a new nation is more likely to focus on hardship and survival. The story of Arief Mohammad does not disregard those facts, but it does not turn back there. His career path, starting as a pharmacy student in Telangana, becoming a clinical researcher in Malaysia and becoming an accredited consultant pharmacist and an entrepreneur in Australia, can be seen more as a compounding investment: every step of his career was a deliberate development of the previous by its extension. 

Academic Formation in India 

Arief was born in Khammam, Telangana, on 6 November 1985. He completed his pharmacy education at Kakatiya University, earning a Bachelor of Pharmacy, before specialising at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, where he obtained a Master of Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy. The postgraduate qualification reflected an early orientation toward the clinical end of the pharmacy spectrum toward the patient, the prescriber, and the complex medication decisions that arise at that interface rather than the commercial or dispensing dimensions of the profession. 

Research and Teaching in Malaysia 

Before turning his sights on Australia, Arief established himself as an academic pharmacist in Malaysia, joining the faculties of Asia Metropolitan University and UCSI University from around 2014. In these roles, he combined undergraduate pharmacy teaching with active research in areas of direct clinical relevance: drug utilisation reviews, chronic disease pharmacotherapy with a particular focus on cardiovascular conditions, medication safety and adverse drug event monitoring, evidence-based prescribing practices, and formal clinical audits conducted in hospital settings. His published research from this period has contributed to the clinical pharmacy literature across India, Malaysia, and Australia – a genuinely cross-continental body of scholarly work. 

Entering the Australian System 

Arief's transition to Australian pharmacy practice required him to demonstrate clinical competency under the Australian Pharmacy Council's KAPS examination, which he 

cleared in 2017. Following his internship in regional Victoria and registration with AHPRA, he began community pharmacy practice at TerryWhite, subsequently progressing to a hospital clinical pharmacist role at Swan Hill District Health. The regional posting, while geographically remote from Australia's major metropolitan centres, provided intensive clinical experience in medication management across a demographically diverse patient population. 

His current role as a Clinical Pharmacist at Northern Health in Melbourne represents the culmination of that clinical progression. There, his work encompasses the full range of hospital clinical pharmacy services, including medication management, chronic disease support, and Home Medication Reviews – a service particularly important for elderly or complex patients whose medication burden may not be fully visible to any single treating clinician. 

Advanced Credentials and Broadened Scope 

Arief's professional development in Australia has not been limited to clinical experience alone. His AACP accreditation as a Consultant Pharmacist places him within a select group of Australian pharmacists qualified to undertake comprehensive medication management reviews – a role that requires advanced clinical reasoning and a capacity to work independently with patients and their treating teams. His status as a Pharmacist Immunizer further extends his clinical scope, aligning with the Australian pharmacy profession's broader movement toward prescribing rights and expanded patient care responsibilities. 

Co-Founding Elite Expertise 

In 2023, Arief co-founded Elite Expertise with Harika Bheemavarapu, channelling their combined international experience into a platform purpose-built for pharmacists navigating the complexity of global licensure. The platform prepares candidates for the KAPS, OSPAP, OPRA, PEBC, PSI, OSCE, and DHA examinations, as well as Australian and New Zealand intern pharmacist assessments – covering, in effect, the major licensing markets to which internationally trained pharmacists most commonly aspire. More than 10,000 pharmacy professionals have been mentored through the platform, with many proceeding to registration and practice becoming Pharmacists in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and the UAE. 

What makes Arief Mohammad's profile distinctive is not simply the volume of his achievements, but the through-line that connects them: a sustained commitment to clinical excellence, evidenced in his research, his consultant accreditation, and his daily practice at Northern Health and a parallel commitment to ensuring that other qualified pharmacists are not left to navigate the international system alone. In that dual commitment, he has made a contribution to global pharmacy that extends well beyond any single role or institution. 

 

 

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